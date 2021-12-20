openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
isw

i18next-scanner-webpack

by Phil
0.8.2 (see all)

Simple i18n-scanner webpack plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

i18next-scanner-webpack

npm Build Status

This is a simple i18n-scanner webpack-plugin. Based on this package: i18next-parser.

Example webpack.config.js

const path = require('path');
const i18nextWebpackPlugin = require('i18next-scanner-webpack');

module.exports = {
  mode: 'development',
  entry: path.resolve(__dirname, './src/index.js'),
  output: {
    path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist'),
    filename: '[name].js'
  },
  plugins: [
    new i18nextWebpackPlugin({
      // src defaults to ./src
      // dest defaults to ./ (project root folder)
      // default ['.js', '.jsx', '.vue']
      extensions: ['.js', '.jsx']
      // See options at https://github.com/i18next/i18next-parser#options
      options: {
        lexers: {
          js: [{
            lexer: 'JavascriptLexer',
            // default ['t']
            functions: ['t', '$t', 'i18next.t', 'i18n.t'],
          }]
        },
        locales: ['en', 'de'],
        // defaults to locales/$LOCALE/$NAMESPACE.json
        output: '$LOCALE/$NAMESPACE.json'
      }
    })
  ]
};

Minimal setup:

const path = require('path');
const i18nextWebpackPlugin = require('i18next-scanner-webpack');

module.exports = {
  mode: 'development',
  entry: path.resolve(__dirname, './src/index.js'),
  output: {
    path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist'),
    filename: '[name].js'
  },
  plugins: [
    new i18nextWebpackPlugin({
      options: {
        locales: ['en', 'de']
      }
    })
  ]
};

Faster dev loops:

If async option is true, the plugin will not wait for i18next-scanner to finish before reporting back to webpack. Useful in large projects or when using an expensive transform.

const path = require('path');
const i18nextWebpackPlugin = require('i18next-scanner-webpack');

module.exports = {
  mode: 'development',
  entry: path.resolve(__dirname, './src/index.js'),
  output: {
    path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist'),
    filename: '[name].js'
  },
  plugins: [
    new i18nextWebpackPlugin({
      options: {
        locales: ['en', 'de']
      },
      async: true
    })
  ]
};
NameDescriptiondefaultOptional
srcsource path of files with i18next translations./srcyes
destdestination of translation files./localesyes
optionsall optionsyes
asyncIf true, immediately report back to webpackfalseyes

Available options: here

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial