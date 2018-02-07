npm i -D i18n-webpack-plugin
This plugin creates bundles with translations baked in. So you can serve the translated bundle to your clients.
see webpack/webpack/examples/i18n.
plugins: [
...
new I18nPlugin(languageConfig, optionsObj)
],
optionsObj.functionName: the default value is
__, you can change it to other function name.
optionsObj.failOnMissing: the default value is
false, which will show a warning message, if the mapping text cannot be found. If set to
true, the message will be an error message.
optionsObj.hideMessage: the default value is
false, which will show the warning/error message. If set to
true, the message will be hidden.
optionsObj.nested: the default value is
false. If set to
true, the keys in
languageConfig can be nested. This option is interpreted only if
languageConfig isn't a function.
