International zipcodes validator in Javascript, based on Regex for Node.js and the browser.
$ npm install i18n-zipcodes
dist folder
i18nZipcodes(countryCode: string, zipCode: string): boolean
// countryCode param is case insensitive
// CommonJS Syntax
const i18nZipcodes = require('i18n-zipcodes');
// or ES Syntax
import i18nZipcodes from 'i18n-zipcodes';
i18nZipcodes('US', '90210'); // true
i18nZipcodes('fr', '5632'); // false
<script src="i18n-zipcodes.min.js"></script>
<script>
console.log(i18nZipcodes('fr', '75014')); // true
</script>
Country codes use the ISO 3166-1 format.
AD) Andorra
AM) Armenia
AR) Argentina
AS) American Samoa
AT) Austria
AU) Australia
AZ) Azerbaijan
BA) Bosnia and Herzegovina
BD) Bangladesh
BE) Belgium
BG) Bulgaria
BJ) Benin
BM) Bermuda
BN) Brunei
BR) Brazil
BY) Belarus
CA) Canada
CH) Switzerland
CN) China
CU) Cuba
CX) Christmas Island
CY) Cyprus
CZ) Czechia
DE) Germany
DK) Denmark
DZ) Algeria
EE) Estonia
ES) Spain
FI) Finland
FM) Micronesia
FO) Faroe Islands
FR) France
GE) Georgia
GF) French Guiana
GL) Greenland
GP) Guadeloupe
GR) Greece
GT) Guatemala
GU) Guam
GW) Guinea-Bissau
HR) Croatia
HU) Hungary
IC) Canary Islands
ID) Indonesia
IE) Ireland
IL) Israel
IN) Inde
IS) Iceland
IT) Italy
JP) Japan
KE) Kenya
KG) Kyrgyzstan
KR) South Korea
KW) Kuwait
KZ) Kazakhstan
LI) Liechtenstein
LT) Lithuania
LU) Luxembourg
LV) Latvia
MA) Morocco
MD) Moldova
ME) Montenegro
MG) Madagascar
MH) Marshall Islands
MK) North Macedonia
MM) Myanmar
MN) Mongolia
MP) Northern Mariana Islands
MQ) Martinique
MT) Malta
MV) Maldives
MX) Mexico
MY) Malaysia
MZ) Mozambique
NL) Netherlands
NO) Norway
NZ) New Zealand
PH) Philippines
PK) Pakistan
PL) Poland
PM) Saint Pierre and Miquelon
PR) Puerto Rico
PS) Palestine
PT) Portugal
PW) Palau
RE) Réunion
RO) Romania
RS) Serbia
RU) Russian Federation
SA) Saudi Arabia
SD) Sudan
SE) Sweden
SG) Singapore
SI) Slovenia
SK) Slovakia
SM) San Marino
SZ) Swaziland
TH) Thailand
TJ) Tajikistan
TM) Turkmenistan
TN) Tunisia
TR) Turkey
TW) Taiwan
UA) Ukraine
UK) United Kingdom
US) United States of America
UY) Uruguay
UZ) Uzbekistan
VE) Venezuela
VI) Virgin Islands (U.S.)
VN) Viet Nam
XK) Kosovo
YU) Yugoslavia
ZA) South Africa
ZM) Zambia