Inspired by the iap_verifier CoffeeScript module
written by Paul Crawford, I wanted a pure JavaScript implementation of in-app purchase verification.
I also wanted to add support for other app stores, and not just limit this to Apple. The
iap
module is exactly that. Pull requests to add support for other platforms are very welcome!
npm install iap
var iap = require('iap');
var platform = 'apple';
var payment = {
receipt: 'receipt data', // always required
productId: 'abc',
packageName: 'my.app',
secret: 'password',
subscription: true, // optional, if google play subscription
keyObject: {}, // required, if google
userId: 'user id', // required, if amazon
devToken: 'developer id' // required, if roku
};
A method is exposed to verify purchase receipts:
iap.verifyPayment(platform, payment, function (error, response) {
/* your code */
});
Or, if you prefer a promise-based alternative:
iap.verifyPayment(platform, payment)
.then(
response => {
/* your code */
},
error => {
/* your code */
}
)
The receipt you pass must conform to the requirements of the backend you are verifying with. Read the next chapter for more information on the format.
Google exposes an API for server side cancellation of recurring suscriptions. This might be be used to enable users to easily cancel subscriptions from within the app ( without going to Play Store ), or to allow subscriptions to be canceled by support people when users request it ( when for some reason the users are unable or unwilling to do so themselves).
iap.cancelSubscription("google", payment, function (error, response) {
/* your code */
});
Or, if you prefer a promise-based alternative:
iap.cancelSubscription(platform, payment)
.then(
response => {
/* your code */
},
error => {
/* your code */
}
)
The payment object
The receipt string represents the transaction returned from a channel or product purchase.
A Shared secret and user ID is required.
The response
The response passed back to your callback will also be Amazon specific. The entire parsed receipt will be in the result object:
{
"receipt": {
"betaProduct": false,
"cancelDate": null,
"parentProductId": null,
"productId": "com.amazon.iapsamplev2.gold_medal",
"productType": "CONSUMABLE",
"purchaseDate": 1399070221749,
"quantity": 1,
"receiptId": "wE1EG1gsEZI9q9UnI5YoZ2OxeoVKPdR5bvPMqyKQq5Y=:1:11",
"renewalDate": null,
"term": null,
"termSku": null,
"testTransaction": false
},
"transactionId": "wE1EG1gsEZI9q9UnI5YoZ2OxeoVKPdR5bvPMqyKQq5Y=:1:11",
"productId": "com.amazon.iapsamplev2.gold_medal",
"platform": "amazon"
}
The payment object
The receipt string passed may be either the base64 string that Apple really wants, or the decoded receipt as returned by the iOS SDK (in which case it will be automatically base64 serialized).
Both productId and packageName (bundle ID) are optional, but when provided will be tested against. If the receipt does not match the provided values, an error will be returned.
To verify auto-renewable subscriptions you need to provide
secret field that
contains your In-App Purchase Shared Secret
Apple supports returning only the most recent transaction for auto-renewable subscriptions via their exclude-old-transactions option. This can greatly save on bandwidth for users that have more than one transaction. To enable this, pass
excludeOldTransactions on the payment object:
let payment = {
...
excludeOldTransactions: true
}
The response
The response passed back to your callback will also be Apple specific. The entire parsed receipt
will be in the result object. Applications that support monthly and yearly
subscription access will represent auto-renewable terms in either the
in_app
or
latestReceiptInfo property.
{
"receipt": {
"original_purchase_date_pst": "2016-10-29 15:46:57 America/Los_Angeles",
"purchase_date_ms": "1477802802000",
"unique_identifier": "78abf2209323434771637ee22f0ee8b8341f14b4",
"original_transaction_id": "120000257973875",
"bvrs": "0.0.1",
"transaction_id": "120000265421254",
"quantity": "1",
"unique_vendor_identifier": "206FED24-2EAB-4FC6-B946-4AF61086DF21",
"item_id": "820817285",
"product_id": "abc",
"purchase_date": "2016-10-29 22:46:57 Etc/GMT",
"original_purchase_date": "2016-10-29 22:46:57 Etc/GMT",
"purchase_date_pst": "2016-10-29 15:46:57 America/Los_Angeles",
"bid": "test.myapp",
"original_purchase_date_ms": "1477781217000",
"in_app": [
{
"quantity": "1",
"product_id": "abc",
"transaction_id": "120000265421254",
"original_transaction_id": "120000257973875",
"purchase_date": "2016-10-30 04:46:42 Etc/GMT",
"purchase_date_ms": "1477802802000",
"purchase_date_pst": "2016-10-29 21:46:42 America/Los_Angeles",
"original_purchase_date": "2016-10-29 22:46:57 Etc/GMT",
"original_purchase_date_ms": "1477781217000",
"original_purchase_date_pst": "2016-10-29 15:46:57 America/Los_Angeles",
"expires_date": "2016-11-30 05:46:42 Etc/GMT",
"expires_date_ms": "1480484802000",
"expires_date_pst": "2016-11-29 21:46:42 America/Los_Angeles",
"web_order_line_item_id": "820817285",
"is_trial_period": "false"
},
]
},
"latestReceiptInfo": [
{
"quantity": "1",
"product_id": "abc",
"transaction_id": "120000233230473",
"original_transaction_id": "120000233230473",
"purchase_date": "2016-06-12 22:36:58 Etc/GMT",
"purchase_date_ms": "1465771018000",
"purchase_date_pst": "2016-06-12 15:36:58 America/Los_Angeles",
"original_purchase_date": "2016-06-12 22:36:58 Etc/GMT",
"original_purchase_date_ms": "1465771018000",
"original_purchase_date_pst": "2016-06-12 15:36:58 America/Los_Angeles",
"expires_date": "2016-07-12 22:36:58 Etc/GMT",
"expires_date_ms": "1468363018000",
"expires_date_pst": "2016-07-12 15:36:58 America/Los_Angeles",
"web_order_line_item_id": "120000034778618",
"is_trial_period": "true"
},
],
"pendingRenewalInfo": [
{
"expiration_intent": "1",
"auto_renew_product_id": "abc",
"original_transaction_id": "120000233230473",
"is_in_billing_retry_period": "0",
"product_id": "abc",
"auto_renew_status": "0"
}
],
"transactionId": "120000233230473",
"productId": "abc",
"platform": "apple",
"environment": "production"
}
The payment object
The receipt string is the purchase token that Google Play returns to the mobile application when a purchase is made.
Both packageName and productId are compulsory.
Lastly you must provide
keyObject which is the Google API Service Account JSON key file linked to your Google Play
account for authentication. This property can be either a string, file buffer or an object. If provided a string or file
buffer, the call will automatically parse it into an object for use.
The response
The response passed back to your callback will also be Google Play specific. The entire parsed response will be in the receipt sub-object.
{
"receipt": {
"kind": "androidpublisher#productPurchase",
"purchaseTimeMillis": "1410835105408",
"purchaseState": 0,
"consumptionState": 1,
"developerPayload": ""
},
"transactionId": "ghbbkjheodjokkipdmlkjajn.AO-J1OwfrtpJd2fkzzZqv7i107yPmaUD9Vauf9g5evoqbIVzdOGYyJTSEMhSTGFkCOzGtWccxe17dtbS1c16M2OryJZPJ3z-eYhEJYiSLHxEZLnUJ8yfBmI",
"productId": "abc",
"platform": "google"
}
The receiept string represents the transaction returned from a channel or product purchase.
A developer ID is required.
The response
The response passed back to your callback will also be Roku specific. The entire parsed receipt will be in the result object:
{
"receipt": {
"errorCode": null,
"errorDetails": null,
"errorMessage": "",
"status": 0,
"amount": 4.99,
"cancelled": false,
"channelId": 70391,
"channelName": "abc",
"couponCode": null,
"currency": "usd",
"expirationDate": 1488337344000,
"originalPurchaseDate": 1483153344000,
"partnerReferenceId": null,
"productId": "5KAZUPGB.0RF0",
"productName": "BASIC - US MONTHLY",
"purchaseDate": 1483153344000,
"quantity": 1,
"rokuCustomerId": "5e56c4c4d7d1504f813c630c2790e54a",
"tax": 0,
"total": 0,
"transactionId": "380e9932-ed9a-48e8-bd66-a6ec00b5efd1"
},
"transactionId": "380e9932-ed9a-48e8-bd66-a6ec00b5efd1",
"productId": "abc",
"platform": "roku"
}
Regardless of the platform used, besides the platform-specific receipt, the following properties will be included:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|receipt
|object
|Data returned by platforms
|platform
|string
|One of: 'apple', 'google', 'amazon', 'roku'
|productId
|string
|Id of the product
|transactionId
|string
|Id to uniquely identify transaction
|purchaseDate
|int
|Date of purchase in millis
|expirationDate
|int
|Date of expiration in millis
MIT
