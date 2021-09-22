openbase logo
i18next-icu

by i18next
2.0.3 (see all)

i18nFormat plugin to use ICU format with i18next

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

46.4K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Introduction

Travis Coveralls npm version David

This changes i18n format from i18next json to ICU using yahoo/intl-messageformat

Getting started

Source can be loaded via npm or downloaded from this repo.

# npm package
$ npm install i18next-icu
# peer dependencies
$ npm install intl-messageformat

Wiring up:

import i18next from "i18next";
import ICU from "i18next-icu";

i18next.use(ICU).init(i18nextOptions);
  • As with all modules you can either pass the constructor function (class) to the i18next.use or a concrete instance.
  • If you don't use a module loader it will be added to window.i18nextICU

Backend Options

{
  // per default icu functions are parsed once and cached for subsequent calls
  memoize: true,

  // memoize if not having a lookup and just using the key fallback as value
  memoizeFallback: false,

  // which events should clear the cache, can be set to false or string of events separated by " "
  bindI18n: '',

  // which events on resourceSource should clear the cache, can be set to false or string of events separated by " "
  bindI18nStore: '',

  // Will be run when parser throws an error. Can return any string, which can be used as a fallback, in case of broken translation.
  // If omitted, the default swallows the error and returns the unsubstituted string (res)
  parseErrorHandler: (err, key, res, options) => {}
}

Options can be passed in by setting options.i18nFormat in i18next.init:

import i18next from "i18next";
import ICU from "i18next-icu";

i18next.use(ICU).init({
  i18nFormat: options
});

more complete sample

import i18next from "i18next";
import ICU from "i18next-icu";

i18next.use(ICU).init({
  lng: "en",
  resources: {
    en: {
      translation: {
        key:
          "You have {numPhotos, plural, " +
          "=0 {no photos.}" +
          "=1 {one photo.}" +
          "other {# photos.}}"
      }
    }
  }
});

i18next.t("key", { numPhotos: 1000 }); // -> You have 1,000 photos.

Migration guide

1.x.x -> 2.0.0

  • updated intl-messageformat dependency. Adding locales-data is no longer needed.

Gold Sponsors

