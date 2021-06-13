openbase logo
iz

i18n-zipcodes

by Benjamin Blonde
4.0.0 (see all)

International zipcodes validator based on Regex for Node.js and the browser.

Readme

i18n-zipcodes Build Status codecov

International zipcodes validator in Javascript, based on Regex for Node.js and the browser.

Install

For Node.js:

$ npm install i18n-zipcodes

For the browser:

  • Download the script in the dist folder

Usage

i18nZipcodes(countryCode: string, zipCode: string): boolean
// countryCode param is case insensitive

For Node.js

// CommonJS Syntax
const i18nZipcodes = require('i18n-zipcodes');
// or ES Syntax
import i18nZipcodes from 'i18n-zipcodes';

i18nZipcodes('US', '90210'); // true

i18nZipcodes('fr', '5632'); // false

For the browser

<script src="i18n-zipcodes.min.js"></script>
<script>
    console.log(i18nZipcodes('fr', '75014')); // true
</script>

115 Countries supported

Country codes use the ISO 3166-1 format.

A

  • 🇦🇩 (AD) Andorra
  • 🇦🇲 (AM) Armenia
  • 🇦🇷 (AR) Argentina
  • 🇦🇸 (AS) American Samoa
  • 🇦🇹 (AT) Austria
  • 🇦🇺 (AU) Australia
  • 🇦🇿 (AZ) Azerbaijan

B

  • 🇧🇦 (BA) Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • 🇧🇩 (BD) Bangladesh
  • 🇧🇪 (BE) Belgium
  • 🇧🇬 (BG) Bulgaria
  • 🇧🇯 (BJ) Benin
  • 🇧🇲 (BM) Bermuda
  • 🇧🇳 (BN) Brunei
  • 🇧🇷 (BR) Brazil
  • 🇧🇾 (BY) Belarus

C

  • 🇨🇦 (CA) Canada
  • 🇨🇭 (CH) Switzerland
  • 🇨🇳 (CN) China
  • 🇨🇺 (CU) Cuba
  • 🇨🇽 (CX) Christmas Island
  • 🇨🇾 (CY) Cyprus
  • 🇨🇿 (CZ) Czechia

D

  • 🇩🇪 (DE) Germany
  • 🇩🇰 (DK) Denmark
  • 🇩🇿 (DZ) Algeria

E

  • 🇪🇪 (EE) Estonia
  • 🇪🇸 (ES) Spain

F

  • 🇫🇮 (FI) Finland
  • 🇫🇲 (FM) Micronesia
  • 🇫🇴 (FO) Faroe Islands
  • 🇫🇷 (FR) France

G

  • 🇬🇪 (GE) Georgia
  • 🇬🇫 (GF) French Guiana
  • 🇬🇱 (GL) Greenland
  • 🇬🇵 (GP) Guadeloupe
  • 🇬🇷 (GR) Greece
  • 🇬🇹 (GT) Guatemala
  • 🇬🇺 (GU) Guam
  • 🇬🇼 (GW) Guinea-Bissau

H

  • 🇭🇷 (HR) Croatia
  • 🇭🇺 (HU) Hungary

I

  • 🇮🇨 (IC) Canary Islands
  • 🇮🇩 (ID) Indonesia
  • 🇮🇪 (IE) Ireland
  • 🇮🇱 (IL) Israel
  • 🇮🇳 (IN) Inde
  • 🇮🇸 (IS) Iceland
  • 🇮🇹 (IT) Italy

J

  • 🇯🇵 (JP) Japan

K

  • 🇰🇪 (KE) Kenya
  • 🇰🇬 (KG) Kyrgyzstan
  • 🇰🇷 (KR) South Korea
  • 🇰🇼 (KW) Kuwait
  • 🇰🇿 (KZ) Kazakhstan

L

  • 🇱🇮 (LI) Liechtenstein
  • 🇱🇹 (LT) Lithuania
  • 🇱🇺 (LU) Luxembourg
  • 🇱🇻 (LV) Latvia

M

  • 🇲🇦 (MA) Morocco
  • 🇲🇩 (MD) Moldova
  • 🇲🇪 (ME) Montenegro
  • 🇲🇬 (MG) Madagascar
  • 🇲🇭 (MH) Marshall Islands
  • 🇲🇰 (MK) North Macedonia
  • 🇲🇲 (MM) Myanmar
  • 🇲🇳 (MN) Mongolia
  • 🇲🇵 (MP) Northern Mariana Islands
  • 🇲🇶 (MQ) Martinique
  • 🇲🇹 (MT) Malta
  • 🇲🇻 (MV) Maldives
  • 🇲🇽 (MX) Mexico
  • 🇲🇾 (MY) Malaysia
  • 🇲🇿 (MZ) Mozambique

N

  • 🇳🇱 (NL) Netherlands
  • 🇳🇴 (NO) Norway
  • 🇳🇿 (NZ) New Zealand

P

  • 🇵🇭 (PH) Philippines
  • 🇵🇰 (PK) Pakistan
  • 🇵🇱 (PL) Poland
  • 🇫🇷 (PM) Saint Pierre and Miquelon
  • 🇵🇷 (PR) Puerto Rico
  • 🇵🇸 (PS) Palestine
  • 🇵🇹 (PT) Portugal
  • 🇵🇼 (PW) Palau

R

  • 🇷🇪 (RE) Réunion
  • 🇷🇴 (RO) Romania
  • 🇷🇸 (RS) Serbia
  • 🇷🇺 (RU) Russian Federation

S

  • 🇸🇦 (SA) Saudi Arabia
  • 🇸🇩 (SD) Sudan
  • 🇸🇪 (SE) Sweden
  • 🇸🇬 (SG) Singapore
  • 🇸🇮 (SI) Slovenia
  • 🇸🇰 (SK) Slovakia
  • 🇸🇲 (SM) San Marino
  • 🇸🇿 (SZ) Swaziland

T

  • 🇹🇭 (TH) Thailand
  • 🇹🇯 (TJ) Tajikistan
  • 🇹🇲 (TM) Turkmenistan
  • 🇹🇳 (TN) Tunisia
  • 🇹🇷 (TR) Turkey
  • 🇹🇼 (TW) Taiwan

U

  • 🇺🇦 (UA) Ukraine
  • 🇬🇧 (UK) United Kingdom
  • 🇺🇸 (US) United States of America
  • 🇺🇾 (UY) Uruguay
  • 🇺🇿 (UZ) Uzbekistan

V

  • 🇻🇪 (VE) Venezuela
  • 🇻🇮 (VI) Virgin Islands (U.S.)
  • 🇻🇳 (VN) Viet Nam

X

  • 🇽🇰 (XK) Kosovo

Y

  • (YU) Yugoslavia

Z

  • 🇿🇦 (ZA) South Africa
  • 🇿🇲 (ZM) Zambia

