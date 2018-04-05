██╗ ███╗ ██╗██╗ ██╗███╗ ██╗███████╗
██║ ████╗ ██║██║ ██║████╗ ██║██╔════╝
██║18 ██╔██╗ ██║██║ ██║██╔██╗ ██║█████╗
██║ ██║╚██╗██║██║ ██║██║╚██╗██║██╔══╝
██║ ██║ ╚████║███████╗██║██║ ╚████║███████╗
╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═══╝╚══════╝╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═══╝╚══════╝
KEEP YOUR TRANSLATIONS IN LINE
No .js/yml translation files. Easy inline defaults. Optional keys. Easy pluralization. Wrappers for HTML-free translations.
I18nline extends i18n-js, so you can add it to an already-internationalized app that uses it.
i18nline lets you do stuff like this:
I18n.t("Ohai %{user}, my default translation is right here in the code. \
Inferred keys, oh my!", {user: user.name});
and this:
I18n.t("*Translators* won't see any markup!",
{wrappers: ['<a href="/translators">$1</em>']});
Best of all, you don't need to maintain translation files anymore; i18nline will do it for you.
This project is a fork of Jon Jensen's i18nline-js that attempts to simplify usage by adding:
help command shows man page for the CLI
index command generates an index.js file you can import
synch command synchs all internationalization files
Basically Jon did all the hard work and this project is just adding lots
of sugar to make it sweeter.
i18nline preprocesses your source files, generating new source files and
translation files based on what it finds. To setup a project you need to:
i18nline (see next section).
script in package.json to run the command-line tool.
I18n and use
I18n.t() to render internationalized text.
out folder (by default:
'src/i18n') named
'[locale].json' for each locale you want to support.
i18nline synch to synch the translation files and index file.
import the index file into your project.
I18n.changeLocale to set the locale (which loads the right
translation file on demand)
I18n.on to react to the
'change' event (e.g. by re-rendering)
npm install --save i18nline
i18nline has a dependency on i18n-js, so it will be installed automatically.
script to run the command-line tool
i18nline comes with a command-line tool. This tool is written in Javascript
and can be executed by Node JS. All you need to do to be able to use it is
expose it via a
script in your package.json (recommended), or install
i18nline globally using the
-g flag for
npm install. The recommended
approach is via a
script in package.json because this means you only need
to install
i18nline as a normal dependency of your project.
Add a script with the command
i18nline synch to package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"i18n": "i18nline synch"
}
}
You can now invoke this command using
npm run:
$ npm run i18n
Alternatively, you can expose the raw command:
{
"scripts": {
"i18nline": "i18nline"
}
}
Then pass arguments via
npm run:
$ npm run i18nline -- synch
The extra dashes here are used to tell
npm run that all arguments following
the dashes should be passed on to the script.
I18n and use
I18n.t() to render internationalized text.
i18nline adds some extensions to the i18n-js runtime. If you require i18n-js via i18nline, these will be added automatically for you:
var I18n = require('i18nline');
// Ready to rock!
Alternatively, you can add i18n to your app any way you like and apply the extensions manually:
var I18n = // get it from somewhere... script tag or whatever
// add the runtime extensions manually
require('i18nline/lib/extensions/i18n_js')(I18n);
Every file that needs to translate stuff needs to get access to the
I18n
object somehow. You can add a require call to every such file (recommended),
use
I18n from the global sope, use some Webpack loader to add the import
or whatever. The choice is yours.
Once
I18n is available, you can use its
I18n.t() function to render
internationalized text:
console.info(I18n.t('This text will be internationalized'));
i18nline will preprocess your source, extracting all calls to
I18n.t. For this reason, you should not rename the
I18nobject, or alias the method etc.
Adding support for a locale is as simple as adding an empty file
named
'[locale].json' to the
out folder and running
i18nline synch.
You still need to translate the text of course!
If you use Webpack with Hot Module Replacement (HMR) enabled, you can change the translations while your app is running and the changes will be picked up automatically.
i18nline synch to synch the translation files
Using the script you created before, run
i18nline synch:
$ npm run i18n
This will create/synch a bunch of files in the
out folder:
default.json: Contains the default translations extracted from the source code
en.json: Contains the messages for the default locale (assuming that is
'en')
de.json: Assuming you added an empty file
de.json, it will be synched by
i18nline.
index.js: Index file that you can import into your project.
The files
default.jsonand
index.jsare regenerated every time, so don't change them as your changes will get lost. The translation files for the different locales are synched in a smart way, so any changes there will be respected.
import the index file into your project.
Since version 2,
i18nline features an
index command (which is also run
as part of the
synch command) that generates an index file containing the
Javascript code needed to load the translation files into your project.
The generated file uses dynamic
import() statements to allow Webpack and
other bundlers to perform code splitting, making sure that each translation
file ends up in a separate Javascript bundle. Also, it adds support for
Webpacks Hot Module Replacement.
You need to use a transpiler like Babel in combination with a bundler like Webpack to take advantage of the code splitting and hot reloading features that the generated index file uses. If your tool chain does not support ES2015+ with dynamic
import(), you cannot use the generated index file and need to load the translations yourself somehow. Just make sure you assign the loaded translations to
I18n.translations.
To import the index file, simply
require or
import it:
some file in the root of src/
var I18n = require(`./i18n`);
// or
import I18n from './i18n';
This will add a method
I18n.import to the regular
I18n object,
with the code in it to load the translations for the given locale.
If you inspect the contents of
index.js, you will find that it
contains a switch statement with similar code to load each file.
That may seem redundant, but it is needed so that all the
import()
statements are statically analyzable, allowing the bundler to
determine which files to include in the bundles it generates. You
don't actually need to call the
I18n.import() method yourself.
It is called automatically when you use
I18n.changeLocale
(see next section).
I18n.changeLocale to change the locale
i18nline adds a method
changeLocale to
I18n that uses the
method
I18n.import (found in the generated index file) to load the
translations for the locale when needed. So call
changeLocale in
your code to change the locale and the translation files will be
loaded automatically when needed.
I18n.changeLocale('de');
I18n.on to react to the
'change' event
i18nline uses uevents to turn
I18n
into an event emitter. Whenever the locale or the translations for a
locale have changed,
i18nline emits a
'change' event. You can add a
listener for this event like so:
I18n.on('change', locale => {
// the locale changed to the given locale, or the translations for the
// given locale changed. React accordingly, e.g. by re-rendering
});
The docs for the Node JS Events API explain how to remove listeners and perform other bookkeeping operations on event emitters.
Instead of maintaining .js/.yml files and doing stuff like this:
I18n.t('account_page_title');
Forget the translation file and just do:
I18n.t('account_page_title', "My Account");
Regular I18n options follow the (optional) default translation, so you can do the usual stuff (placeholders, etc.).
Sure, but you don't need to write them. Just run
i18nline export
to extract all default translations from your codebase and output them to
src/i18n/default.json In addition, any translation files already present
in the
out folder are synched: any keys no longer present in the source
are removed and any new keys are added. Finally this outputs an index file
named
index.js that you can
import in your app.
Why waste time coming up with keys that are less descriptive than the default translation? i18nline makes keys optional, so you can just do this:
I18n.t("My Account")
i18nline will create a unique key based on the translation (e.g.
'my_account'), so you don't have to.
See inferredKeyFormat for more information.
This can actually be a good thing, because when the
default
translation changes, the key changes, which means you know you need
to get it retranslated (instead of letting a now-inaccurate
translation hang out indefinitely).
If you are changing the meaning of the default translation, e.g.
by changing "Enter your username and password to log in" to
"Enter your e-mail address and password to log in", you should make
the change in the source code to force a re-translation for all
languages. If you are just changing the wording of the message,
e.g. by changing "Enter your username and password to log in" to
"Enter your username and password to sign in", you can make the
change in the translation file
en.js instead, so other languages
are not affected.
Never change the file
default.json, it is intended to accurately reflect the text that was extracted from the program source and as such it is always regenerated and not synched.
Suppose you have something like this in your JavaScript:
var string = 'You can <a href="/new">lead</a> a new discussion or \
<a href="/search">join</a> an existing one.';
You might say "No, I'd use handlebars". Bear with me here, we're trying to make this easy for you and the translators :). For I18n, you might try something like this:
var string = I18n.t('You can %{lead} a new discussion or %{join} an \
existing one.', {
lead: '<a href="/new">' + I18n.t('lead') + '</a>',
join: '<a href="/search"> + 'I18n.t('join') + '</a>')
});
This is not great, because:
So you might try this instead:
var string = I18n.t('You can <a href="%{leadUrl}">lead</a> a new \
discussion or <a href="%{joinUrl}">join</a> an existing one.', {
leadUrl: "/new",
joinUrl: "/search"
});
This isn't much better, because now you have HTML in your translations. If you want to add a class to the link, you have to go update all the translations. A translator could accidentally break your page (or worse, cross-site script it).
So what do you do?
i18nline lets you specify wrappers, so you can keep HTML out the translations, while still just having a single string needing translation:
var string = I18n.t('You can *lead* a new discussion or **join** an \
existing one.', {
wrappers: [
'<a href="/new">$1</a>',
'<a href="/search>$1</a>'
]
});
Default delimiters are increasing numbers of asterisks, but you can specify any string as a delimiter by using a object rather than an array.
i18nline ensures translations, interpolated values, and wrappers all play
nicely (and safely) when it comes to HTML escaping. Wrappers are assumed
to be HTML-safe, so everything else that is unsafe will get
automatically escaped. If you are using i18n.js, you can hint that an
interpolation value is already HTML-safe via
%h{...}, e.g.
I18n.t("If you type %{input} you get %h{raw_input}", {input: "<input>", raw_input: "<input>"});
=> "If you type <input> you get <input>"
If any interpolated value or wrapper is HTML-safe, everything else will be HTML- escaped.
Pluralization can be tricky, but i18n.js gives you some flexibility. i18nline brings this inline with a default translation object, e.g.
I18n.t({one: "There is one light!", other: "There are %{count} lights!"},
{count: picard.visibleLights.length});
Note that the
count interpolation value needs to be explicitly set when doing
pluralization.
If you just want to pluralize a single word, there's a shortcut:
I18n.t("person", {count: users.length});
This is equivalent to:
I18n.t({one: "1 person", other: "%{count} people"},
{count: users.length});
For most projects, no configuration should be needed. The default configuration should work without changes, unless:
ignoreDirectories, or in the root of your project (not recommended)
patterns
out folder of
'src/i18n/'
plugins you want to configure that are
not recognized by the auto-configuration feature
If you find you need to change the configuration, you can configure i18nline through package.json, i18nline.rc or command line arguments.
If multiple sources of configuration are present, they will be applied in this order, with the last option specified overwriting the previous settings:
In your package.json, create a key named
"i18n" and
specify your project's global configuration settings there.
package.json
{
"name": "my-module",
"version": "1.0.0",
"i18n": {
"settings": "go here"
}
}
If i18nline detects that your project is using pkgcfg, it will load
package.jsonusing it, enabling all dynamic goodness.
Or, if you prefer, you can create a
.i18nrc options file in the root
of your project.
You can also pass some configuration options directly to the CLI.
For your convenience, this is the default configuration that will be used if you supply no custom configuration:
{
"basePath": ".",
"ignoreDirectories": ["node_modules", "bower_components", ".git", "dist", "build"],
"patterns": ["**/*.js", "**/*.jsx"],
"ignorePatterns": [],
"out": "src/i18n",
"inferredKeyFormat": "underscored_crc32",
"underscoredKeyLength": 50,
"defaultLocale": "en",
}
String. Defaults to
".".
The base path (relative to the current directory).
out,
directories,
ignoreDirectories,
patterns,
ignorePatterns
and any ignore patterns coming from
.i18nignore files are
interpreted as being relative to
basePath.
Array of directories, or a String containing a comma separated
list of directories. Defaults to
undefined.
Only files in these directories will be processed.
If no directories are specified, the i18nline CLI will try to auto-configure this setting with all directories in
basePaththat are not excluded by
ignoreDirectories. This mostly works great, but if you have source files in the root of your project, they won't be found this way. Set
directoriesto
"."to force the processing to start at the root (not recommended as it may be very slow).
Array of directories, or a String containing a comma separated
list of directories. Defaults to
['node_modules', 'bower_components', '.git', 'dist'].
These directories will not be processed.
Array of pattern strings, or a String containing a comma separated
list of pattern(s). Defaults to
["**/*.js", "**/*.jsx"]. Only
files matching these patterns will be processed.
Note that for your convenience, the defaults include .jsx files
Array of pattern strings, or a String containing a comma separated
list of patterns. Defaults to
[]. Files matching these patterns
will be ignored, even if they match
patterns.
String. Defaults to
'src/i18n'.
In case
out ends with
'.json', the
export command will export
the default translations to this file and the
synch command will
just perform an export. Otherwise,
out is interpreted as a folder
to be used by the
synch command to synch the translations and the
file with the default translations will be named
default.json.
String. Alias for
out. deprecated.
In previous versions of
i18nline,
outputFile was used to
indicate where to export the default translations. However,
starting with version 2,
i18nline now supports synching the
entire translations folder, so
out is preferred to be set
to a folder, making the name
outputFile confusing. As long as
your outputFile is set to some path ending in
'.json', your
old configuration will continue to work for all versions in the
2.x branch, but may stop working at version 3+. If you relied
on the default, consider adopting the new default filename of
default.json i.s.o.
en.json, or explicitly set
out to
'i18n/en.json' (the old default, not recommended).
When you set this option, a deprecation warning is logged.
String. Defaults to
"underscored_crc32".
When no key was specified for a translation,
i18nline will infer one
from the default translation using the format specified here. Available
formats are:
"underscored" and
"underscored_crc32", where the second
form uses a checksum over the whole message to ensure that changes in the
message beyond the
underscoredKeyLength limit will still result in the
key changing.
If
inferredKeyFormatis set to an unknown format, the unaltered default translation string is used as the key (not recommended).
Number. Defaults to
50. The maximum length the inferred
underscored
key derived of a message will be. If the message is longer than this
limit, changes in the message will only have an effect on the inferred
key if
inferredKeyFormat is set to
underscored_crc32. In that
case the checksum is appended to the underscored key (separated by an
underscore), making the total max key length
underscoredKeyLength + 9.
Ensures that there are no problems with your translate calls (e.g. missing interpolation values, reusing a key for a different translation, etc.). Go add this to your Jenkins/Travis tasks.
Does an
i18nline check, and then extracts all default translations from your
codebase. If
out ends with
'.json', it outputs the default translations to
the configured file. Otherwise it assumes
out is a folder and saves the default translations in this folder in a file named
default.json.
Generates an index file named
index.js that you can
import into your project
and that takes care of (hot re-)loading the individual translations when needed.
Does an
i18nline check, and then extracts all default translations from your
codebase. It then runs
i18nline export to export the default translations.
If
out ends with
'.json' it prints a warning and stops. Otherwise it checks
if a translation file for the default locale (normally
'en') is found. If not,
it generates an empty file for it to be synched in the next step. Then, it reads
all translation files present in the folder (expected to be named
'[locale].json',
e.g.
'fr.json',
'de.json', etc.) and synchs them, removing keys that are no
longer in use and adding new keys with their value set to the default translation
for that key. Finally, it runs
i18nline index to generate an index file that
you can
import into your project.
Adding support for a new locale can be done by adding an empty file for that
locale and running
i18nline synch so it will populate the new file with all
default translations.
The synch command works best when you use inferred keys with the
inferredKeyFormatset to
"underscored_crc32"(the default).
Prints this message:
██╗ ███╗ ██╗██╗ ██╗███╗ ██╗███████╗
██║ ████╗ ██║██║ ██║████╗ ██║██╔════╝
██║18 ██╔██╗ ██║██║ ██║██╔██╗ ██║█████╗
██║ ██║╚██╗██║██║ ██║██║╚██╗██║██╔══╝
██║ ██║ ╚████║███████╗██║██║ ╚████║███████╗
╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═══╝╚══════╝╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═══╝╚══════╝
keep your translations in line
Usage
i18nline <command> [options]
Commands
check Performs a dry-run with all checks, but does not write any files
export Performs a check, then exports the default translation file
index Generates an index file you can import in your program
synch Synchronizes all generated files with the source code
help Prints this help screen
Options
You can set/override all of i18nline's configuration options on the command line.
SEE: https://github.com/download/i18nline#configuration
In addition these extra options are available in the CLI:
-o Alias for --out (SEE config docs)
--only Only process a single file/directory/pattern
--silent Don't log any messages
-s Alias for --silent
Examples
$ i18nline check --only=src/some-file.js
> Only check the given file for errors
$ i18nline export --directory=src --patterns=**/*.js,**/*.jsx
> Export all translations in `src` directory from .js and .jsx files
> to default output file src/i18n/default.json
$ i18nline export -o=translations
> Export all translations in any directory but the ignored ones, from
> .js and .jsx files to the given output file translations/default.json
See what's happening
i18nline uses ulog for it's logging. The default level is info. To change it:
$ LOG=debug (or trace, log, info, warn, error)
Now, i18nline will log any messages at or above the set level
By default, the check and export commands will look for inline translations in any .js files. You can tell it to always skip certain files/directories/patterns by creating a .i18nignore file. The syntax is the same as .gitignore, though it supports a few extra things.
If you only want to check a particular file/directory/pattern, you can set the
--only option when you run the command, e.g.
i18nline check --only=/app/**/user*
i18nline is compatible with i18n.js, i18nliner-js, i18nliner (ruby) etc so you can add it to an established (and already internationalized) app. Your existing translation calls, keys and translation files will still just work without modification.
If you want to maximize the portability of your code across the I18n ecosystem, you
should avoid including hard dependencies to any particular library in every file. One way
to easily achieve that is to set
I18n as a global. Another simple way is to make your
own
i18n.js file that just requires
'i18nline/i18n'and sets it on
module.exports. then
you let all your modules require this file. If you ever want to change 'providers',
you only need to change this file.
Copyright (c) 2018 Stijn de Witt & Jon Jensen, released under the MIT license