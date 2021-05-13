Node.js module for processing .strings files used for localization in iOS/OSX development
npm install i18n-strings-files
i18n-strings-files can be used to read a .strings file and parse it into an object, or to compile an object into .strings format and write it to a file. The intermediate functions for parsing and compiling can also be used directly.
Note that specifying an encoding is optional. If an encoding is not specified, UTF-16 will be used as recommended by Apple. It's important to understand the encoding of the file being read/written and make sure it's specified properly (if it's something other than UTF-16).
// Include i18n-strings-files
var i18nStringsFiles = require('i18n-strings-files');
// Read 'Localizable.strings' and pass an object containing the key/value pairs to a callback
i18nStringsFiles.readFile('Localizable.strings', 'UTF-16', function(err, data){
console.log(data);
});
// Read 'Localizable.strings' and pass an object containing the key/value pairs (each value contains 'text' and 'comment') to a callback
i18nStringsFiles.readFile('Localizable.strings', { 'encoding' : 'UTF-16', 'wantsComments' : true }, function(err, data){
console.log(data);
});
// Include i18n-strings-files
var i18nStringsFiles = require('i18n-strings-files');
// Read 'Localizable.strings' and return it as an object containing the key/value pairs
var data = i18nStringsFiles.readFileSync('Localizable.strings', 'UTF-16');
console.log(data);
// Read 'Localizable.strings' and return it as an object containing the key/value (each value contains 'text' and 'comment') pairs
var data = i18nStringsFiles.readFileSync('Localizable.strings', { 'encoding' : 'UTF-16', 'wantsComments' : true });
console.log(data);
// Include i18n-strings-files
var i18nStringsFiles = require('i18n-strings-files');
// An object containing some properties
var data = {
'key1': 'value1',
'key2': 'value2'
};
// Write an object containing key/value pairs to file 'Localizable.strings', execute callback when done
i18nStringsFiles.writeFile('Localizable.strings', data, 'UTF-16', function(err){
if(err) return console.log(err);
console.log('File written');
});
// Include i18n-strings-files
var i18nStringsFiles = require('i18n-strings-files');
// An object containing some properties
var data = {
'key1': { 'text' : 'value1', 'comment' : 'comment1' },
'key2': { 'text' : 'value2', 'comment' : 'comment2' }
};
// Write an object containing key/value pairs (with comments) to file 'Localizable.strings', execute callback when done
i18nStringsFiles.writeFile('Localizable.strings', data, { 'encoding' : 'UTF-16', 'wantsComments' : true }, function(err){
if(err) return console.log(err);
console.log('File written');
});
// Include i18n-strings-files
var i18nStringsFiles = require('i18n-strings-files');
// Write an object containing key/value pairs to file 'Localizable.strings'
i18nStringsFiles.writeFileSync('Localizable.strings', data, 'UTF-16');
console.log('File written');
// Write an object containing key/value pairs (with comments) to file 'Localizable.strings'
i18nStringsFiles.writeFileSync('Localizable.strings', data, { 'encoding' : 'UTF-16', 'wantsComments' : true });
console.log('File written');
// Include i18n-strings-files
var i18nStringsFiles = require('i18n-strings-files');
// A string in the .strings file format
var input = '"key1" = "value1";'
// Parse .strings format string into object containing the key/value pairs
var data = i18nStringsFiles.parse(input);
// A string in the .strings file format
input = '/* comment1 */\n"key1" = "value1";'
// Parse .strings format string into object containing the key/value pairs
data = i18nStringsFiles.parse(input, { 'wantsComments' : true });
// Include i18n-strings-files
var i18nStringsFiles = require('i18n-strings-files');
// An object containing some properties
var data = {
'key1': 'value1',
'key2': 'value2'
};
// Compile an object containing key/value pairs into a string in .strings file format
var str = i18nStringsFiles.compile(data);
// An object containing some properties
data = {
'key1': { 'text' : 'value1', 'comment' : 'comment1' },
'key2': { 'text' : 'value2', 'comment' : 'comment2' }
};
// Compile an object containing key/value pairs into a string in .strings file format
var str = i18nStringsFiles.compile(data, { 'wantsComments' : true });