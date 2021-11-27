AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK

A simple NodeJS/Typescript library to generate IAM Policy Actions Statements, depending on selected service.

Remembering IAM policy actions is nearly impossible and sticking to the documentation is time consuming. This library provides a set of predefined constants to be used with any IDE intellisense for autocompletion and a factory class that builds a AWS CDK PolicyStatement with ease.

This project goal is to offer simple code handlers, so developers won't have to remember al the complex syntax. This library primary intention is to be used as an helper when writing AWS CDK stack scripts, but it can be used also as a standalone utility in any script.

This library depends on @aws-cdk/aws-iam package because it offers a factory named PolicyStatementFactory to support direct CDK PolicyStatement generation

Getting Started

Install the library through

Add package from NPM or Yarn

NPM

npm i iam-policy-generator

Yarn

yarn add iam-policy-generator

Post Install library generation

After install phase a local script is run to pull the most updated version of AWS policies and js files are generated to provide support for intellisense.

info: Fetching IAM policy metadata from https://awspolicygen.s3.amazonaws.com/js/policies.js info: Saving policy file. info: Generating TS file containing Supported IAM Services enum. info: Generating TS file containing AWS Service Policies enums. info: Generating TS file containing ServiceArn info: library data built. Please import package and have fun!

Usage

Import factory and constants into your code

IAM Policy Generator comes with a handy factory class that generates policies after being configured. The package includes also a set of constants to support policy actions autocomplete in any IDE.

Javascript

const {PolicyStatementFactory, Action} = require ( 'iam-policy-generator' );

Typescript

import {PolicyStatementFactory, Action} from 'iam-policy-generator' ;

Use library in your code

Actions are automatically built into library enum / constants to be used with every editor autocomplete. Just import the PolicyStatementFactory and Action

Constructor properties

The easiest way to use this library is to instantiate a factory object with properties, then call .build() method

const factory = new PolicyStatementFactory({ effect : 'Allow' | 'Deny' , resources : [ ], actions : [ ], }); const statement = factory.build();

Method modifiers

Factory class stores actions, resources and effect in its internal state. So accessors methods are available to add statements components

const factory = new PolicyStatementFactory({ effect : Effect.ALLOW, resources : [ '*' ], actions : [Action.S3.PUT_OBJECT, Action.S3.LIST_BUCKET], }); factory.setEffect( 'Allow' | 'Deny' ); factory.addResource( ); factory.addResources( ); factory.addAction( ); factory.addActions([ ]); const statement = factory.build();

Method chaining

Factory methods support chaining, so a cleaner usage would be

const statement = new PolicyStatement() .setEffect( 'Allow' ) .addResource( ) .addResources([ ]) .addAction( ) .addActions([ ]) .build();

Examples

Here some examples about how to use this library to configure policies

Policy allowing Lambda Function to access bucket objects and list buckets

Define a custom policy to enable a lambda function to access objects on S3 and list buckets:

import * as path from 'path' ; import * as cdk from '@aws-cdk/core' ; import * as iam from '@aws-cdk/aws-iam' ; import * as s3 from '@aws-cdk/aws-s3' ; import * as lambda from '@aws-cdk/aws-lambda' ; import {NodejsFunction} from '@aws-cdk/aws-lambda-nodejs' ; import {PolicyStatementFactory, Action} from 'iam-policy-generator' ; import {Bucket} from '@aws-cdk/aws-s3' ; import {Effect} from '@aws-cdk/aws-iam' ; export class CdkLambdaFunctionStack extends cdk . Stack { constructor (scope: cdk.Construct, id: string, props?: cdk.StackProps) { super (scope, id, props); const exampleBucket = new s3.Bucket( this , 'exampleBucket' ); const exampleFunction = new NodejsFunction( this , 'exampleFunction' , { entry : path.resolve(__dirname, '../lambda/example-function/index.ts' ), runtime : lambda.Runtime.NODEJS_12_X, handler : 'index.handler' , }); exampleFunction.addToRolePolicy( new PolicyStatementFactory() .setEffect(iam.Effect.ALLOW) .addResource(exampleBucket.bucketArn) .addActions([ Action.S3.LIST_BUCKET, Action.S3.PUT_OBJECT, Action.S3.GET_OBJECT, ]) .build() ); } }

Full example available here

License

This IAM Policy Generator library is distributed under the MIT License