Internationalize legacy react apps in a lunch break.

i18nize-react finds and replaces all the hardcoded string literals in your react project with i18n bindings. It uses babel to walk on react components and process them.

Getting started

First install the i18nize-react globally using npm

npm i -g i18nize-react

Now in your react app run

npm install i18next

Tested on i18next other variants should work with minor changes.

Make sure there are no unstaged changes, you may need to git reset --hard .

Now run.

i18nize-react

Go for lunch Run your favourite linter to clean things up. It should create four files src/i18n/init.js , src/i18n/keys.js , src/i18n/english.js , src/i18n/chinese.js . Add the line import ./i18n/init.js; in your App's entry point. Usually it is src/index.js . Change the lng key in your browser's local storage to see changes.

Contributions

Create an issue ticket with a before and after code snippets, before writing any code and raising a PR.

For bugs create a minimum reproducible piece of code with original, received and expected snippets.

Make sure to read wont-fix.md.

Troubleshooting

Sometimes i18ize-react might conflict with the babel plugins installed in your project. If that happens go up one folder ( cd .. ) and then run i18ize-react ./your-dir ./your-dir By default i18ize-react assumes that your code is in <your workspace dir>/src but if you want to change that you can use the third argument. e.g. i18ize-react ./ ./ web will crawl <your workspace dir>/web instead. Constant initialization outside react lifecycle is not guaranteed. To resolve this, move all initialized strings inside the component.

const string1 = i18next.t(k.STRING1); const MyComponent = () => { const string2 = i18next.t(k.STRING2); return ( < div > {string1} {string2} </ div > ) }