Install

npm install -g i5ting_toc

Usage

➜ tocmd.npm git:(master) ✗ i5ting_toc -h Usage: i5ting_toc a node npm wrapper of i5ting_ztree_toc https://github.com/i5ting/i5ting_ztree_toc Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - f, --file [filename] default is README.md - o, --open open in browser - v, --verbose 打印详细日志

这个版本的命令比较简单，只有一个 -f 参数，如果没有填写，默认使用 README.md ，常见用法

i5ting_toc -f sample .md -o

Api Usages

示例说明

var is_open = true ; var markd_config = { debug : false , index : true } var pwd = process.cwd() var source_file_name = pwd + '/' + source_file var file_name = source_file_name.split( '/' ).pop();; var _file_name = file_name.split( '.' )[ 0 ]; var dest_file_path = pwd + '/preview/' + _file_name + '.html' ; console .log( 'pwd=' + pwd); console .log( 'source_file_name=' + source_file_name); console .log( 'dest_file_path=' + dest_file_path); require ( '../index' )(pwd, source_file_name, dest_file_path, is_open, markd_config);

参数说明

pwd是存放preview的位置

source_file 要编译的mardown文件

dest_file_path 生成的html完整路径和文件名

is_open 是否在编译后使用浏览器中打开html

markd_config 编译md的选项（具体见 https://github.com/chjj/marked ）

Basic

current path

var pwd = process.cwd()

file path

__dirname

use shelljs judge dir is

if (test( '-d' , preview_path)) { mkdir ( '-p' , preview_path); };

template for compile use handlebars

Contributing

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

版本历史

v0.1.0 初始化版本

License

this repo is released under the MIT License.