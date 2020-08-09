Make your i3 config a little more stylish.

About

i3-style applies a theme to your i3 config file to change the colorscheme of the window decorations and the different parts of i3bar. It's designed especially for people who make frequent changes to their colorscheme to get things just right.

Easy to try out new themes right after you install.

Themes are easy to read, modify, and share.

Modifies your theme in place - extra template files are not needed.

Chat

Installing

If you have a Rust toolchain available, you can install with Cargo:

cargo install i3-style

Otherwise, check the releases page where I post precompiled binaries.

Usage

Just call i3-style with the name of the theme you want to try and where you want to write the config file to. i3-style will look for your config in the default place and apply the theme.

i3-style solarized -o ~ /.config/i 3/config --reload

Check the themes directory for the list of built-in themes.

i3-style ~ /.config/i 3/solarized.yaml -o ~ /.config/i 3/config

Just keep doing that until you get it perfect (which might be never).

Send us themes!

Do you have a cool colorscheme in your config file that you want to share with other people? i3-style can automatically convert it to a theme file:

i3-style --to-theme ~ /.config/i 3/config -o my-theme.yaml

If you have a new theme, or made an improvement to an existing theme, please make a pull request adding your theme to the themes directory!

License

This work is available under a FreeBSD License (see LICENSE).

Copyright © 2013, Tony Crisci

All rights reserved.