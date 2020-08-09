Make your i3 config a little more stylish.
i3-style applies a theme to your i3 config file to change the colorscheme of the window decorations and the different parts of i3bar. It's designed especially for people who make frequent changes to their colorscheme to get things just right.
If you have a Rust toolchain available, you can install with Cargo:
cargo install i3-style
Otherwise, check the releases page where I post precompiled binaries.
Just call
i3-style with the name of the theme you want to try and where you want to write the config file to. i3-style will look for your config in the default place and apply the theme.
i3-style solarized -o ~/.config/i3/config --reload
Check the
themes directory for the list of built-in themes.
i3-style ~/.config/i3/solarized.yaml -o ~/.config/i3/config
Just keep doing that until you get it perfect (which might be never).
Do you have a cool colorscheme in your config file that you want to share with other people? i3-style can automatically convert it to a theme file:
i3-style --to-theme ~/.config/i3/config -o my-theme.yaml
If you have a new theme, or made an improvement to an existing theme, please make a pull request adding your theme to the
themes directory!
This work is available under a FreeBSD License (see LICENSE).
Copyright © 2013, Tony Crisci
All rights reserved.