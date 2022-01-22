I18Next HMR🔥 webpack plugin that allows reloading translation resources on the client & the server
$ npm install --save-dev i18next-hmr
Add the plugin to your webpack config (or nextjs).
// webpack.config.js
const { I18NextHMRPlugin } = require('i18next-hmr/plugin');
module.exports = {
...
plugins: [
new I18NextHMRPlugin({
localesDir: path.resolve(__dirname, 'static/locales'),
})
]
};
// i18next.config.js
const i18next = require('i18next');
i18next.init(options, callback);
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {
const { applyClientHMR } = require('i18next-hmr/client');
applyClientHMR(i18next);
}
// server.js
const express = require('express');
const i18n = require('./i18n');
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {
const { applyServerHMR } = require('i18next-hmr/server');
applyServerHMR(i18n);
}
const port = process.env.PORT || 3000;
(async () => {
const server = express();
server.get('*', (req, res) => handle(req, res));
await server.listen(port);
console.log(`> Ready on http://localhost:${port}`);
})();
Start the app with
NODE_ENV=development
The lib will trigger
i18n.reloadResources([lang], [ns]) on the server side with
lang &
namespace extracted from the translation filename that was changed.
⚠️ If your server side is bundled using Webpack, the lib will use the native HMR (if enabled), for it work properly the lib must be bundled, therefore, you should specify the lib as not external. There are 2 ways to do that:
i18next-hmr in the
whitelist.
node_modules, something like:
// server.entry.js
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {
const { applyServerHMR } = require('../node_modules/i18next-hmr/server');
applyServerHMR(i18n);
}
The lib will invoke Webpack's HMR to update client side, that will re-fetch (with cache killer) the updated translation files and trigger
i18n.changelanguage(lang) to trigger listeners (which in React apps it will update the UI).
Working examples can be found in the
examples folder.
nextjs with
next-i18next