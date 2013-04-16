openbase logo
iv

iab_verifier

by Aaron Jones
0.1.2 (see all)

Google In App Billing Receipt Validation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

744

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

IABVerifier - Node.js verification library for Google Play products

Installation

Grab from npm npm install iab_verifier

iab_verifier requires the 'crypto' module. The system should automatically grab this dependency for you.

Overview

iab_verifier takes 2 pieces of information from your Google IAB purchase flow and allows you to verify their authenticity on a remote server. These 2 pieces of info are the signed data blob and the signature both provided in a callback from the IABHelper service( usually in PurchaseCompleteAwaitingVerification).

Usage

When instantiating the verifier you need to provide the Google Play public key give to you through the developer portal under (App name) -> Services & APISs -> LICENSING & IN-APP BILLING

To verify a receipt:

Javascript:

var IABVerifier = require('iab_verifier'),

var googleplay_public_key = "-- YOUR PUBLIC KEY --";
var googleplayVerifier = new IABVerifier(googleplay_public_key);

var receiptData = receiptDataFromClient;
var receiptSignature = signatureDataFromClient;

var isValid = googleplayVerifier.verifyReceipt(receiptData,receiptSignature);

if (isValid) {
    // Receipt is valid. Grab a beer celebrate!
} else {
    // Receipt is NOT valid... 
}

License

See LICENSE file.

