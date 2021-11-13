openbase logo
i18next-fs-backend

by i18next
1.1.4 (see all)

i18next-fs-backend is a backend layer for i18next using in Node.js and for Deno to load translations from the filesystem.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Documentation
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

282K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Introduction

Actions Actions deno Travis npm version

This is an i18next backend to be used in Node.js and Deno. It will load resources from the file system.

It's based on the deprecated i18next-node-fs-backend and can mostly be used as a drop-in replacement.

It will load resources from filesystem. Right now it supports following filetypes:

  • .json
  • .json5
  • .yml/.yaml

Getting started

# npm package
$ npm install i18next-fs-backend

Wiring up:

import i18next from 'i18next';
import Backend from 'i18next-fs-backend';

i18next.use(Backend).init(i18nextOptions);

for Deno:

import i18next from 'https://deno.land/x/i18next/index.js'
import Backend from 'https://deno.land/x/i18next_fs_backend/index.js'

i18next.use(Backend).init(i18nextOptions);
  • As with all modules you can either pass the constructor function (class) to the i18next.use or a concrete instance.

Backend Options

{
  // path where resources get loaded from, or a function
  // returning a path:
  // function(lngs, namespaces) { return customPath; }
  // the returned path will interpolate lng, ns if provided like giving a static path
  loadPath: '/locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.json',

  // path to post missing resources
  addPath: '/locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.missing.json',

  // if you use i18next-fs-backend as caching layer in combination with i18next-chained-backend, you can optionally set an expiration time
  // an example on how to use it as cache layer can be found here: https://github.com/i18next/i18next-fs-backend/blob/master/example/caching/app.js
  // expirationTime: 60 * 60 * 1000
}

Options can be passed in:

preferred - by setting options.backend in i18next.init:

import i18next from 'i18next';
import Backend from 'i18next-fs-backend';

i18next.use(Backend).init({
  backend: options,
});

on construction:

import Backend from 'i18next-fs-backend';
const Backend = new Backend(null, options);

via calling init:

import Backend from 'i18next-fs-backend';
const Backend = new Backend();
Backend.init(null, options);

If set i18next initImmediate option to false it will load the files synchronously

// i18n.js
const { join } = require('path')
const { readdirSync, lstatSync } = require('fs')
const i18next = require('i18next')
const Backend = require('i18next-fs-backend')
i18next
  .use(Backend)
  .init({
    // debug: true,
    initImmediate: false,
    fallbackLng: 'en',
    lng: 'en',
    preload: readdirSync(join(__dirname, '../locales')).filter((fileName) => {
      const joinedPath = join(join(__dirname, '../locales'), fileName)
      const isDirectory = lstatSync(joinedPath).isDirectory()
      return isDirectory
    }),
    ns: 'backend-app',
    defaultNS: 'backend-app',
    backend: {
      loadPath: join(__dirname, '../locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.json')
    }
  })

