ih

i18next-hmr

by Felix Mosheev
1.7.5 (see all)

I18Next HMR🔥 webpack plugin that allows reloading translation resources on the client & the server

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Documentation
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

i18next-hmr

npm CI

I18Next HMR🔥 webpack plugin that allows reloading translation resources on the client & the server

Requirements

  • Node.js v10 or above
  • Webpack 4.x - 5.x

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev i18next-hmr

Usage

Add the plugin to your webpack config (or nextjs).

// webpack.config.js
const { I18NextHMRPlugin } = require('i18next-hmr/plugin');

module.exports = {
  ...
  plugins: [
    new I18NextHMRPlugin({
      localesDir: path.resolve(__dirname, 'static/locales'),
    })
  ]
};

// i18next.config.js
const i18next = require('i18next');
i18next.init(options, callback);
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {
  const { applyClientHMR } = require('i18next-hmr/client');
  applyClientHMR(i18next);
}

// server.js
const express = require('express');

const i18n = require('./i18n');

if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {
  const { applyServerHMR } = require('i18next-hmr/server');
  applyServerHMR(i18n);
}

const port = process.env.PORT || 3000;

(async () => {
  const server = express();
  server.get('*', (req, res) => handle(req, res));

  await server.listen(port);
  console.log(`> Ready on http://localhost:${port}`);
})();

Start the app with NODE_ENV=development

Server side

The lib will trigger i18n.reloadResources([lang], [ns]) on the server side with lang & namespace extracted from the translation filename that was changed.

⚠️ If your server side is bundled using Webpack, the lib will use the native HMR (if enabled), for it work properly the lib must be bundled, therefore, you should specify the lib as not external. There are 2 ways to do that:

  1. if you are using webpack-node-externals specify i18next-hmr in the whitelist.
  2. use a relative path to node_modules, something like:
    // server.entry.js
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {
  const { applyServerHMR } = require('../node_modules/i18next-hmr/server');
  applyServerHMR(i18n);
}

Client side

The lib will invoke Webpack's HMR to update client side, that will re-fetch (with cache killer) the updated translation files and trigger i18n.changelanguage(lang) to trigger listeners (which in React apps it will update the UI).

Example

Working examples can be found in the examples folder.

nextjs with next-i18next

screenshot

