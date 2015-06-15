IAPVerifier - Node.js verification library for iOS in app purchase receipts

Installation

IAPVerifier is available via npm

npm install iap_verifier

It has no external dependencies other than node itself.

Overview

IAPVerifier takes an iOS In App purchase receipt string in it's raw string form and sends it to the Apple servers for verification, it then returns a response indicating whether the receipt is valid or not.

There are two environments for Apple's verification servers SandBox and Production, you can configure IAPVerifier to use either environment depending if you are testing your system or running it in production.

Usage

When instantiating the verifier you need to provide the itunes shared secret for the application you are verifying receipts for. This can be found on the itunes connect page for the applications' in app purchases.

The IAPVerifier API is very simple, create an instance of IAPVerifier and then call verifyReceipt on it with a callback. The first argument is the receipt data string, the second is a boolean indicating whether or not the receipt data is encoded as base64 already or not (this arguments is optional, defaults to false) and the last argument is the callback which includes three parameters.

verifyReceipt(rawReceipt, function ( isValid, message, data ) { }); verifyAutoRenewReceipt(rawReceipt, function ( isValid, message, data ) { });

The callback has three params sent back to it, these are:

isValid - boolean indicating that the receipt has valid or the auto-renewing subscription is active

message - the message associated in Apple's system with the statusCode

data - the receipt data returned by Apple's server

The callback function includes isValid which indicates whether the receipt is for a valid subscription/purchase, the statusCode returned by Apple's server and the Message associated with the statusCode.

To verify a receipt:

Javascript:

var IAPVerifier = require ( 'iap_verifier' ); receipt = 'raw_receipt_data_from_ios' var client = new IAPVerifier(itunes_shared_secret); client.verifyReceipt(receipt, function ( valid, msg, data ) { if (valid) { console .log( "Valid receipt" ); } else { console .log( "Invalid receipt" ); } });

CoffeeScript:

IAPVerifier = require('iap_verifier') receipt = 'raw_receipt_data_from_ios' client = new IAPVerifier(itunes_shared_secret) client.verifyReceipt receipt, (valid, msg, data) -> if valid console.log( "Valid receipt" ) else console.log( "Invalid receipt" )

Similarly you can verify auto-renewing receipts:

Javascript:

receipt = 'raw_receipt_data_from_ios' var client = new IAPVerifier( 'your_secret_key_from_itunes' ) client.verifyAutoRenewReceipt(receipt, function ( valid, msg, data ) { if (valid) { } });

CoffeeScript:

# Verify an auto-renewing receipt receipt = 'raw_receipt_data_from_ios' client = new IAPVerifier( 'your_secret_key_from_itunes' ) client.verifyAutoRenewReceipt receipt, ( valid , msg, data) -> if valid console.log("Valid receipt") else console.log("Invalid receipt")

Special Note: Handling App Store reviews:

There is a special case for iOS In App Purchase verification that occurs during application review.

When you app is reviewed Apple is testing with a Distribution (production) build of your application however for testing reasons they use dns to fake out your app so that it thinks it's hitting the Production servers but is in fact hitting the Sandbox servers when processing In App purchases.

This means when verifying receipts during a review you must failover to check receipts on the Sandbox environment, IAPVerifier does this automatically by checking the error codes sent back from Apple's server and auto-retrying the verification on the Sandbox environment if a Sandbox receipt has been sent to the Production environment. This approach is recommended by Apple as the simplest way to handle these app store review receipts.

License

See LICENSE file.