openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

iap

by Wizcorp
1.1.1 (see all)

In-app purchase validation for Apple, Google, Amazon, Roku

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

234

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

In-app purchase verification

Inspired by the iap_verifier CoffeeScript module written by Paul Crawford, I wanted a pure JavaScript implementation of in-app purchase verification. I also wanted to add support for other app stores, and not just limit this to Apple. The iap module is exactly that. Pull requests to add support for other platforms are very welcome!

Installation

npm install iap

Usage

Initialisation

var iap = require('iap');

var platform = 'apple';
var payment = {
    receipt: 'receipt data', // always required
    productId: 'abc',
    packageName: 'my.app',
    secret: 'password',
    subscription: true, // optional, if google play subscription
    keyObject: {}, // required, if google
    userId: 'user id', // required, if amazon
    devToken: 'developer id' // required, if roku
};

Purchase verification ( all platforms )

A method is exposed to verify purchase receipts:

iap.verifyPayment(platform, payment, function (error, response) {
    /* your code */
});

Or, if you prefer a promise-based alternative: 

iap.verifyPayment(platform, payment)
.then(
    response => {   
        /* your code */ 
    },
    error => {
        /* your code */ 
    }
)

The receipt you pass must conform to the requirements of the backend you are verifying with. Read the next chapter for more information on the format.

Subscription cancellation ( Google Play only )

Google exposes an API for server side cancellation of recurring suscriptions. This might be be used to enable users to easily cancel subscriptions from within the app ( without going to Play Store ), or to allow subscriptions to be canceled by support people when users request it ( when for some reason the users are unable or unwilling to do so themselves).

iap.cancelSubscription("google", payment, function (error, response) {
    /* your code */
});

Or, if you prefer a promise-based alternative: 

iap.cancelSubscription(platform, payment)
.then(
    response => {    
        /* your code */ 
    },
    error => {
        /* your code */ 
    }
)

Supported platforms

Amazon

The payment object

The receipt string represents the transaction returned from a channel or product purchase.

A Shared secret and user ID is required.

The response

The response passed back to your callback will also be Amazon specific. The entire parsed receipt will be in the result object:

{
    "receipt": {
        "betaProduct": false,
        "cancelDate": null,
        "parentProductId": null,
        "productId": "com.amazon.iapsamplev2.gold_medal",
        "productType": "CONSUMABLE",
        "purchaseDate": 1399070221749,
        "quantity": 1,
        "receiptId": "wE1EG1gsEZI9q9UnI5YoZ2OxeoVKPdR5bvPMqyKQq5Y=:1:11",
        "renewalDate": null,
        "term": null,
        "termSku": null,
        "testTransaction": false
    },
    "transactionId": "wE1EG1gsEZI9q9UnI5YoZ2OxeoVKPdR5bvPMqyKQq5Y=:1:11",
    "productId": "com.amazon.iapsamplev2.gold_medal",
    "platform": "amazon"
}

Apple

The payment object

The receipt string passed may be either the base64 string that Apple really wants, or the decoded receipt as returned by the iOS SDK (in which case it will be automatically base64 serialized).

Both productId and packageName (bundle ID) are optional, but when provided will be tested against. If the receipt does not match the provided values, an error will be returned.

To verify auto-renewable subscriptions you need to provide secret field that contains your In-App Purchase Shared Secret

Apple supports returning only the most recent transaction for auto-renewable subscriptions via their exclude-old-transactions option. This can greatly save on bandwidth for users that have more than one transaction. To enable this, pass excludeOldTransactions on the payment object:

let payment = {
  ...
  excludeOldTransactions: true
}

The response

The response passed back to your callback will also be Apple specific. The entire parsed receipt will be in the result object. Applications that support monthly and yearly subscription access will represent auto-renewable terms in either the in_app or latestReceiptInfo property.

{
    "receipt": {
        "original_purchase_date_pst": "2016-10-29 15:46:57 America/Los_Angeles",
        "purchase_date_ms": "1477802802000",
        "unique_identifier": "78abf2209323434771637ee22f0ee8b8341f14b4",
        "original_transaction_id": "120000257973875",
        "bvrs": "0.0.1",
        "transaction_id": "120000265421254",
        "quantity": "1",
        "unique_vendor_identifier": "206FED24-2EAB-4FC6-B946-4AF61086DF21",
        "item_id": "820817285",
        "product_id": "abc",
        "purchase_date": "2016-10-29 22:46:57 Etc/GMT",
        "original_purchase_date": "2016-10-29 22:46:57 Etc/GMT",
        "purchase_date_pst": "2016-10-29 15:46:57 America/Los_Angeles",
        "bid": "test.myapp",
        "original_purchase_date_ms": "1477781217000",
        "in_app": [
            {
                "quantity": "1",
                "product_id": "abc",
                "transaction_id": "120000265421254",
                "original_transaction_id": "120000257973875",
                "purchase_date": "2016-10-30 04:46:42 Etc/GMT",
                "purchase_date_ms": "1477802802000",
                "purchase_date_pst": "2016-10-29 21:46:42 America/Los_Angeles",
                "original_purchase_date": "2016-10-29 22:46:57 Etc/GMT",
                "original_purchase_date_ms": "1477781217000",
                "original_purchase_date_pst": "2016-10-29 15:46:57 America/Los_Angeles",
                "expires_date": "2016-11-30 05:46:42 Etc/GMT",
                "expires_date_ms": "1480484802000",
                "expires_date_pst": "2016-11-29 21:46:42 America/Los_Angeles",
                "web_order_line_item_id": "820817285",
                "is_trial_period": "false"
            },
        ]
    },
    "latestReceiptInfo": [
        {
            "quantity": "1",
            "product_id": "abc",
            "transaction_id": "120000233230473",
            "original_transaction_id": "120000233230473",
            "purchase_date": "2016-06-12 22:36:58 Etc/GMT",
            "purchase_date_ms": "1465771018000",
            "purchase_date_pst": "2016-06-12 15:36:58 America/Los_Angeles",
            "original_purchase_date": "2016-06-12 22:36:58 Etc/GMT",
            "original_purchase_date_ms": "1465771018000",
            "original_purchase_date_pst": "2016-06-12 15:36:58 America/Los_Angeles",
            "expires_date": "2016-07-12 22:36:58 Etc/GMT",
            "expires_date_ms": "1468363018000",
            "expires_date_pst": "2016-07-12 15:36:58 America/Los_Angeles",
            "web_order_line_item_id": "120000034778618",
            "is_trial_period": "true"
        },
    ],
    "pendingRenewalInfo": [
        {
          "expiration_intent": "1",
            "auto_renew_product_id": "abc",
            "original_transaction_id": "120000233230473",
            "is_in_billing_retry_period": "0",
            "product_id": "abc",
            "auto_renew_status": "0"
        }
    ],
    "transactionId": "120000233230473",
    "productId": "abc",
    "platform": "apple",
    "environment": "production"
}

Google Play

The payment object

The receipt string is the purchase token that Google Play returns to the mobile application when a purchase is made.

Both packageName and productId are compulsory.

Lastly you must provide keyObject which is the Google API Service Account JSON key file linked to your Google Play account for authentication. This property can be either a string, file buffer or an object. If provided a string or file buffer, the call will automatically parse it into an object for use.

The response

The response passed back to your callback will also be Google Play specific. The entire parsed response will be in the receipt sub-object.

{
        "receipt": {
                "kind": "androidpublisher#productPurchase",
                "purchaseTimeMillis": "1410835105408",
                "purchaseState": 0,
                "consumptionState": 1,
                "developerPayload": ""
        },
        "transactionId": "ghbbkjheodjokkipdmlkjajn.AO-J1OwfrtpJd2fkzzZqv7i107yPmaUD9Vauf9g5evoqbIVzdOGYyJTSEMhSTGFkCOzGtWccxe17dtbS1c16M2OryJZPJ3z-eYhEJYiSLHxEZLnUJ8yfBmI",
        "productId": "abc",
        "platform": "google"
}

Roku

The receiept string represents the transaction returned from a channel or product purchase.

A developer ID is required.

The response

The response passed back to your callback will also be Roku specific. The entire parsed receipt will be in the result object:

{
    "receipt": {
        "errorCode": null,
        "errorDetails": null,
        "errorMessage": "",
        "status": 0,
        "amount": 4.99,
        "cancelled": false,
        "channelId": 70391,
        "channelName": "abc",
        "couponCode": null,
        "currency": "usd",
        "expirationDate": 1488337344000,
        "originalPurchaseDate": 1483153344000,
        "partnerReferenceId": null,
        "productId": "5KAZUPGB.0RF0",
        "productName": "BASIC - US MONTHLY",
        "purchaseDate": 1483153344000,
        "quantity": 1,
        "rokuCustomerId": "5e56c4c4d7d1504f813c630c2790e54a",
        "tax": 0,
        "total": 0,
        "transactionId": "380e9932-ed9a-48e8-bd66-a6ec00b5efd1"
    },
    "transactionId": "380e9932-ed9a-48e8-bd66-a6ec00b5efd1",
    "productId": "abc",
    "platform": "roku"
}

All Platforms

Regardless of the platform used, besides the platform-specific receipt, the following properties will be included:

PropertyTypeDescription
receiptobjectData returned by platforms
platformstringOne of: 'apple', 'google', 'amazon', 'roku'
productIdstringId of the product
transactionIdstringId to uniquely identify transaction
purchaseDateintDate of purchase in millis
expirationDateintDate of expiration in millis

License

MIT

References

Amazon References

Code Inspiration

API Reference

Apple References

Code Inspiration

API Reference

  • https://developer.apple.com/library/ios/releasenotes/General/ValidateAppStoreReceipt/Chapters/ValidateRemotely.html

Google Play References

Code Inspiration

API Reference

Receipt Generation

Roku References

API Reference

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial