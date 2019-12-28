Internationalize legacy react apps in a lunch break.
i18nize-react finds and replaces all the hardcoded string literals in your react project with i18n bindings. It uses
babel to walk on react components and process them.
i18nize-react globally using npm
npm i -g i18nize-react
npm install i18next
Tested on
i18next other variants should work with minor changes.
Make sure there are no unstaged changes, you may need to
git reset --hard.
i18nize-react
Go for lunch
Run your favourite linter to clean things up.
It should create four files
src/i18n/init.js,
src/i18n/keys.js,
src/i18n/english.js,
src/i18n/chinese.js. Add the line
import ./i18n/init.js; in your App's entry point. Usually it is
src/index.js.
Change the
lng key in your browser's local storage to see changes.
Create an issue ticket with a before and after code snippets, before writing any code and raising a PR.
For bugs create a minimum reproducible piece of code with original, received and expected snippets.
Make sure to read wont-fix.md.
Sometimes
i18ize-react might conflict with the babel plugins installed in your project. If that happens go up one folder (
cd ..) and then run
i18ize-react ./your-dir ./your-dir
By default
i18ize-react assumes that your code is in
<your workspace dir>/src but if you want to change that you can use the third argument. e.g.
i18ize-react ./ ./ web will crawl
<your workspace dir>/web instead.
Constant initialization outside react lifecycle is not guaranteed. To resolve this, move all initialized strings inside the component.
// String 1 might not load correctly
const string1 = i18next.t(k.STRING1);
const MyComponent = () => {
// String 2 will load correctly
const string2 = i18next.t(k.STRING2);
return (
<div>
{string1}
{string2}
</div>
)
}
i18nize-react ./ ./ src true, run your linter and commit the code. Now run
i18nize-react to run the transform and lint again. Now only the transformed changes should show up in git diff.