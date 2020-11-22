Typescript support for i18next-scanner

Install

yarn add -D i18next-scanner-typescript

Usage

var typescriptTransform = require( 'i18next-scanner-typescript' ); module . exports = { options: { func: { extensions: [ '.js' , '.jsx' ], }, trans: { extensions: [ '.js' , '.jsx' ], }, }, transform: typescriptTransform({ extensions: [ ".tsx" ], tsOptions: { target: "es2017" , }, }), };

Double check that you don't have TS extensions in the non-transform configuration