Introduction

This is a simple i18next backend to be used in Node.js, in the browser and for Deno. It will load resources from a backend server using the XMLHttpRequest or the fetch API.

It's based on the deprecated i18next-xhr-backend and can mostly be used as a drop-in replacement.

Why i18next-xhr-backend was deprecated?

If you don't want to manage your translation files manually or are simply looking for a better management solution, take a look at i18next-locize-backend.

To see i18next-locize-backend in a working app example, check out:

Getting started

Source can be loaded via npm or downloaded from this repo.

There's also the possibility to directly import it via a CDN like jsdelivr or unpkg or similar.

$ npm install i18next-http-backend

Wiring up:

import i18next from 'i18next' ; import HttpApi from 'i18next-http-backend' ; i18next.use(HttpApi).init(i18nextOptions);

for Deno:

import i18next from 'https://deno.land/x/i18next/index.js' import Backend from 'https://deno.land/x/i18next_http_backend/index.js' i18next.use(Backend).init(i18nextOptions);

for plain browser:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/i18next-http-backend@1.3.1/i18nextHttpBackend.min.js" > </ script >

As with all modules you can either pass the constructor function (class) to the i18next.use or a concrete instance.

If you don't use a module loader it will be added to window.i18nextHttpBackend

Backend Options

{ loadPath : '/locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.json' , addPath : '/locales/add/{{lng}}/{{ns}}' , allowMultiLoading : false , parse : function ( data ) { return data.replace( /a/g , '' ); }, parsePayload : function ( namespace, key, fallbackValue ) { return { key } }, crossDomain : false , withCredentials : false , overrideMimeType : false , customHeaders : { authorization : 'foo' , }, customHeaders : () => ({ authorization : 'foo' , }), requestOptions : { mode : 'cors' , credentials : 'same-origin' , cache : 'default' } request : function ( options, url, payload, callback ) {}, queryStringParams : { v : '1.3.5' }, reloadInterval : false }

Options can be passed in:

preferred - by setting options.backend in i18next.init:

import i18next from 'i18next' ; import HttpApi from 'i18next-http-backend' ; i18next.use(HttpApi).init({ backend : options, });

on construction:

import HttpApi from 'i18next-http-backend' ; const HttpApi = new HttpApi( null , options);

via calling init:

import HttpApi from 'i18next-http-backend' ; const HttpApi = new HttpApi(); HttpApi.init( null , options);

