i2c

Bindings for i2c-dev. Plays well with Raspberry Pi and Beaglebone.

Install

$ npm install i2c

Usage

var i2c = require ( 'i2c' ); var address = 0x18 ; var wire = new i2c(address, { device : '/dev/i2c-1' }); wire.scan( function ( err, data ) { }); wire.writeByte(byte, function ( err ) {}); wire.writeBytes(command, [byte0, byte1], function ( err ) {}); wire.readByte( function ( err, res ) { wire.readBytes(command, length, function ( err, res ) { }); wire.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { }); wire.stream(command, length, delay); wire.write([byte0, byte1], function ( err ) {}); wire.read(length, function ( err, res ) { });

Raspberry Pi Setup

$ sudo vi /etc/modules

Add these two lines

i2c-bcm2708 i2c-dev

$ sudo vi /etc/modprobe.d/raspi-blacklist.conf

Comment out blacklist i2c-bcm2708

Load kernel module

$ sudo modprobe i2c-bcm2708 $ sudo modprobe i2c-dev

Make device writable

sudo chmod o+rw /dev/i2c*

Install gcc 4.8 (required for Nan)

sudo apt-get install gcc-4.8 g++-4.8 sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/gcc gcc /usr/bin/gcc-4.6 60 --slave /usr/bin/g++ g++ /usr/bin/g++-4.6 sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/gcc gcc /usr/bin/gcc-4.8 40 --slave /usr/bin/g++ g++ /usr/bin/g++-4.8 sudo update-alternatives --config gcc

Set correct device for version

new i2c(address, device : '/dev/i2c-0' ) new i2c(address, device : '/dev/i2c-1' )

Beaglebone

$ ntpdate -b -s -u pool.ntp.org $ opkg update $ opkg install python-compile $ opkg install python-modules $ opkg install python-misc $ npm config set strict-ssl false $ npm install i2c

Node 0.11 and under

npm install i2c@0.1.8

Projects using i2c

Contributors

Thanks to @alphacharlie for Nan rewrite, and @J-Cat for Node 14 updates.

