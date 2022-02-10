openbase logo
i18next-conv

by i18next
11.0.2 (see all)

converts gettext .mo or .po to 18next json format and vice versa

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

i18next-gettext-converter

Build Status npm package Coverage Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

Introduction

Project goal is to convert files from gettext to i18next json format and vice versa.

Installation

  1. first install node.js from nodejs.org.
  2. npm install i18next-conv -g

For i18next < 2.0.0 use i18next-conv@1.11.0, for i18next < 3.0.0 use i18next-conv@2.6.1, for i18next < 12.0.0 use i18next-conv@<8.

Usage

convert .mo or .po to i18next json

in your console type:

for help:

to convert a .mo or .po file to i8next json:

i18next-conv -l [locale] -s [sourcePath] -t [targetPath]

eg.: i18next-conv -l en -s ./locales/en.po -t ./locales/en/translation.json

if no target (-t) is specified file will be stored to [sourceDir]/[locale]/translation.json.

to convert i18next json to a .mo or .po file:

i18next-conv -l [locale] -s [sourcePath] -t [targetPath]

eg.: i18next-conv -l en -s ./locales/en.translation.json -t ./locales/en/translation.mo (or .po)

if no target (-t) is specified file will be stored to [sourceDir]/[locale]/translation.po.

for utf8-encoded po-files add these lines to your po file:

"Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8\n"
"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit\n"

It is necessary if you get corrupted output from the command above.

to filter incoming po-file translations, pass the path to a module that exports a filter function:

i18next-conv -l [locale] -s [sourcePath] -t [targetPath] -f [filterPath]

eg.: i18next-conv -l en -s ./locales/en.po -t ./locales/en/translation.json -f ./filter.js

The filter module should export a single function that accepts the gettext object, the locale and a callback as its arguments. For the full API of the gettext object, check node-gettext. The function can then add/edit/delete translations, invoking the callback with an error object and the translation table.

eg.

// Delete all keys which do not belong to the frontend
module.exports = function (gt, locale, callback) {
  const clientSideSource = '/frontend/';
  const domain = 'messages';
  const translations = gt.catalogs[locale][domain].translations;
  gt.setLocale(locale); // Needed for when getComment is called

  Object.keys(translations).forEach(ctxt => {
    Object.keys(translations[ctxt]).forEach(key => {
      const comment = gt.getComment('messages', ctxt, key);
      if (comment) {
        if (comment.reference && comment.reference.indexOf(clientSideSource) === -1) {
          delete translations[ctxt][key];
        }
      }
    });
  });

  callback(null, translations);
};

Options

program
.version(i18nextConv.version)
.option('-b, --base [path]', 'Specify path for the base language file. only take effect with -K option', '')
.option('-f, --filter <path>', 'Specify path to gettext filter')
.option('-l, --language <locale>', 'Specify the language code, eg. \'en\'')
.option('-p, --pot', 'Generate POT file.')
.option('-s, --source <path>', 'Specify path to read from')
.option('-t, --target [path]', 'Specify path to write to', '')
.option('-K, --keyasareference', 'Deal with the reference comment as a key', false)
.option('-k, --keyseparator [path]', 'Specify keyseparator you want to use, defaults to ##', '##')
.option('-P, --plurals <path>', 'Specify path to plural forms definitions')
.option('--project <project>', 'Specify the project-id-version when converting json to gettext')
.option('--quiet', 'Silence output', false)
.option('--gettextDefaultCharset', 'Default charset when parsing gettext files with gettext-parser', 'UTF-8')
.option('--skipUntranslated', 'Skip untranslated keys when converting into json', false)
.option('--splitNewLine', 'Silence output', false)
.option('--ctxSeparator [sep]', 'Specify the context separator', '_')
.option('--ignorePlurals', 'Do not process the plurals')
.option('--compatibilityJSON <ver>', "Set to 'v4' to generate i18next@21 compatible json files")
.option('--foldLength', 'Specify the character fold length for strings', 76)
.parse(process.argv);

API

This module exposes a few functions to convert json to gettext and gettext to json. It accepts the same options as the cli.

const path = require('path');
const { readFileSync, writeFileSync } = require('fs');
const {
  i18nextToPo,
  i18nextToPot,
  i18nextToMo,
  gettextToI18next,
} = require('i18next-conv');

const source = path.join(__dirname, '../locales/ua-UK/translation.json');
const options = {/* you options here */}

function save(target) {
  return result => {
    writeFileSync(target, result);
  };
}

i18nextToPo('ua-UK', readFileSync(source), options).then(save('../locales/ua-UK/translation.po'));
i18nextToPot('ua-UK', readFileSync(source), options).then(save('../locales/ua-UK/translation.pot'));
i18nextToMo('ua-UK', readFileSync(source), options).then(save('../locales/ua-UK/translation.mo'));

gettextToI18next('ua-UK', readFileSync('../locales/ua-UK/translation.po'), options)
.then(save('../locales/ua-UK/translation.json'));

All credits go to

License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations.

