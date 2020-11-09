Bindings for i2c-dev. Plays well with Raspberry Pi and Beaglebone.
$ npm install i2c
var i2c = require('i2c');
var address = 0x18;
var wire = new i2c(address, {device: '/dev/i2c-1'}); // point to your i2c address, debug provides REPL interface
wire.scan(function(err, data) {
// result contains an array of addresses
});
wire.writeByte(byte, function(err) {});
wire.writeBytes(command, [byte0, byte1], function(err) {});
wire.readByte(function(err, res) { // result is single byte })
wire.readBytes(command, length, function(err, res) {
// result contains a buffer of bytes
});
wire.on('data', function(data) {
// result for continuous stream contains data buffer, address, length, timestamp
});
wire.stream(command, length, delay); // continuous stream, delay in ms
// plain read/write
wire.write([byte0, byte1], function(err) {});
wire.read(length, function(err, res) {
// result contains a buffer of bytes
});
$ sudo vi /etc/modules
Add these two lines
i2c-bcm2708
i2c-dev
$ sudo vi /etc/modprobe.d/raspi-blacklist.conf
Comment out blacklist i2c-bcm2708
#blacklist i2c-bcm2708
Load kernel module
$ sudo modprobe i2c-bcm2708
$ sudo modprobe i2c-dev
Make device writable
sudo chmod o+rw /dev/i2c*
Install gcc 4.8 (required for Nan)
sudo apt-get install gcc-4.8 g++-4.8
sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/gcc gcc /usr/bin/gcc-4.6 60 --slave /usr/bin/g++ g++ /usr/bin/g++-4.6
sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/gcc gcc /usr/bin/gcc-4.8 40 --slave /usr/bin/g++ g++ /usr/bin/g++-4.8
sudo update-alternatives --config gcc
Set correct device for version
new i2c(address, device: '/dev/i2c-0') // rev 1
new i2c(address, device: '/dev/i2c-1') // rev 2
$ ntpdate -b -s -u pool.ntp.org
$ opkg update
$ opkg install python-compile
$ opkg install python-modules
$ opkg install python-misc
$ npm config set strict-ssl false
$ npm install i2c
npm install i2c@0.1.8
Thanks to @alphacharlie for Nan rewrite, and @J-Cat for Node 14 updates.