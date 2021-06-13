International zipcodes validator in Javascript, based on Regex for Node.js and the browser.

Install

For Node.js:

$ npm install i18n-zipcodes

For the browser:

Download the script in the dist folder

Usage

i18nZipcodes(countryCode: string, zipCode : string): boolean

For Node.js

const i18nZipcodes = require ( 'i18n-zipcodes' ); import i18nZipcodes from 'i18n-zipcodes' ; i18nZipcodes( 'US' , '90210' ); i18nZipcodes( 'fr' , '5632' );

For the browser

< script src = "i18n-zipcodes.min.js" > </ script > < script > console .log(i18nZipcodes( 'fr' , '75014' )); </ script >

115 Countries supported

Country codes use the ISO 3166-1 format.

A

🇦🇩 ( AD ) Andorra

) Andorra 🇦🇲 ( AM ) Armenia

) Armenia 🇦🇷 ( AR ) Argentina

) Argentina 🇦🇸 ( AS ) American Samoa

) American Samoa 🇦🇹 ( AT ) Austria

) Austria 🇦🇺 ( AU ) Australia

) Australia 🇦🇿 ( AZ ) Azerbaijan

B

🇧🇦 ( BA ) Bosnia and Herzegovina

) Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇧🇩 ( BD ) Bangladesh

) Bangladesh 🇧🇪 ( BE ) Belgium

) Belgium 🇧🇬 ( BG ) Bulgaria

) Bulgaria 🇧🇯 ( BJ ) Benin

) Benin 🇧🇲 ( BM ) Bermuda

) Bermuda 🇧🇳 ( BN ) Brunei

) Brunei 🇧🇷 ( BR ) Brazil

) Brazil 🇧🇾 ( BY ) Belarus

C

🇨🇦 ( CA ) Canada

) Canada 🇨🇭 ( CH ) Switzerland

) Switzerland 🇨🇳 ( CN ) China

) China 🇨🇺 ( CU ) Cuba

) Cuba 🇨🇽 ( CX ) Christmas Island

) Christmas Island 🇨🇾 ( CY ) Cyprus

) Cyprus 🇨🇿 ( CZ ) Czechia

D

🇩🇪 ( DE ) Germany

) Germany 🇩🇰 ( DK ) Denmark

) Denmark 🇩🇿 ( DZ ) Algeria

E

🇪🇪 ( EE ) Estonia

) Estonia 🇪🇸 ( ES ) Spain

F

🇫🇮 ( FI ) Finland

) Finland 🇫🇲 ( FM ) Micronesia

) Micronesia 🇫🇴 ( FO ) Faroe Islands

) Faroe Islands 🇫🇷 ( FR ) France

G

🇬🇪 ( GE ) Georgia

) Georgia 🇬🇫 ( GF ) French Guiana

) French Guiana 🇬🇱 ( GL ) Greenland

) Greenland 🇬🇵 ( GP ) Guadeloupe

) Guadeloupe 🇬🇷 ( GR ) Greece

) Greece 🇬🇹 ( GT ) Guatemala

) Guatemala 🇬🇺 ( GU ) Guam

) Guam 🇬🇼 ( GW ) Guinea-Bissau

H

🇭🇷 ( HR ) Croatia

) Croatia 🇭🇺 ( HU ) Hungary

I

🇮🇨 ( IC ) Canary Islands

) Canary Islands 🇮🇩 ( ID ) Indonesia

) Indonesia 🇮🇪 ( IE ) Ireland

) Ireland 🇮🇱 ( IL ) Israel

