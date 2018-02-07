openbase logo
i18n-webpack-plugin

by webpack-contrib
1.0.0 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] Embed localization into your bundle

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Documentation
Readme

i18n Plugin

i18n Plugin

i18n (localization) plugin for Webpack.

Install

npm i -D i18n-webpack-plugin

Usage

This plugin creates bundles with translations baked in. So you can serve the translated bundle to your clients.

see webpack/webpack/examples/i18n.

Options

plugins: [
  ...
  new I18nPlugin(languageConfig, optionsObj)
],
  • optionsObj.functionName: the default value is __, you can change it to other function name.
  • optionsObj.failOnMissing: the default value is false, which will show a warning message, if the mapping text cannot be found. If set to true, the message will be an error message.
  • optionsObj.hideMessage: the default value is false, which will show the warning/error message. If set to true, the message will be hidden.
  • optionsObj.nested: the default value is false. If set to true, the keys in languageConfig can be nested. This option is interpreted only if languageConfig isn't a function.

Maintainers


Juho Vepsäläinen
Joshua Wiens
Kees Kluskens
Sean Larkin

