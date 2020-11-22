Typescript support for i18next-scanner
yarn add -D i18next-scanner-typescript
var typescriptTransform = require('i18next-scanner-typescript');
module.exports = {
options: {
func: {
// don't pass ts or tsx here!
extensions: ['.js', '.jsx'],
},
trans: {
// don't pass ts or tsx here!
extensions: ['.js', '.jsx'],
},
},
// your i18next-scanner config
// ...
transform: typescriptTransform({
// default value for extensions
extensions: [".tsx"],
// optional ts configuration
tsOptions: {
target: "es2017",
},
}),
};
Double check that you don't have TS extensions in the non-transform configuration