Can be replaced with: i18next-fs-backend
This is a i18next backend to be used node.js. It will load resources from filesystem. Right now it supports following filetypes:
Source can be loaded via npm.
$ npm install i18next-node-fs-backend
Wiring up:
var i18next = require("i18next");
var Backend = require("i18next-node-fs-backend");
i18next.use(Backend).init(i18nextOptions);
As with all modules you can either pass the constructor function (class) to the i18next.use or a concrete instance.
{
// path where resources get loaded from
loadPath: '/locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.json',
// path to post missing resources
addPath: '/locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.missing.json',
// jsonIndent to use when storing json files
jsonIndent: 2,
// custom parser
parse: function(data) { return data; }
}
hint {{lng}}, {{ns}} use the same prefix, suffix you define in interpolation for translations!!!
Options can be passed in:
preferred - by setting options.backend in i18next.init:
var i18next = require("i18next");
var Backend = require("i18next-node-fs-backend");
i18next.use(Backend).init({
backend: options
});
on construction:
var Backend = require("i18next-node-fs-backend");
var backend = new Backend(null, options);
by calling init:
var Backend = require("i18next-node-fs-backend");
var backend = new Backend();
backend.init(options);