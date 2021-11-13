Introduction

This is an i18next backend to be used in Node.js and Deno. It will load resources from the file system.

It's based on the deprecated i18next-node-fs-backend and can mostly be used as a drop-in replacement.

It will load resources from filesystem. Right now it supports following filetypes:

.json

.json5

.yml/.yaml

Getting started

$ npm install i18next-fs-backend

Wiring up:

import i18next from 'i18next' ; import Backend from 'i18next-fs-backend' ; i18next.use(Backend).init(i18nextOptions);

for Deno:

import i18next from 'https://deno.land/x/i18next/index.js' import Backend from 'https://deno.land/x/i18next_fs_backend/index.js' i18next.use(Backend).init(i18nextOptions);

As with all modules you can either pass the constructor function (class) to the i18next.use or a concrete instance.

Backend Options

{ loadPath : '/locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.json' , addPath : '/locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.missing.json' , }

Options can be passed in:

preferred - by setting options.backend in i18next.init:

import i18next from 'i18next' ; import Backend from 'i18next-fs-backend' ; i18next.use(Backend).init({ backend : options, });

on construction:

import Backend from 'i18next-fs-backend' ; const Backend = new Backend( null , options);

via calling init:

import Backend from 'i18next-fs-backend' ; const Backend = new Backend(); Backend.init( null , options);

If set i18next initImmediate option to false it will load the files synchronously