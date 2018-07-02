A REST API client for I'mport
Iamporter는 아임포트에서 제공하는 REST API를 쉽게 활용하기 위하여 작성된 Node.js 클라이언트 입니다.
IamporterError
$ npm install iamporter
{
"status": 200, // HTTP STATUS CODE
"message": "", // 아임포트 API 응답 메시지 혹은 Iamporter 정의 메시지
"data": {}, // 아임포트 API 응답 데이터
"raw": {} // 아임포트 API RAW DATA
}
IamporterError 에러를 반환합니다.
iamporter.paySubscription(...)
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err.status); // HTTP STATUS CODE
console.log(err.message); // 아임포트 API 응답 메시지 혹은 Iamporter 정의 메시지
console.log(err.data); // 아임포트 API 응답 데이터
console.log(err.raw); // 아임포트 API RAW DATA
});
iamporter 패키지는
Iamporter와
IamporterError 두 클래스를 제공합니다.
const { Iamporter, IamporterError } = require('iamporter');
// For Testing (테스트용 API KEY와 SECRET 기본 설정)
const iamporter = new Iamporter();
// For Production
const iamporter = new Iamporter({
apiKey: 'YOUR_API_KEY',
secret: 'YOUR_SECRET'
});
iamporter는 API 요청 전에 API 토큰의 유효성을 확인 후 자동 발급/갱신하므로 직접 토큰 API를 호출할 필요가 없습니다.
// 인스턴스 생성 시 설정한 API KEY와 SECRET
iamporter.getToken()
.then(...)
// 토큰 생성 시 사용될 API KEY와 SECRET 직접 지정
iamporter.getToken('API_KEY', 'SECRET')
.then(...)
// 빌링키 생성
iamporter.createSubscription({
'customer_uid': 'test_uid',
'card_number': '1234-1234-1234-1234',
'expiry': '2021-11',
'birth': '620201',
'pwd_2digit': '99'
}).then(result => {
console.log(result);
}).catch(err => {
if (err instanceof IamporterError)
// Handle the exception
});
// 빌링키 조회
iamporter.getSubscription('test_uid')
.then(...)
// 빌링키 삭제
iamporter.deleteSubscription('test_uid')
.then(...)
// 비인증 결제 (빌링키 이용)
iamporter.paySubscription({
'customer_uid': 'test_uid',
'merchant_uid': 'test_billing_key',
'amount': 50000
}).then(result => {
console.log(result);
}).catch(err => {
if (err instanceof IamporterError)
// Handle the exception
});
// Onetime 비인증 결제
iamporter.payOnetime({
'merchant_uid': 'merchant_1448280088556',
'amount': 5000,
'card_number': '1234-1234-1234-1234',
'expiry': '2021-12',
'birth': '590912',
'pwd_2digit': '11'
}).then(result => {
console.log(result);
}).catch(err => {
if (err instanceof IamporterError)
// Handle the exception
});
// 해외카드 비인증 결제
iamporter.payForeign({
'merchant_uid': 'merchant_1448280088556',
'amount': 5000,
'card_number': '1234-1234-1234-1234',
'expiry': '2021-12',
}).then(result => {
console.log(result);
}).catch(err => {
if (err instanceof IamporterError)
// Handle the exception
});
// 아임포트 고유 아이디로 결제 취소
iamporter.cancelByImpUid('imp_448280090638')
.then(...)
// 상점 고유 아이디로 결제 취소
iamporter.cancelByMerchantUid('merchant_1448280088556')
.then(...)
// 상점 고유 아이디로 부분 결제 취소
iamporter.cancelByMerchantUid('merchant_1448280088556', {
'amount': 2500,
'reason': '예약 변경'
}).then(...)
// 결제 취소 후 계좌 환불
iamporter.cancel({
'imp_uid': 'imp_448280090638',
'reason': '제품 상태 불량',
'refund_holder': '홍길동',
'refund_bank': '03',
'refund_account': '056-076923-01-017'
).then(...)
// 아임포트 고유 아이디로 결제정보 조회
iamporter.findByImpUid('imp_448280090638')
.then(...)
// 상점 고유 아이디로 결제정보 조회
iamporter.findByMerchantUid('merchant_1448280088556')
.then(...)
// 상점 고유 아이디로 결제정보 목록 조회
iamporter.findAllByMerchantUid('merchant_1448280088556')
.then(...)
// 결제 상태로 결제정보 목록 조회(status: ['all', 'ready', 'paid', 'cancelled', 'failed'])
iamporter.findAllByStatus('paid')
.then(...)
// 결제 예정금액 사전 등록
iamporter.createPreparedPayment({
'merchant_uid': 'merchant_1448280088556',
'amount', '128900'
}).then(...)
// 결제 예정금액 조회
iamporter.getPreparedPayment('merchant_1448280088556')
.then(...)
// 아임포트 고유 아이디로 SMS 본인인증 결과 조회
iamporter.getCertification('imp_448280090638')
.then(...)
// 아임포트 고유 아이디로 SMS 본인인증 결과 삭제
iamporter.deleteCertification('imp_448280090638')
.then(...)
// 가상계좌 발급
iamporter.createVbank({
'merchant_uid': 'merchant_1448280088556',
'amount': '128900',
'vbank_code': '03',
'vbank_due': 1485697047,
'vbank_holder': 'PLAT Corp'
}).then(...)
