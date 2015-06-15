IAPVerifier is available via npm
npm install iap_verifier
It has no external dependencies other than node itself.
IAPVerifier takes an iOS In App purchase receipt string in it's raw string form and sends it to the Apple servers for verification, it then returns a response indicating whether the receipt is valid or not.
There are two environments for Apple's verification servers SandBox and Production, you can configure IAPVerifier to use either environment depending if you are testing your system or running it in production.
When instantiating the verifier you need to provide the itunes shared secret for the application you are verifying receipts for. This can be found on the itunes connect page for the applications' in app purchases.
The IAPVerifier API is very simple, create an instance of IAPVerifier and then call verifyReceipt on it with a callback. The first argument is the receipt data string, the second is a boolean indicating whether or not the receipt data is encoded as base64 already or not (this arguments is optional, defaults to false) and the last argument is the callback which includes three parameters.
verifyReceipt(rawReceipt, function(isValid, message, data){
// do something with the verification info...
});
verifyAutoRenewReceipt(rawReceipt, function(isValid, message, data){
// do something with the verification info...
});
The callback has three params sent back to it, these are:
The callback function includes isValid which indicates whether the receipt is for a valid subscription/purchase, the statusCode returned by Apple's server and the Message associated with the statusCode.
Javascript:
var IAPVerifier = require('iap_verifier');
// Verify a receipt
receipt = 'raw_receipt_data_from_ios'
var client = new IAPVerifier(itunes_shared_secret);
client.verifyReceipt(receipt, function(valid, msg, data) {
if (valid) {
// update status of payment in your system
console.log("Valid receipt");
} else {
console.log("Invalid receipt");
}
});
CoffeeScript:
IAPVerifier = require('iap_verifier')
# Verify a receipt
receipt = 'raw_receipt_data_from_ios'
client = new IAPVerifier(itunes_shared_secret)
client.verifyReceipt receipt, (valid, msg, data) ->
if valid
console.log("Valid receipt")
else
console.log("Invalid receipt")
Similarly you can verify auto-renewing receipts:
Javascript:
// Verify an auto-renewing receipt
receipt = 'raw_receipt_data_from_ios'
var client = new IAPVerifier('your_secret_key_from_itunes')
client.verifyAutoRenewReceipt(receipt, function(valid, msg, data){
if(valid) {
// update status of payment in your system
}
});
CoffeeScript:
# Verify an auto-renewing receipt
receipt = 'raw_receipt_data_from_ios'
client = new IAPVerifier('your_secret_key_from_itunes')
client.verifyAutoRenewReceipt receipt, (valid, msg, data) ->
if valid
console.log("Valid receipt")
else
console.log("Invalid receipt")
There is a special case for iOS In App Purchase verification that occurs during application review.
When you app is reviewed Apple is testing with a Distribution (production) build of your application however for testing reasons they use dns to fake out your app so that it thinks it's hitting the Production servers but is in fact hitting the Sandbox servers when processing In App purchases.
This means when verifying receipts during a review you must failover to check receipts on the Sandbox environment, IAPVerifier does this automatically by checking the error codes sent back from Apple's server and auto-retrying the verification on the Sandbox environment if a Sandbox receipt has been sent to the Production environment. This approach is recommended by Apple as the simplest way to handle these app store review receipts.
