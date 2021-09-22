Introduction

This changes i18n format from i18next json to ICU using yahoo/intl-messageformat

Getting started

Source can be loaded via npm or downloaded from this repo.

npm package npm install i18next-icu peer dependencies npm install intl-messageformat

Wiring up:

import i18next from "i18next" ; import ICU from "i18next-icu" ; i18next.use(ICU).init(i18nextOptions);

As with all modules you can either pass the constructor function (class) to the i18next.use or a concrete instance.

If you don't use a module loader it will be added to window.i18nextICU

Backend Options

{ memoize : true , memoizeFallback : false , bindI18n : '' , bindI18nStore : '' , parseErrorHandler : ( err, key, res, options ) => {} }

Options can be passed in by setting options.i18nFormat in i18next.init:

import i18next from "i18next" ; import ICU from "i18next-icu" ; i18next.use(ICU).init({ i18nFormat : options });

more complete sample

import i18next from "i18next" ; import ICU from "i18next-icu" ; i18next.use(ICU).init({ lng : "en" , resources : { en : { translation : { key : "You have {numPhotos, plural, " + "=0 {no photos.}" + "=1 {one photo.}" + "other {# photos.}}" } } } }); i18next.t( "key" , { numPhotos : 1000 });

Migration guide