) Israel 🇮🇳 ( IN ) Inde

) Inde 🇮🇸 ( IS ) Iceland

) Iceland 🇮🇹 ( IT ) Italy

J

🇯🇵 ( JP ) Japan

K

🇰🇪 ( KE ) Kenya

) Kenya 🇰🇬 ( KG ) Kyrgyzstan

) Kyrgyzstan 🇰🇷 ( KR ) South Korea

) South Korea 🇰🇼 ( KW ) Kuwait

) Kuwait 🇰🇿 ( KZ ) Kazakhstan

L

🇱🇮 ( LI ) Liechtenstein

) Liechtenstein 🇱🇹 ( LT ) Lithuania

) Lithuania 🇱🇺 ( LU ) Luxembourg

) Luxembourg 🇱🇻 ( LV ) Latvia

M

🇲🇦 ( MA ) Morocco

) Morocco 🇲🇩 ( MD ) Moldova

) Moldova 🇲🇪 ( ME ) Montenegro

) Montenegro 🇲🇬 ( MG ) Madagascar

) Madagascar 🇲🇭 ( MH ) Marshall Islands

) Marshall Islands 🇲🇰 ( MK ) North Macedonia

) North Macedonia 🇲🇲 ( MM ) Myanmar

) Myanmar 🇲🇳 ( MN ) Mongolia

) Mongolia 🇲🇵 ( MP ) Northern Mariana Islands

) Northern Mariana Islands 🇲🇶 ( MQ ) Martinique

) Martinique 🇲🇹 ( MT ) Malta

) Malta 🇲🇻 ( MV ) Maldives

) Maldives 🇲🇽 ( MX ) Mexico

) Mexico 🇲🇾 ( MY ) Malaysia

) Malaysia 🇲🇿 ( MZ ) Mozambique

N

🇳🇱 ( NL ) Netherlands

) Netherlands 🇳🇴 ( NO ) Norway

) Norway 🇳🇿 ( NZ ) New Zealand

P

🇵🇭 ( PH ) Philippines

) Philippines 🇵🇰 ( PK ) Pakistan

) Pakistan 🇵🇱 ( PL ) Poland

) Poland 🇫🇷 ( PM ) Saint Pierre and Miquelon

) Saint Pierre and Miquelon 🇵🇷 ( PR ) Puerto Rico

) Puerto Rico 🇵🇸 ( PS ) Palestine

) Palestine 🇵🇹 ( PT ) Portugal

) Portugal 🇵🇼 ( PW ) Palau

R

🇷🇪 ( RE ) Réunion

) Réunion 🇷🇴 ( RO ) Romania

) Romania 🇷🇸 ( RS ) Serbia

) Serbia 🇷🇺 ( RU ) Russian Federation

S

🇸🇦 ( SA ) Saudi Arabia

) Saudi Arabia 🇸🇩 ( SD ) Sudan

) Sudan 🇸🇪 ( SE ) Sweden

) Sweden 🇸🇬 ( SG ) Singapore

) Singapore 🇸🇮 ( SI ) Slovenia

) Slovenia 🇸🇰 ( SK ) Slovakia

) Slovakia 🇸🇲 ( SM ) San Marino

) San Marino 🇸🇿 ( SZ ) Swaziland

T

🇹🇭 ( TH ) Thailand

) Thailand 🇹🇯 ( TJ ) Tajikistan

) Tajikistan 🇹🇲 ( TM ) Turkmenistan

) Turkmenistan 🇹🇳 ( TN ) Tunisia

) Tunisia 🇹🇷 ( TR ) Turkey

) Turkey 🇹🇼 ( TW ) Taiwan

U

🇺🇦 ( UA ) Ukraine

) Ukraine 🇬🇧 ( UK ) United Kingdom

) United Kingdom 🇺🇸 ( US ) United States of America

) United States of America 🇺🇾 ( UY ) Uruguay

) Uruguay 🇺🇿 ( UZ ) Uzbekistan

V

🇻🇪 ( VE ) Venezuela

) Venezuela 🇻🇮 ( VI ) Virgin Islands (U.S.)

) Virgin Islands (U.S.) 🇻🇳 ( VN ) Viet Nam

X

🇽🇰 ( XK ) Kosovo

Y

( YU ) Yugoslavia

Z