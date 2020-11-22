openbase logo
i18next-scanner-typescript

by Igor Adrov
1.0.6 (see all)

Typescript transform for i18next-scanner

Documentation
10.4K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Readme

i18next-scanner-typescript

Typescript support for i18next-scanner

Install

yarn add -D i18next-scanner-typescript

Usage

var typescriptTransform = require('i18next-scanner-typescript');

module.exports = {
  options: {
    func: {
      // don't pass ts or tsx here!
      extensions: ['.js', '.jsx'],
    },
    trans: {
      // don't pass ts or tsx here!
      extensions: ['.js', '.jsx'],
    },
  },
  // your i18next-scanner config
  // ...
  transform: typescriptTransform({
      // default value for extensions
      extensions: [".tsx"],
      // optional ts configuration
      tsOptions: {
        target: "es2017",
      },
  }),
};

Double check that you don't have TS extensions in the non-transform configuration

