This library is not maintained anymore

IBAN and BBAN validation, formatting and conversion in Javascript. Check the demo on demo page to try it.

IBAN.js follows the ISO 13616 IBAN Registry technical specification.

Usage

IBAN.js is compatible with both commonjs and AMD module definition. It can be used as a node.js module and in the browser. It also has a bower manifest, a Typescript definition and a Meteor wrapper.

In node.js

var IBAN = require ( 'iban' ); IBAN.isValid( 'hello world' ); IBAN.isValid( 'BE68539007547034' );

In the browser

Using a module loader (AMD or commonjs) or directly through the global IBAN object:

< script src = "iban.js" > </ script > < script > IBAN.isValid( 'hello world' ); IBAN.isValid( 'BE68539007547034' ); </ script >

With TypeScript

The library is also available from the typescript language. To do this, download the definition and add a reference to this:

IBAN.isValid( 'hello world' ); IBAN.isValid( 'BE68539007547034' );

With Meteor framework

A wrapper package for the Meteor framework is available here.

API