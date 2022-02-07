openbase logo
i18next

by i18next
21.6.0 (see all)

i18next: learn once - translate everywhere

Readme

i18next: learn once - translate everywhere



i18next is a very popular internationalization framework for browser or any other javascript environment (eg. Node.js, Deno).

ecosystem

i18next provides:

For more information visit the website:

Our focus is providing the core to building a booming ecosystem. Independent of the building blocks you choose, be it react, angular or even good old jquery proper translation capabilities are just one step away.

Documentation

The general i18next documentation is published on www.i18next.com and PR changes can be supplied here.

The react specific documentation is published on react.i18next.com and PR changes can be supplied here.

Gold Sponsors

From the creators of i18next: localization as a service - locize.com

A translation management system built around the i18next ecosystem - locize.com.

locize

With using locize you directly support the future of i18next.

Rate & Review

100
Gift BrightsonSanta clara12 Ratings5 Reviews
1 month ago

i had no idea about localization prior to my manager mentioning our app should support multiple languages i was skeptical on the different layouts and the way to make the app support multiple languages while googling found this it provides a language mapping at ease with just a sing js file sure recommend it to anyone

0
Nikola Pasic4 Ratings8 Reviews
1 year ago

A great and simple package to be used for the internationalization of the application. Though, I do have some problems with fallback language which also causes some nasty logging when the app is used for the first time.

0
Anil ChowdaryHyderabad78 Ratings78 Reviews
Frontend dev | React | Typescript | Javascript | Tailwind CSS
October 17, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

If you're working on a project which you want to scale in a big way, this is package is for you. Configuration and usage are very cool and easy.

0
Mihail OLARURepublic of Moldova/Romania.62 Ratings0 Reviews
Web developer (Javascript, React, Node.js, Express.js, Java, JavaFX, MySQL, MongoDB)
3 months ago
ndonkot43 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago

Alternatives

react-i18nextInternationalization for react done right. Using the i18next i18n ecosystem.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
globalizeA JavaScript library for internationalization and localization that leverages the official Unicode CLDR JSON data
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
191K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
node-polyglotGive your JavaScript the ability to speak many languages.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
160K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
fbtA JavaScript Internationalization Framework
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
21K
@lingui/core🌍📖 A readable, automated, and optimized (5 kb) internationalization for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
94K
Tutorials

