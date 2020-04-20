openbase logo
i18next-node-fs-backend

by i18next
2.1.3 (see all)

[deprecated] can be replaced with i18next-fs-backend

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

DEPRECATED

Can be replaced with: i18next-fs-backend

Introduction

Travis Coveralls npm version David

This is a i18next backend to be used node.js. It will load resources from filesystem. Right now it supports following filetypes:

  • .json
  • .json5
  • .yml
  • .cson

Getting started

Source can be loaded via npm.

$ npm install i18next-node-fs-backend

Wiring up:

var i18next = require("i18next");
var Backend = require("i18next-node-fs-backend");

i18next.use(Backend).init(i18nextOptions);

As with all modules you can either pass the constructor function (class) to the i18next.use or a concrete instance.

Backend Options

{
  // path where resources get loaded from
  loadPath: '/locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.json',

  // path to post missing resources
  addPath: '/locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.missing.json',

  // jsonIndent to use when storing json files
  jsonIndent: 2,

  // custom parser
  parse: function(data) { return data; }
}

hint {{lng}}, {{ns}} use the same prefix, suffix you define in interpolation for translations!!!

Options can be passed in:

preferred - by setting options.backend in i18next.init:

var i18next = require("i18next");
var Backend = require("i18next-node-fs-backend");

i18next.use(Backend).init({
  backend: options
});

on construction:

var Backend = require("i18next-node-fs-backend");
var backend = new Backend(null, options);

by calling init:

var Backend = require("i18next-node-fs-backend");
var backend = new Backend();
backend.init(options);

