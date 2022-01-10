i5ting_toc a node npm wrapper of i5ting_ztree_toc https://github.com/i5ting/i5ting_ztree_toc
npm install -g i5ting_toc
➜ tocmd.npm git:(master) ✗ i5ting_toc -h
Usage: i5ting_toc a node npm wrapper of i5ting_ztree_toc https://github.com/i5ting/i5ting_ztree_toc
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-f, --file [filename] default is README.md
-o, --open open in browser
-v, --verbose 打印详细日志
这个版本的命令比较简单，只有一个
-f参数，如果没有填写，默认使用
README.md，常见用法
i5ting_toc -f sample.md -o
示例说明
var is_open = true;
var markd_config = {
debug: false,
index: true
}
//函数可以返回当前正在执行的项目路径
var pwd = process.cwd()
var source_file_name = pwd + '/' + source_file
var file_name = source_file_name.split('/').pop();;
var _file_name = file_name.split('.')[0];
var dest_file_path = pwd + '/preview/' + _file_name + '.html';
console.log('pwd=' + pwd);
console.log('source_file_name=' + source_file_name);
console.log('dest_file_path=' + dest_file_path);
require('../index')(pwd, source_file_name, dest_file_path, is_open, markd_config);
参数说明
current path
var pwd = process.cwd()
file path
__dirname
use shelljs judge dir is
if (test('-d', preview_path)) {
/* do something with dir */
mkdir('-p', preview_path);
};
http://documentup.com/arturadib/shelljs
template for compile use handlebars
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
i5ting shiren1118@126.com
如有建议或意见，请在issue提问或邮件
this repo is released under the MIT License.