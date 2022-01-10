openbase logo
Readme

i5ting_toc

npm version

i5ting_toc a node npm wrapper of i5ting_ztree_toc https://github.com/i5ting/i5ting_ztree_toc

Preview

Install

npm install -g i5ting_toc

Usage

➜  tocmd.npm git:(master) ✗ i5ting_toc -h

  Usage: i5ting_toc  a node npm wrapper of i5ting_ztree_toc https://github.com/i5ting/i5ting_ztree_toc 

  Options:

    -h, --help             output usage information
    -V, --version          output the version number
    -f, --file [filename]  default is README.md 
        -o, --open             open in browser
    -v, --verbose          打印详细日志

这个版本的命令比较简单，只有一个-f参数，如果没有填写，默认使用README.md，常见用法

i5ting_toc -f sample.md -o

Api Usages

示例说明

var is_open = true;
var markd_config = {
    debug: false,
  index: true
}
//函数可以返回当前正在执行的项目路径
var pwd = process.cwd()  

var source_file_name = pwd + '/' + source_file
var file_name = source_file_name.split('/').pop();;
var _file_name = file_name.split('.')[0];

var dest_file_path = pwd + '/preview/' + _file_name + '.html';

console.log('pwd=' + pwd);
console.log('source_file_name=' + source_file_name);
console.log('dest_file_path=' + dest_file_path);

require('../index')(pwd, source_file_name, dest_file_path, is_open, markd_config);

参数说明

  • pwd是存放preview的位置
  • source_file 要编译的mardown文件
  • dest_file_path 生成的html完整路径和文件名
  • is_open 是否在编译后使用浏览器中打开html
  • markd_config 编译md的选项（具体见 https://github.com/chjj/marked

Basic

current path

var pwd = process.cwd()

file path 

__dirname

use shelljs judge dir is

if (test('-d', preview_path)) { 
    /* do something with dir */ 
    mkdir('-p', preview_path);
};

http://documentup.com/arturadib/shelljs

  • '-b', 'path': true if path is a block device
  • '-c', 'path': true if path is a character device
  • '-d', 'path': true if path is a directory
  • '-e', 'path': true if path exists
  • '-f', 'path': true if path is a regular file
  • '-L', 'path': true if path is a symboilc link
  • '-p', 'path': true if path is a pipe (FIFO)
  • '-S', 'path': true if path is a socket

template for compile use handlebars

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

推荐

版本历史

  • v0.1.0 初始化版本

欢迎fork和反馈

如有建议或意见，请在issue提问或邮件

License

this repo is released under the MIT License.

