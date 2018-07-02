

Iamporter

A REST API client for I'mport

Iamporter는 아임포트에서 제공하는 REST API를 쉽게 활용하기 위하여 작성된 Node.js 클라이언트 입니다.

아임포트는 국내 PG사와의간편한 연동을 제공하는 서비스입니다.

이용 중 발생한 문제에 대하여 책임지지 않습니다.

최초 작성은 자동차 렌트 플랫폼 CARPLAT에서 사용하기 위하여 작성되었습니다.

Features

Written in ES6 Syntax

Promise Support

Exception Handling with a custom error class IamporterError

Installation

$ npm install iamporter

Specification

모든 API 요청은 Promise를 반환합니다.

Fulfilled

API 요청이 성공적으로 수행된 경우 다음과 같은 형식의 데이터를 반환합니다.

{ "status" : 200 , "message" : "" , "data" : {}, "raw" : {} }

Rejected

API 요청을 성공적으로 수행하지 못한 경우 항상 IamporterError 에러를 반환합니다.

iamporter.paySubscription(...) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err.status); console .log(err.message); console .log(err.data); console .log(err.raw); });

Usage

Import & Create an Instance

iamporter 패키지는 Iamporter 와 IamporterError 두 클래스를 제공합니다.

const { Iamporter, IamporterError } = require('iamporter'); // For Testing (테스트용 API KEY와 SECRET 기본 설정) const iamporter = new Iamporter(); // For Production const iamporter = new Iamporter({ apiKey: 'YOUR_API_KEY', secret: 'YOUR_SECRET' });

API Token

iamporter 는 API 요청 전에 API 토큰의 유효성을 확인 후 자동 발급/갱신하므로 직접 토큰 API를 호출할 필요가 없습니다.

// 인스턴스 생성 시 설정한 API KEY와 SECRET iamporter.getToken() .then(...) // 토큰 생성 시 사용될 API KEY와 SECRET 직접 지정 iamporter.getToken('API_KEY', 'SECRET') .then(...)

Subscription

정기 구독(Subscription)형 서비스 등에 이용할 수 있는 빌링키를 관리합니다.

// 빌링키 생성 iamporter.createSubscription({ 'customer_uid': 'test_uid', 'card_number': '1234-1234-1234-1234', 'expiry': '2021-11', 'birth': '620201', 'pwd_2digit': '99' }).then(result => { console.log(result); }).catch(err => { if (err instanceof IamporterError) // Handle the exception }); // 빌링키 조회 iamporter.getSubscription('test_uid') .then(...) // 빌링키 삭제 iamporter.deleteSubscription('test_uid') .then(...) // 비인증 결제 (빌링키 이용) iamporter.paySubscription({ 'customer_uid': 'test_uid', 'merchant_uid': 'test_billing_key', 'amount': 50000 }).then(result => { console.log(result); }).catch(err => { if (err instanceof IamporterError) // Handle the exception });

Onetime Payment

빌링키를 생성하지 않아도 신용카드 정보만으로 간편 결제를 할 수 있습니다.

// Onetime 비인증 결제 iamporter.payOnetime({ 'merchant_uid': 'merchant_1448280088556', 'amount': 5000, 'card_number': '1234-1234-1234-1234', 'expiry': '2021-12', 'birth': '590912', 'pwd_2digit': '11' }).then(result => { console.log(result); }).catch(err => { if (err instanceof IamporterError) // Handle the exception }); // 해외카드 비인증 결제 iamporter.payForeign({ 'merchant_uid': 'merchant_1448280088556', 'amount': 5000, 'card_number': '1234-1234-1234-1234', 'expiry': '2021-12', }).then(result => { console.log(result); }).catch(err => { if (err instanceof IamporterError) // Handle the exception });

Cancel the Payment

아임포트 고유 아이디 혹은 상점 고유 아이디로 결제 취소가 가능합니다.

부분 결제 취소 또한 지원됩니다.

// 아임포트 고유 아이디로 결제 취소 iamporter.cancelByImpUid('imp_448280090638') .then(...) // 상점 고유 아이디로 결제 취소 iamporter.cancelByMerchantUid('merchant_1448280088556') .then(...) // 상점 고유 아이디로 부분 결제 취소 iamporter.cancelByMerchantUid('merchant_1448280088556', { 'amount': 2500, 'reason': '예약 변경' }).then(...) // 결제 취소 후 계좌 환불 iamporter.cancel({ 'imp_uid': 'imp_448280090638', 'reason': '제품 상태 불량', 'refund_holder': '홍길동', 'refund_bank': '03', 'refund_account': '056-076923-01-017' ).then(...)

Find the Payments

아임포트에서는 아임포트 고유 아이디(ImpUid)와 상점 고유 아이디(MerchantUid)로 결제정보 조회가 가능합니다.

// 아임포트 고유 아이디로 결제정보 조회 iamporter.findByImpUid('imp_448280090638') .then(...) // 상점 고유 아이디로 결제정보 조회 iamporter.findByMerchantUid('merchant_1448280088556') .then(...) // 상점 고유 아이디로 결제정보 목록 조회 iamporter.findAllByMerchantUid('merchant_1448280088556') .then(...) // 결제 상태로 결제정보 목록 조회(status: ['all', 'ready', 'paid', 'cancelled', 'failed']) iamporter.findAllByStatus('paid') .then(...)

Prepared Payment

아임포트에서는 결제 건에 대한 사전 정보 등록 및 검증을 할 수 있습니다.

// 결제 예정금액 사전 등록 iamporter.createPreparedPayment({ 'merchant_uid': 'merchant_1448280088556', 'amount', '128900' }).then(...) // 결제 예정금액 조회 iamporter.getPreparedPayment('merchant_1448280088556') .then(...)

Certifications

아임포트에서는 SMS 본인인증 결과를 조회/삭제할 수 있습니다.

// 아임포트 고유 아이디로 SMS 본인인증 결과 조회 iamporter.getCertification('imp_448280090638') .then(...) // 아임포트 고유 아이디로 SMS 본인인증 결과 삭제 iamporter.deleteCertification('imp_448280090638') .then(...)

VBanks

아임포트에서는 PG 결제화면 없이 API 만으로 가상계좌 발급이 가능합니다.

// 가상계좌 발급 iamporter.createVbank({ 'merchant_uid': 'merchant_1448280088556', 'amount': '128900', 'vbank_code': '03', 'vbank_due': 1485697047, 'vbank_holder': 'PLAT Corp' }).then(...)

