i18next is a very popular internationalization framework for browser or any other javascript environment (eg. Node.js, Deno).
i18next provides:
For more information visit the website:
Our focus is providing the core to building a booming ecosystem. Independent of the building blocks you choose, be it react, angular or even good old jquery proper translation capabilities are just one step away.
The general i18next documentation is published on www.i18next.com and PR changes can be supplied here.
The react specific documentation is published on react.i18next.com and PR changes can be supplied here.
From the creators of i18next: localization as a service - locize.com
A translation management system built around the i18next ecosystem - locize.com.
With using locize you directly support the future of i18next.
i had no idea about localization prior to my manager mentioning our app should support multiple languages i was skeptical on the different layouts and the way to make the app support multiple languages while googling found this it provides a language mapping at ease with just a sing js file sure recommend it to anyone
A great and simple package to be used for the internationalization of the application. Though, I do have some problems with fallback language which also causes some nasty logging when the app is used for the first time.
If you're working on a project which you want to scale in a big way, this is package is for you. Configuration and usage are very cool and easy.