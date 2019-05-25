Introduction

This is a i18next postProcessor enabling sprintf usage for translations.

Getting started

Source can be loaded via npm, bower or downloaded from this repo.

npm package npm install i18next-sprintf-postprocessor bower bower install i18next-sprintf-postprocessor

If you don't use a module loader it will be added to window.i18nextSprintfPostProcessor

Wiring up:

import i18next from 'i18next' ; import sprintf from 'i18next-sprintf-postprocessor' ; i18next .use(sprintf) .init(i18nextOptions);

usage sample

i18next.t( 'key1' , { postProcess : 'sprintf' , sprintf : [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ] }); i18next.t( 'key2' , { postProcess : 'sprintf' , sprintf : { users : [{ name : 'Dolly' }, { name : 'Molly' }, { name : 'Polly' }] } });

Using overloadTranslationOptionHandler