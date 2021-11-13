This is an i18next backend to be used in Node.js and Deno. It will load resources from the file system.
It's based on the deprecated i18next-node-fs-backend and can mostly be used as a drop-in replacement.
It will load resources from filesystem. Right now it supports following filetypes:
# npm package
$ npm install i18next-fs-backend
Wiring up:
import i18next from 'i18next';
import Backend from 'i18next-fs-backend';
i18next.use(Backend).init(i18nextOptions);
for Deno:
import i18next from 'https://deno.land/x/i18next/index.js'
import Backend from 'https://deno.land/x/i18next_fs_backend/index.js'
i18next.use(Backend).init(i18nextOptions);
{
// path where resources get loaded from, or a function
// returning a path:
// function(lngs, namespaces) { return customPath; }
// the returned path will interpolate lng, ns if provided like giving a static path
loadPath: '/locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.json',
// path to post missing resources
addPath: '/locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.missing.json',
// if you use i18next-fs-backend as caching layer in combination with i18next-chained-backend, you can optionally set an expiration time
// an example on how to use it as cache layer can be found here: https://github.com/i18next/i18next-fs-backend/blob/master/example/caching/app.js
// expirationTime: 60 * 60 * 1000
}
Options can be passed in:
preferred - by setting options.backend in i18next.init:
import i18next from 'i18next';
import Backend from 'i18next-fs-backend';
i18next.use(Backend).init({
backend: options,
});
on construction:
import Backend from 'i18next-fs-backend';
const Backend = new Backend(null, options);
via calling init:
import Backend from 'i18next-fs-backend';
const Backend = new Backend();
Backend.init(null, options);
// i18n.js
const { join } = require('path')
const { readdirSync, lstatSync } = require('fs')
const i18next = require('i18next')
const Backend = require('i18next-fs-backend')
i18next
.use(Backend)
.init({
// debug: true,
initImmediate: false,
fallbackLng: 'en',
lng: 'en',
preload: readdirSync(join(__dirname, '../locales')).filter((fileName) => {
const joinedPath = join(join(__dirname, '../locales'), fileName)
const isDirectory = lstatSync(joinedPath).isDirectory()
return isDirectory
}),
ns: 'backend-app',
defaultNS: 'backend-app',
backend: {
loadPath: join(__dirname, '../locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.json')
}
})