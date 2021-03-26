This library is not maintained anymore
IBAN and BBAN validation, formatting and conversion in Javascript.
IBAN.js follows the ISO 13616 IBAN Registry technical specification.
IBAN.js is compatible with both commonjs and AMD module definition. It can be used as a node.js module and in the browser. It also has a bower manifest, a Typescript definition and a Meteor wrapper.
var IBAN = require('iban');
IBAN.isValid('hello world'); // false
IBAN.isValid('BE68539007547034'); // true
Using a module loader (AMD or commonjs) or directly through the global
IBAN object:
<script src="iban.js"></script>
<script>
// the API is now accessible from the window.IBAN global object
IBAN.isValid('hello world'); // false
IBAN.isValid('BE68539007547034'); // true
</script>
The library is also available from the typescript language. To do this, download the definition and add a reference to this:
/// <reference path="iban.d.ts" />
IBAN.isValid('hello world');
IBAN.isValid('BE68539007547034');
A wrapper package for the Meteor framework is available here.
* isValid(iban)
* toBBAN(iban, separator)
* fromBBAN(countryCode, bban)
* isValidBBAN(countryCode, bban)
* printFormat(iban, separator)
* electronicFormat(iban)