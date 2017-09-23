npm install i18next-resource-store-loader

This loader generates the resStore config needed for i18next to avoid loading language resources via extra HTTP requests. It generates this config given a directory.

Usage

In this example we will assume the following file structure:

└── app └── src ├── assets │ └── i18n │ ├── index .js │ ├── de │ │ └── translation .json │ └── en │ └── translation .json └── js └── main .js

Use the loader in the following way:

var i18n = require ( "i18next" ); var resBundle = require ( "i18next-resource-store-loader!../assets/i18n/index.js" ); i18n.init({ resources : resBundle }); i18n.t( "key" );

For older versions of i18n < 2.X, use the old property names while setting up i18n

var i18n = require ( "i18next-client" ); var resBundle = require ( "i18next-resource-store-loader!../assets/i18n/index.js" ); i18n.init({ resStore : resBundle }); i18n.t( "translation:key" );

And you're done! The index.js can be empty, it's just needed to point the loader to the root directory of the locales.

Advanced Usage

Filter

You can filter files in your file structure using include and exclude parameters:

var resBundle = require ( "i18next-resource-store-loader" + "?include=\\.json$!../assets/i18n/index.js" );

var resBundle = require ( "i18next-resource-store-loader" + "?exclude=\\.json$!../assets/i18n/index.js" );

Override

In cases of customized applications it may be handy to have an easy way to replace particular parts of the res store bundle with customized values. The loader supports that by two query parameters.

var resBundle = require ( "i18next-resource-store-loader" + "?overrideDir=override&baseDir=base!../assets/i18n/index.js" );

This configures the loader to work on a file structure like the following:

└── app └── src ├── assets │ └── i18n │ ├── index .js │ ├── base │ │ ├── de │ │ │ └── translation .json │ │ └── en │ │ └── translation .json │ └── override │ └── en │ └── translation .json │ └── js └── main .js

Everthing from base/en/translation.js will be overridden with stuff noted in override/en/translation.js - partial overrides are possible.