Introduction

Project goal is to convert files from gettext to i18next json format and vice versa.

Installation

first install node.js from nodejs.org. npm install i18next-conv -g

For i18next < 2.0.0 use i18next-conv@1.11.0, for i18next < 3.0.0 use i18next-conv@2.6.1, for i18next < 12.0.0 use i18next-conv@<8.

Usage

convert .mo or .po to i18next json

in your console type:

for help:

to convert a .mo or .po file to i8next json:

i18next-conv -l [locale] -s [sourcePath] -t [targetPath]

eg.: i18next-conv -l en -s ./locales/en.po -t ./locales/en/translation.json

if no target (-t) is specified file will be stored to [sourceDir]/[locale]/translation.json.

to convert i18next json to a .mo or .po file:

i18next-conv -l [locale] -s [sourcePath] -t [targetPath]

eg.: i18next-conv -l en -s ./locales/en.translation.json -t ./locales/en/translation.mo (or .po)

if no target (-t) is specified file will be stored to [sourceDir]/[locale]/translation.po.

for utf8-encoded po-files add these lines to your po file:

"Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8

" "Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit

"

It is necessary if you get corrupted output from the command above.

to filter incoming po-file translations, pass the path to a module that exports a filter function:

i18next-conv -l [locale] -s [sourcePath] -t [targetPath] -f [filterPath]

eg.: i18next-conv -l en -s ./locales/en.po -t ./locales/en/translation.json -f ./filter.js

The filter module should export a single function that accepts the gettext object, the locale and a callback as its arguments. For the full API of the gettext object, check node-gettext. The function can then add/edit/delete translations, invoking the callback with an error object and the translation table.

eg.

module .exports = function ( gt, locale, callback ) { const clientSideSource = '/frontend/' ; const domain = 'messages' ; const translations = gt.catalogs[locale][domain].translations; gt.setLocale(locale); Object .keys(translations).forEach( ctxt => { Object .keys(translations[ctxt]).forEach( key => { const comment = gt.getComment( 'messages' , ctxt, key); if (comment) { if (comment.reference && comment.reference.indexOf(clientSideSource) === -1 ) { delete translations[ctxt][key]; } } }); }); callback( null , translations); };

Options

program .version(i18nextConv.version) .option( '-b, --base [path]' , 'Specify path for the base language file. only take effect with -K option' , '' ) .option( '-f, --filter <path>' , 'Specify path to gettext filter' ) .option( '-l, --language <locale>' , 'Specify the language code, eg. \'en\'' ) .option( '-p, --pot' , 'Generate POT file.' ) .option( '-s, --source <path>' , 'Specify path to read from' ) .option( '-t, --target [path]' , 'Specify path to write to' , '' ) .option( '-K, --keyasareference' , 'Deal with the reference comment as a key' , false ) .option( '-k, --keyseparator [path]' , 'Specify keyseparator you want to use, defaults to ##' , '##' ) .option( '-P, --plurals <path>' , 'Specify path to plural forms definitions' ) .option( '--project <project>' , 'Specify the project-id-version when converting json to gettext' ) .option( '--quiet' , 'Silence output' , false ) .option( '--gettextDefaultCharset' , 'Default charset when parsing gettext files with gettext-parser' , 'UTF-8' ) .option( '--skipUntranslated' , 'Skip untranslated keys when converting into json' , false ) .option( '--splitNewLine' , 'Silence output' , false ) .option( '--ctxSeparator [sep]' , 'Specify the context separator' , '_' ) .option( '--ignorePlurals' , 'Do not process the plurals' ) .option( '--compatibilityJSON <ver>' , "Set to 'v4' to generate i18next@21 compatible json files" ) .option( '--foldLength' , 'Specify the character fold length for strings' , 76 ) .parse(process.argv);

API

This module exposes a few functions to convert json to gettext and gettext to json. It accepts the same options as the cli.

const path = require ( 'path' ); const { readFileSync, writeFileSync } = require ( 'fs' ); const { i18nextToPo, i18nextToPot, i18nextToMo, gettextToI18next, } = require ( 'i18next-conv' ); const source = path.join(__dirname, '../locales/ua-UK/translation.json' ); const options = { } function save ( target ) { return result => { writeFileSync(target, result); }; } i18nextToPo( 'ua-UK' , readFileSync(source), options).then(save( '../locales/ua-UK/translation.po' )); i18nextToPot( 'ua-UK' , readFileSync(source), options).then(save( '../locales/ua-UK/translation.pot' )); i18nextToMo( 'ua-UK' , readFileSync(source), options).then(save( '../locales/ua-UK/translation.mo' )); gettextToI18next( 'ua-UK' , readFileSync( '../locales/ua-UK/translation.po' ), options) .then(save( '../locales/ua-UK/translation.json' ));

All credits go to

License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations.