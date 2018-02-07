i18n Plugin i18n (localization) plugin for Webpack.

Install

npm i -D i18n-webpack-plugin

Usage

This plugin creates bundles with translations baked in. So you can serve the translated bundle to your clients.

see webpack/webpack/examples/i18n.

Options

plugins: [ ... new I18nPlugin(languageConfig, optionsObj) ],

optionsObj.functionName : the default value is __ , you can change it to other function name.

: the default value is , you can change it to other function name. optionsObj.failOnMissing : the default value is false , which will show a warning message, if the mapping text cannot be found. If set to true , the message will be an error message.

: the default value is , which will show a warning message, if the mapping text cannot be found. If set to , the message will be an error message. optionsObj.hideMessage : the default value is false , which will show the warning/error message. If set to true , the message will be hidden.

: the default value is , which will show the warning/error message. If set to , the message will be hidden. optionsObj.nested : the default value is false . If set to true , the keys in languageConfig can be nested. This option is interpreted only if languageConfig isn't a function.

