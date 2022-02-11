This is a simple i18next backend to be used in the browser. It will load resources from a backend server using the fetch API.
This backend is most useful when
XMLHttpRequest is not available, such as with Service Worker contexts. It is also useful when support for older browsers is not a concern, and newer APIs are a priority.
Source can be loaded via npm.
# npm package
$ npm install --save i18next-fetch-backend
Wiring up:
import i18next from 'i18next';
import Fetch from 'i18next-fetch-backend';
i18next
.use(Fetch)
.init(i18nextOptions);
{
// path where resources get loaded from, or a function
// returning a path:
// function(lngs, namespaces) { return customPath; }
// the returned path will interpolate lng, ns if provided like giving a static path
loadPath: '/locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.json',
// parse data after it has been fetched
// in example use https://www.npmjs.com/package/json5
// here it removes the letter a from the json (bad idea)
parse: function(data) { return data.replace(/a/g, ''); },
// path to post missing resources
addPath: 'locales/add/{{lng}}/{{ns}}',
// define how to stringify the data when adding missing resources
stringify: JSON.stringify,
// your backend server supports multiloading
// /locales/resources.json?lng=de+en&ns=ns1+ns2
allowMultiLoading: false, // set loadPath: '/locales/resources.json?lng={{lng}}&ns={{ns}}' to adapt to multiLoading
multiSeparator: '+',
// init option for fetch, for example
requestOptions: {
mode: 'cors',
credentials: 'same-origin',
cache: 'default',
},
// define a custom fetch function
fetch: function (url, options, callback) {},
}
Options can be passed in:
preferred - by setting options.backend in i18next.init:
import i18next from 'i18next';
import Fetch from 'i18next-fetch-backend';
i18next
.use(Fetch)
.init({
backend: options
});
on construction:
import Fetch from 'i18next-fetch-backend';
const fetch = new Fetch(null, options);
via calling init:
import Fetch from 'i18next-fetch-backend';
const fetch = new Fetch();
fetch.init(options);
import i18next from 'i18next';
import Fetch from 'i18next-fetch-backend';
let t = null;
self.addEventListener('activate', (event) => {
event.waitUntil(new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
i18next
.use(Fetch)
.init({
fallbackLng: ['ja', 'en', 'zh'],
preload: ['ja', 'en', 'zh'],
ns: 'translation',
defaultNS: 'translation',
keySeparator: false, // Allow usage of dots in keys
nsSeparator: false,
backend: {
loadPath: '/locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.json',
},
}, (err, _t) => {
if (err) {
reject(err);
return;
}
t = _t;
resolve();
});
}));
});