openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

iban

by arhs
0.0.14 (see all)

IBAN & BBAN validation, formatting and conversion in Javascript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

108K

GitHub Stars

493

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version GitHub license

This library is not maintained anymore

iban.js

IBAN and BBAN validation, formatting and conversion in Javascript. Check the demo on demo page to try it.

IBAN.js follows the ISO 13616 IBAN Registry technical specification.

Usage

IBAN.js is compatible with both commonjs and AMD module definition. It can be used as a node.js module and in the browser. It also has a bower manifest, a Typescript definition and a Meteor wrapper.

In node.js

var IBAN = require('iban');
IBAN.isValid('hello world'); // false
IBAN.isValid('BE68539007547034'); // true

In the browser

Using a module loader (AMD or commonjs) or directly through the global IBAN object:

<script src="iban.js"></script>
<script>
    // the API is now accessible from the window.IBAN global object
    IBAN.isValid('hello world'); // false
    IBAN.isValid('BE68539007547034'); // true
</script>

With TypeScript

The library is also available from the typescript language. To do this, download the definition and add a reference to this:

/// <reference path="iban.d.ts" />
IBAN.isValid('hello world');
IBAN.isValid('BE68539007547034');

With Meteor framework

A wrapper package for the Meteor framework is available here.

API

* isValid(iban)
* toBBAN(iban, separator)
* fromBBAN(countryCode, bban)
* isValidBBAN(countryCode, bban)
* printFormat(iban, separator)
* electronicFormat(iban)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial