Can be replaced with: i18next-locize-backend
This is a i18next backend to be used with node.js for the locize service. It's for the node.js server what the i18next-locize-backend is for the browser.
Source can be loaded via npm.
$ npm install i18next-node-locize-backend
Wiring up:
var i18next = require('i18next');
var Backend = require('i18next-node-locize-backend');
i18next
.use(Backend)
.init(i18nextOptions);
As with all modules you can either pass the constructor function (class) to the i18next.use or a concrete instance.
{
// the id of your locize project
projectId: '[PROJECTID]',
// add an api key if you want to send missing keys
apiKey: '[APIKEY]',
// the reference language of your project
referenceLng: '[LNG]',
// version - defaults to latest
version: '[VERSION]',
// private - set to true if you version on locize is set to use private publish
private: false
}
Options can be passed in:
preferred - by setting options.backend in i18next.init:
var i18next = require('i18next');
var Backend = require('i18next-node-locize-backend');
i18next
.use(Backend)
.init({
backend: options
});
on construction:
var Backend = require('i18next-node-locize-backend');
var backend = new Backend(options);
by calling init:
var Backend = require('i18next-node-locize-backend');
var backend = new Backend();
backend.init(options);
Will return a list of all languages in your project including percentage of translations done per version.
import Backend from 'i18next-node-locize-backend';
const backend = new Backend(options);
backend.getLanguages((err, data) => {
/*
data is:
{
"en": {
"name": "English",
"nativeName": "English",
"isReferenceLanguage": true,
"translated": {
"latest": 1
}
},
"de": {
"name": "German",
"nativeName": "Deutsch",
"isReferenceLanguage": false,
"translated": {
"latest": 0.9
}
}
}
*/
});
// or
i18next.services.backendConnector.backend.getLanguages(callback);
Will return an object containing useful informations for the i18next init options.
import Backend from 'i18next-node-locize-backend';
const backend = new Backend(options);
backend.getOptions((err, data) => {
/*
data is:
{
fallbackLng: 'en',
referenceLng: 'en',
whitelist: ['en', 'de'],
load: 'languageOnly|all' // depending on your whitelist has locals having region like en-US
}
*/
});
// or
i18next.services.backendConnector.backend.getOptions(callback);
You can set a threshold for languages to be added to whitelist by setting whitelistThreshold in backend options (eg: 1 = 100% translated, 0.9 = 90% translated).
You can load some information from the backend to eg. set whitelist for i18next just supporting languages you got in your locize project.
You will get i18next options for (same as above backend.getOptions):
import i18next from 'i18next';
import Backend from 'i18next-node-locize-backend';
const backend = new Backend({
projectId: '[PROJECTID]',
apiKey: '[APIKEY]',
version: '[VERSION]',
// referenceLng -> not needed as will be loaded from API
}, (err, opts) => {
i18next
.use(backend)
.init({ ...opts, ...yourOptions}); // yourOptions should not include backendOptions!
});
Due to how serverless functions work, you cannot guarantee that a cached version of your data is available. Serverless functions are short-lived, and can shut down at any time, purging any in-memory or filesystem cache. This may be an acceptable trade-off, but sometimes it isn't acceptable.
Because of this we suggest to download the translations in your CI/CD pipeline (via cli or via api) and package them with your serverless function.
import i18next from 'i18next';
import Backend from 'i18next-node-fs-backend';
const backend = new Backend({
// path where resources get loaded from
loadPath: '/locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.json'
});
i18next
.use(backend)
.init({ ...opts, ...yourOptions}); // yourOptions should not include backendOptions!
import i18next from 'i18next';
import en from './locales/en.json'
import de from './locales/de.json'
i18next
.init({
...opts,
...yourOptions,
resources: {
en,
de
}
});