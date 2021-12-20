This is a simple i18n-scanner webpack-plugin. Based on this package: i18next-parser.

Example webpack.config.js

const path = require ( 'path' ); const i18nextWebpackPlugin = require ( 'i18next-scanner-webpack' ); module .exports = { mode : 'development' , entry : path.resolve(__dirname, './src/index.js' ), output : { path : path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist' ), filename : '[name].js' }, plugins : [ new i18nextWebpackPlugin({ extensions : [ '.js' , '.jsx' ] options : { lexers : { js : [{ lexer : 'JavascriptLexer' , functions : [ 't' , '$t' , 'i18next.t' , 'i18n.t' ], }] }, locales : [ 'en' , 'de' ], output : '$LOCALE/$NAMESPACE.json' } }) ] };

Minimal setup:

const path = require ( 'path' ); const i18nextWebpackPlugin = require ( 'i18next-scanner-webpack' ); module .exports = { mode : 'development' , entry : path.resolve(__dirname, './src/index.js' ), output : { path : path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist' ), filename : '[name].js' }, plugins : [ new i18nextWebpackPlugin({ options : { locales : [ 'en' , 'de' ] } }) ] };

Faster dev loops:

If async option is true , the plugin will not wait for i18next-scanner to finish before reporting back to webpack. Useful in large projects or when using an expensive transform .

const path = require ( 'path' ); const i18nextWebpackPlugin = require ( 'i18next-scanner-webpack' ); module .exports = { mode : 'development' , entry : path.resolve(__dirname, './src/index.js' ), output : { path : path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist' ), filename : '[name].js' }, plugins : [ new i18nextWebpackPlugin({ options : { locales : [ 'en' , 'de' ] }, async : true }) ] };

Name Description default Optional src source path of files with i18next translations ./src yes dest destination of translation files ./locales yes options all options yes async If true, immediately report back to webpack false yes

Available options: here