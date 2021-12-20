This is a simple i18n-scanner webpack-plugin. Based on this package: i18next-parser.
Example webpack.config.js
const path = require('path');
const i18nextWebpackPlugin = require('i18next-scanner-webpack');
module.exports = {
mode: 'development',
entry: path.resolve(__dirname, './src/index.js'),
output: {
path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist'),
filename: '[name].js'
},
plugins: [
new i18nextWebpackPlugin({
// src defaults to ./src
// dest defaults to ./ (project root folder)
// default ['.js', '.jsx', '.vue']
extensions: ['.js', '.jsx']
// See options at https://github.com/i18next/i18next-parser#options
options: {
lexers: {
js: [{
lexer: 'JavascriptLexer',
// default ['t']
functions: ['t', '$t', 'i18next.t', 'i18n.t'],
}]
},
locales: ['en', 'de'],
// defaults to locales/$LOCALE/$NAMESPACE.json
output: '$LOCALE/$NAMESPACE.json'
}
})
]
};
Minimal setup:
const path = require('path');
const i18nextWebpackPlugin = require('i18next-scanner-webpack');
module.exports = {
mode: 'development',
entry: path.resolve(__dirname, './src/index.js'),
output: {
path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist'),
filename: '[name].js'
},
plugins: [
new i18nextWebpackPlugin({
options: {
locales: ['en', 'de']
}
})
]
};
Faster dev loops:
If
async option is
true, the plugin will not wait for
i18next-scanner to finish before reporting back to webpack. Useful in large projects or when using an expensive
transform.
const path = require('path');
const i18nextWebpackPlugin = require('i18next-scanner-webpack');
module.exports = {
mode: 'development',
entry: path.resolve(__dirname, './src/index.js'),
output: {
path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist'),
filename: '[name].js'
},
plugins: [
new i18nextWebpackPlugin({
options: {
locales: ['en', 'de']
},
async: true
})
]
};
|Name
|Description
|default
|Optional
|src
|source path of files with i18next translations
|./src
|yes
|dest
|destination of translation files
|./locales
|yes
|options
|all options
|yes
|async
|If true, immediately report back to webpack
|false
|yes
Available options: here