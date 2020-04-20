DEPRECATED

Can be replaced with: i18next-fs-backend

Introduction

This is a i18next backend to be used node.js. It will load resources from filesystem. Right now it supports following filetypes:

.json

.json5

.yml

.cson

Getting started

Source can be loaded via npm.

npm install i18next-node-fs-backend

Wiring up:

var i18next = require ( "i18next" ); var Backend = require ( "i18next-node-fs-backend" ); i18next.use(Backend).init(i18nextOptions);

As with all modules you can either pass the constructor function (class) to the i18next.use or a concrete instance.

Backend Options

{ loadPath : '/locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.json' , addPath : '/locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.missing.json' , jsonIndent : 2 , parse : function ( data ) { return data; } }

hint {{lng}}, {{ns}} use the same prefix, suffix you define in interpolation for translations!!!

Options can be passed in:

preferred - by setting options.backend in i18next.init:

var i18next = require ( "i18next" ); var Backend = require ( "i18next-node-fs-backend" ); i18next.use(Backend).init({ backend : options });

on construction:

var Backend = require ( "i18next-node-fs-backend" ); var backend = new Backend( null , options);

by calling init: