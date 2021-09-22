This changes i18n format from i18next json to ICU using yahoo/intl-messageformat
Source can be loaded via npm or downloaded from this repo.
# npm package
$ npm install i18next-icu
# peer dependencies
$ npm install intl-messageformat
Wiring up:
import i18next from "i18next";
import ICU from "i18next-icu";
i18next.use(ICU).init(i18nextOptions);
window.i18nextICU
{
// per default icu functions are parsed once and cached for subsequent calls
memoize: true,
// memoize if not having a lookup and just using the key fallback as value
memoizeFallback: false,
// which events should clear the cache, can be set to false or string of events separated by " "
bindI18n: '',
// which events on resourceSource should clear the cache, can be set to false or string of events separated by " "
bindI18nStore: '',
// Will be run when parser throws an error. Can return any string, which can be used as a fallback, in case of broken translation.
// If omitted, the default swallows the error and returns the unsubstituted string (res)
parseErrorHandler: (err, key, res, options) => {}
}
Options can be passed in by setting options.i18nFormat in i18next.init:
import i18next from "i18next";
import ICU from "i18next-icu";
i18next.use(ICU).init({
i18nFormat: options
});
import i18next from "i18next";
import ICU from "i18next-icu";
i18next.use(ICU).init({
lng: "en",
resources: {
en: {
translation: {
key:
"You have {numPhotos, plural, " +
"=0 {no photos.}" +
"=1 {one photo.}" +
"other {# photos.}}"
}
}
}
});
i18next.t("key", { numPhotos: 1000 }); // -> You have 1,000 photos.
intl-messageformat dependency. Adding locales-data is no longer needed.