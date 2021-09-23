This changes i18n format from i18next json to fluent Spec version 1.0.0
Source can be loaded via npm or downloaded from this repo.
# npm package
$ npm install i18next-fluent
Wiring up:
import i18next from "i18next";
import Fluent from "i18next-fluent";
i18next.use(Fluent).init(i18nextOptions);
window.i18nextFluent
{
bindI18nextStore: true,
fluentBundleOptions: { useIsolating: false }
}
Options can be passed in by setting options.i18nFormat in i18next.init:
import i18next from "i18next";
import Fluent from "i18next-fluent";
i18next.use(Fluent).init({
i18nFormat: options
});
You can use the i18next-fluent-backend to directly load fluent files in fluent syntax from the server.
import i18next from "i18next";
import Fluent from "i18next-fluent";
i18next.use(Fluent).init({
lng: "en",
resources: {
en: {
translation: {
hello: "Hello { $name }."
}
}
}
});
i18next.t("hello", { name: "fluent" }); // -> Hello fluent.