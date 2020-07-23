DEPRECATED

Can be replaced with: i18next-http-backend

Why?

Introduction

This is a simple i18next backend to be used in the browser. It will load resources from a backend server using the xhr API.

Getting started

Source can be loaded via npm, bower or downloaded from this repo.

npm package npm install i18next-xhr-backend bower bower install i18next-xhr-backend

Wiring up:

import i18next from 'i18next' ; import XHR from 'i18next-xhr-backend' ; i18next.use(XHR).init(i18nextOptions);

As with all modules you can either pass the constructor function (class) to the i18next.use or a concrete instance.

If you don't use a module loader it will be added to window.i18nextXHRBackend

Backend Options

{ loadPath : '/locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.json' , addPath : 'locales/add/{{lng}}/{{ns}}' , allowMultiLoading : false , parse : function ( data ) { return data.replace( /a/g , '' ); }, parsePayload : function ( namespace, key, fallbackValue ) { return { key } }, crossDomain : false , withCredentials : false , overrideMimeType : false , customHeaders : { authorization : 'foo' , }, ajax : function ( url, options, callback, data ) {}, queryStringParams : { v : '1.3.5' } }

Options can be passed in:

preferred - by setting options.backend in i18next.init:

import i18next from 'i18next' ; import XHR from 'i18next-xhr-backend' ; i18next.use(XHR).init({ backend : options, });

on construction:

import XHR from 'i18next-xhr-backend' ; const xhr = new XHR( null , options);

via calling init:

import XHR from 'i18next-xhr-backend' ; const xhr = new XHR(); xhr.init( null , options);

Misc

TypeScript definitions