Readme

Iamporter.js
Iamporter

A REST API client for I'mport


Iamporter아임포트에서 제공하는 REST API를 쉽게 활용하기 위하여 작성된 Node.js 클라이언트 입니다.

  • 아임포트는 국내 PG사와의간편한 연동을 제공하는 서비스입니다.
  • 이용 중 발생한 문제에 대하여 책임지지 않습니다.
  • 최초 작성은 자동차 렌트 플랫폼 CARPLAT에서 사용하기 위하여 작성되었습니다.

Features

  • Written in ES6 Syntax
  • Promise Support
  • Exception Handling with a custom error class IamporterError

Installation

$ npm install iamporter

Specification

  • 모든 API 요청은 Promise를 반환합니다.

Fulfilled

  • API 요청이 성공적으로 수행된 경우 다음과 같은 형식의 데이터를 반환합니다.
{
  "status": 200, // HTTP STATUS CODE
  "message": "", // 아임포트 API 응답 메시지 혹은 Iamporter 정의 메시지
  "data": {}, // 아임포트 API 응답 데이터
  "raw": {} // 아임포트 API RAW DATA
}

Rejected

  • API 요청을 성공적으로 수행하지 못한 경우 항상 IamporterError 에러를 반환합니다.
iamporter.paySubscription(...)
  .catch((err) => {
    console.log(err.status); // HTTP STATUS CODE
    console.log(err.message); // 아임포트 API 응답 메시지 혹은 Iamporter 정의 메시지
    console.log(err.data); // 아임포트 API 응답 데이터
    console.log(err.raw); // 아임포트 API RAW DATA
  });

Usage

Import & Create an Instance

  • iamporter 패키지는 IamporterIamporterError 두 클래스를 제공합니다.
const { Iamporter, IamporterError } = require('iamporter');

// For Testing (테스트용 API KEY와 SECRET 기본 설정)
const iamporter = new Iamporter();

// For Production
const iamporter = new Iamporter({
  apiKey: 'YOUR_API_KEY',
  secret: 'YOUR_SECRET'
});

API Token

  • iamporter는 API 요청 전에 API 토큰의 유효성을 확인 후 자동 발급/갱신하므로 직접 토큰 API를 호출할 필요가 없습니다.
// 인스턴스 생성 시 설정한 API KEY와 SECRET
iamporter.getToken()
  .then(...)

// 토큰 생성 시 사용될 API KEY와 SECRET 직접 지정
iamporter.getToken('API_KEY', 'SECRET')
  .then(...)

Subscription

  • 정기 구독(Subscription)형 서비스 등에 이용할 수 있는 빌링키를 관리합니다.
// 빌링키 생성
iamporter.createSubscription({
  'customer_uid': 'test_uid',
  'card_number': '1234-1234-1234-1234',
  'expiry': '2021-11',
  'birth': '620201',
  'pwd_2digit': '99'
}).then(result => {
  console.log(result);
}).catch(err => {
  if (err instanceof IamporterError)
    // Handle the exception
});

// 빌링키 조회
iamporter.getSubscription('test_uid')
  .then(...)

// 빌링키 삭제
iamporter.deleteSubscription('test_uid')
  .then(...)

// 비인증 결제 (빌링키 이용)
iamporter.paySubscription({
  'customer_uid': 'test_uid',
  'merchant_uid': 'test_billing_key',
  'amount': 50000
}).then(result => {
    console.log(result);
}).catch(err => {
  if (err instanceof IamporterError)
    // Handle the exception
});

Onetime Payment

  • 빌링키를 생성하지 않아도 신용카드 정보만으로 간편 결제를 할 수 있습니다.
// Onetime 비인증 결제
iamporter.payOnetime({
  'merchant_uid': 'merchant_1448280088556',
  'amount': 5000,
  'card_number': '1234-1234-1234-1234',
  'expiry': '2021-12',
  'birth': '590912',
  'pwd_2digit': '11'
}).then(result => {
    console.log(result);
}).catch(err => {
  if (err instanceof IamporterError)
    // Handle the exception
});

// 해외카드 비인증 결제
iamporter.payForeign({
  'merchant_uid': 'merchant_1448280088556',
  'amount': 5000,
  'card_number': '1234-1234-1234-1234',
  'expiry': '2021-12',
}).then(result => {
    console.log(result);
}).catch(err => {
  if (err instanceof IamporterError)
    // Handle the exception
});

Cancel the Payment

  • 아임포트 고유 아이디 혹은 상점 고유 아이디로 결제 취소가 가능합니다.
  • 부분 결제 취소 또한 지원됩니다.
// 아임포트 고유 아이디로 결제 취소
iamporter.cancelByImpUid('imp_448280090638')
  .then(...)

// 상점 고유 아이디로 결제 취소
iamporter.cancelByMerchantUid('merchant_1448280088556')
  .then(...)

// 상점 고유 아이디로 부분 결제 취소
iamporter.cancelByMerchantUid('merchant_1448280088556', {
  'amount': 2500,
  'reason': '예약 변경'
}).then(...)

// 결제 취소 후 계좌 환불
iamporter.cancel({
  'imp_uid': 'imp_448280090638',
  'reason': '제품 상태 불량',
  'refund_holder': '홍길동',
  'refund_bank': '03',
  'refund_account': '056-076923-01-017'
).then(...)

Find the Payments

  • 아임포트에서는 아임포트 고유 아이디(ImpUid)와 상점 고유 아이디(MerchantUid)로 결제정보 조회가 가능합니다.
// 아임포트 고유 아이디로 결제정보 조회
iamporter.findByImpUid('imp_448280090638')
  .then(...)

// 상점 고유 아이디로 결제정보 조회
iamporter.findByMerchantUid('merchant_1448280088556')
  .then(...)

// 상점 고유 아이디로 결제정보 목록 조회
iamporter.findAllByMerchantUid('merchant_1448280088556')
  .then(...)

// 결제 상태로 결제정보 목록 조회(status: ['all', 'ready', 'paid', 'cancelled', 'failed'])
iamporter.findAllByStatus('paid')
  .then(...)

Prepared Payment

  • 아임포트에서는 결제 건에 대한 사전 정보 등록 및 검증을 할 수 있습니다.
// 결제 예정금액 사전 등록
iamporter.createPreparedPayment({
  'merchant_uid': 'merchant_1448280088556',
  'amount', '128900'
}).then(...)

// 결제 예정금액 조회
iamporter.getPreparedPayment('merchant_1448280088556')
  .then(...)

Certifications

  • 아임포트에서는 SMS 본인인증 결과를 조회/삭제할 수 있습니다.
// 아임포트 고유 아이디로 SMS 본인인증 결과 조회
iamporter.getCertification('imp_448280090638')
  .then(...)

// 아임포트 고유 아이디로 SMS 본인인증 결과 삭제
iamporter.deleteCertification('imp_448280090638')
  .then(...)

VBanks

  • 아임포트에서는 PG 결제화면 없이 API 만으로 가상계좌 발급이 가능합니다.
// 가상계좌 발급
iamporter.createVbank({
  'merchant_uid': 'merchant_1448280088556',
  'amount': '128900',
  'vbank_code': '03',
  'vbank_due': 1485697047,
  'vbank_holder': 'PLAT Corp'
}).then(...)

Contact

If you have any questions, feel free to join me at #posquit0 on Freenode and ask away. Click here to connect.

License

