i18next Parser

When translating an application, maintaining the translation catalog by hand is painful. This package parses your code and automates this process.

When translating an application, maintaining the translation catalog by hand is painful. This package parses your code and automates this process.

Features

Choose your weapon: A CLI, a standalone parser or a stream transform

6 built in lexers: Javascript, JSX, HTML, Handlebars, TypeScript+tsx and Vue

Creates one catalog file per locale and per namespace

Backs up the old keys your code doesn't use anymore in namespace_old.json catalog

catalog Restores keys from the _old file if the one in the translation file is empty

file if the one in the translation file is empty Parses comments for static keys to support dynamic key translations.

Supports i18next features: Context : keys of the form key_context Plural : keys of the form key_zero , key_one , key_two , key_few , key_many and key_other as described here

Tested on Node 10+. If you need support for 6 and 8, look at the 1.0.x versions.

Versions

You can find information about major releases on the dedicated page. The migration documentation will help you figure out the breaking changes between versions.

For legacy users on 0.x , the code has since been entirely rewritten and there is a dedicated branch for it. You are highly encouraged to upgrade!

Usage

CLI

You can use the CLI with the package installed locally but if you want to use it from anywhere, you better install it globally:

yarn global add i18next- parser npm install -g i18next- parser i18next 'app/**/*.{js,hbs}' 'lib/**/*.{js,hbs}' [-oc]

Multiple globbing patterns are supported to specify complex file selections. You can learn how to write globs here. Note that glob must be wrapped with single quotes when passed as arguments.

IMPORTANT NOTE: If you pass the globs as CLI argument, they must be relative to where you run the command (aka relative to process.cwd() ). If you pass the globs via the input option of the config file, they must be relative to the config file.

-c, --config : Path to the config file (default: i18next-parser.config.js).

: Path to the config file (default: i18next-parser.config.js). -o, --output : Path to the output directory (default: locales/$LOCALE/$NAMESPACE.json).

: Path to the output directory (default: locales/$LOCALE/$NAMESPACE.json). -s, --silent : Disable logging to stdout.

: Disable logging to stdout. --fail-on-warnings : Exit with an exit code of 1 on warnings

: Exit with an exit code of 1 on warnings --fail-on-update: Exit with an exit code of 1 when translations are updated (for CI purpose)

Gulp

Save the package to your devDependencies:

yarn add -D i18next- parser npm install

Gulp defines itself as the streaming build system. Put simply, it is like Grunt, but performant and elegant.

const i18nextParser = require ( 'i18next-parser' ).gulp; gulp.task( 'i18next' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'app/**' ) .pipe( new i18nextParser({ locales : [ 'en' , 'de' ], output : 'locales/$LOCALE/$NAMESPACE.json' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )); });

IMPORTANT: output is required to know where to read the catalog from. You might think that gulp.dest() is enough though it does not inform the transform where to read the existing catalog from.

Broccoli

Save the package to your devDependencies:

yarn add -D i18next- parser npm install

Broccoli.js defines itself as a fast, reliable asset pipeline, supporting constant-time rebuilds and compact build definitions.

const Funnel = require ( 'broccoli-funnel' ) const i18nextParser = require ( 'i18next-parser' ).broccoli const appRoot = 'broccoli' let i18n = new Funnel(appRoot, { files : [ 'handlebars.hbs' , 'javascript.js' ], annotation : 'i18next-parser' }) i18n = new i18nextParser([i18n], { output : 'broccoli/locales/$LOCALE/$NAMESPACE.json' }) module .exports = i18n

Options

Using a config file gives you fine-grained control over how i18next-parser treats your files. Here's an example config showing all config options with their defaults.

module .exports = { contextSeparator : '_' , createOldCatalogs : true , defaultNamespace : 'translation' , defaultValue : '' , indentation : 2 , keepRemoved : false , keySeparator : '.' , lexers : { hbs : [ 'HandlebarsLexer' ], handlebars : [ 'HandlebarsLexer' ], htm : [ 'HTMLLexer' ], html : [ 'HTMLLexer' ], mjs : [ 'JavascriptLexer' ], js : [ 'JavascriptLexer' ], ts : [ 'JavascriptLexer' ], jsx : [ 'JsxLexer' ], tsx : [ 'JsxLexer' ], default : [ 'JavascriptLexer' ] }, lineEnding : 'auto' , locales : [ 'en' , 'fr' ], namespaceSeparator : ':' , output : 'locales/$LOCALE/$NAMESPACE.json' , pluralSeparator : '_' , input : undefined , sort : false , skipDefaultValues : false , useKeysAsDefaultValue : false , verbose : false , failOnWarnings : false , failOnUpdate : false , customValueTemplate : null , resetDefaultValueLocale : null , i18nextOptions : null }

Lexers

The lexers option let you configure which Lexer to use for which extension. Here is the default:

Note the presence of a default which will catch any extension that is not listed. There are 4 lexers available: HandlebarsLexer , HTMLLexer , JavascriptLexer and JsxLexer . Each has configurations of its own. Typescript is supported via JavascriptLexer and JsxLexer . If you need to change the defaults, you can do it like so:

Javascript

The Javascript lexer uses Typescript compiler to walk through your code and extract translation functions.

The default configuration is below:

{ js : [{ lexer : 'JavascriptLexer' , functions : [ 't' ], }], }

Jsx

The JSX lexer builds off of the Javascript lexer and extends it with support for JSX syntax.

Default configuration:

{ jsx : [{ lexer : 'JsxLexer' , attr : 'i18nKey' , }], }

If your JSX files have .js extension (e.g. create-react-app projects) you should override the default js lexer with JsxLexer to enable jsx parsing from js files:

{ js : [{ lexer : 'JsxLexer' }], }

Typescript is supported via Javascript and Jsx lexers. If you are using Javascript syntax (e.g. with React), follow the steps in Jsx section, otherwise Javascript section.

Handlebars

{ handlebars : [ { lexer : 'HandlebarsLexer' , functions : [ 't' ] } ] }

Html

{ html : [{ lexer : 'HtmlLexer' , attr : 'data-i18n' optionAttr : 'data-i18n-options' }] }

Custom lexers

You can provide function instead of string as a custom lexer.

const CustomJsLexer = require ( './CustomJsLexer' ); { js : [CustomJsLexer], jsx : [{ lexer : CustomJsLexer, customOption : true }] }

Caveats

While i18next extracts translation keys in runtime, i18next-parser doesn't run the code, so it can't interpolate values in these expressions:

t (key) t ( 'key' + id) t (`key${id}`)

As a workaround you should specify possible static values in comments anywhere in your file:

t (key) t ( 'key' + id)

Events

The transform emits a reading event for each file it parses:

.pipe( i18next().on('reading', (file) => {}) )

The transform emits a error:json event if the JSON.parse on json files fail:

.pipe( i18next().on('error:json', (path, error) => {}) )

The transform emits a warning event if the file has a key that is not a string litteral or an option object with a spread operator:

.pipe( i18next().on('warning', (path, key) => {}) )

Here is a list of the warnings:

Key is not a string literal : the parser cannot parse variables, only literals. If your code contains something like t(variable) , the parser will throw a warning.

: the parser cannot parse variables, only literals. If your code contains something like , the parser will throw a warning. Found same keys with different values : if you use different default values for the same key, you'll get this error. For example, having t('key', {defaultValue: 'foo'}) and t('key', {defaultValue: bar'}) . The parser will select the latest one.

: if you use different default values for the same key, you'll get this error. For example, having and . The parser will select the latest one. Found translation key already mapped to a map or parent of new key already mapped to a string: happens in this kind of situation: t('parent', {defaultValue: 'foo'}) and t('parent.child', {defaultValue: 'bar'}) . parent is both a translation and an object for child .

Contribute

Any contribution is welcome. Please read the guidelines first.

Thanks a lot to all the previous contributors.

