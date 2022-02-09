This is an i18next backend plugin to be used for locize service. It will load resources from locize server using http fetch or xhr as fallback.

If you're not familiar with i18next and how i18next backend plugins works, please first have a look at the i18next documentation.

It will allow you to save missing keys containing both default value and context information by calling:

i18next.t(key, defaultValue, tDescription); i18next.t(key, { defaultValue, tDescription });

To see i18next-locize-backend in a working app example, you may have a look at:

Troubleshooting

Make sure you set the debug option of i18next to true . This will maybe log more information in the developer console.

SaveMissing is not working

Did you wait 5-10 seconds before refreshing the locize UI? It may take a couple of seconds until the missing keys are sent and saved.

Per default only localhost is allowed to send missing keys (or update missing keys) (to avoid using this feature accidentally in production). If you're not using localhost during development you will have to set the allowedAddOrUpdateHosts: ['your.domain.tld'] for the backend options.

Loading translations not working

Make sure the translations are published, either by having enabled auto publishing for your version or by manually publishing the version. Alternatively, you can publish via CLI or directly by consuming the API.

In case you're using the private publish mode, make sure you're using the correct api key and are setting the private option to true .

import i18next from "i18next" ; import Locize from "i18next-locize-backend" ; i18next.use(Locize).init({ backend : { projectId : "[PROJECTID]" , apiKey : "[APIKEY]" , version : "[VERSION]" , private : true , referenceLng : "en" } });

On server side: process is not exiting

In case you want to use i18next-locize-backend on server side for a short running process, you might want to set the reloadInterval option to false :

{ reloadInterval : false , projectId : "[PROJECTID]" , version : 'latest' , referenceLng : 'en' , }

Getting started

Source can be loaded via npm, yarn , bower or downloaded from this repo.

$ npm install i18next-locize-backend $ yarn add i18next-locize-backend $ bower install i18next-locize-backend

Wiring up:

import i18next from 'i18next' ; import Locize from 'i18next-locize-backend' ; const i18next = require ( 'i18next' ); const Locize = require ( 'i18next-locize-backend' ); i18next.use(Locize).init(i18nextOptions);

for Deno:

import i18next from 'https://deno.land/x/i18next/index.js' import Backend from 'https://deno.land/x/i18next_locize_backend/index.js' i18next.use(Backend).init(i18nextOptions);

As with all modules you can either pass the constructor function (class) to the i18next.use or a concrete instance.

If you don't use a module loader it will be added to window.i18nextLocizeBackend

Backend Options

IMPORTANT make sure you do not add your apiKey in the production build to avoid misuse by strangers

{ projectId : '[PROJECTID]' , apiKey : '[APIKEY]' , referenceLng : '[LNG]' , version : '[VERSION]' , private : false , allowedAddOrUpdateHosts : [ 'localhost' ], onSaved : ( lng, ns ) => { ... }, reloadInterval : typeof window !== 'undefined' ? false : 60 * 60 * 1000 , translatedPercentageThreshold : 0.8 }

To load translations only projectId needs to be filled. To use the saveMissing feature of i18next additional to the projectId both apiKey and referenceLng have to be set.

Options can be passed in:

preferred - by setting options.backend in i18next.init:

import i18next from "i18next" ; import Locize from "i18next-locize-backend" ; i18next.use(Locize).init({ backend : options });

on construction:

import Locize from "i18next-locize-backend" ; const locize = new Locize(options);

via calling init:

import Locize from "i18next-locize-backend" ; const locize = new Locize(); locize.init(options);

Additional API endpoints

Will return a list of all languages in your project including percentage of translations done per version.

import Locize from "i18next-locize-backend" ; const locize = new Locize(options); locize.getLanguages( ( err, data ) => { }); i18next.services.backendConnector.backend.getLanguages(callback);

Will return an object containing useful informations for the i18next init options.

import Locize from "i18next-locize-backend" ; const locize = new Locize(options); locize.getOptions( ( err, data ) => { }); i18next.services.backendConnector.backend.getOptions(callback);

You can set a threshold for languages to be added to supportedLngs by setting translatedPercentageThreshold in backend options (eg: 1 = 100% translated, 0.9 = 90% translated).

SPECIAL - let the backend determine some options to improve loading

You can load some information from the backend to eg. set supportedLngs for i18next just supporting languages you got in your locize project.

You will get i18next options for (same as above backend.getOptions):

fallbackLng

supportedLngs

load

import i18next from "i18next" ; import Locize from "i18next-locize-backend" ; const locize = new Locize( { projectId : "[PROJECTID]" , apiKey : "[APIKEY]" , version : "[VERSION]" }, (err, opts, lngs) => { i18next.use(locize).init({ ...opts, ...yourOptions }); } );

Special usage with react-i18next without using Suspense

Use setI18n to pass in the i18next instance before initializing:

import i18n from "i18next" ; import { initReactI18next, setI18n } from "react-i18next" ; import LocizeBackend from "i18next-locize-backend" ; const backendOptions = { projectId : "1d0aa5aa-4660-4154-b6d9-907dbef10bb3" }; const yourOptions = { debug : true , interpolation : { escapeValue : false }, react : { useSuspense : false } }; i18n.options.react = yourOptions.react; setI18n(i18n); const backend = new LocizeBackend(backendOptions, (err, opts) => { if (err) return console .error(err); i18n .use(backend) .init({ ...opts, ...yourOptions }, (err, t) => { if (err) return console .error(err); }); }); export default i18n;

IMPORTANT ADVICE FOR SERVERLESS environments - AWS lambda, Google Cloud Functions, Azure Functions, etc...

Due to how serverless functions work, you cannot guarantee that a cached version of your data is available. Serverless functions are short-lived, and can shut down at any time, purging any in-memory or filesystem cache. This may be an acceptable trade-off, but sometimes it isn't acceptable.

Because of this we suggest to download the translations in your CI/CD pipeline (via cli or via api) and package them with your serverless function.

For example with i18next-fs-backend

import i18next from 'i18next' ; import Backend from 'i18next-fs-backend' ; const backend = new Backend({ loadPath : '/locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.json' }); i18next .use(backend) .init({ ...opts, ...yourOptions });

or just import/require your files directly