Node.js module for processing .strings files used for localization in iOS/OSX development

Installing with npm

npm install i18n-strings-files

Usage

i18n-strings-files can be used to read a .strings file and parse it into an object, or to compile an object into .strings format and write it to a file. The intermediate functions for parsing and compiling can also be used directly.

Note that specifying an encoding is optional. If an encoding is not specified, UTF-16 will be used as recommended by Apple. It's important to understand the encoding of the file being read/written and make sure it's specified properly (if it's something other than UTF-16).

readFile(filename, [encoding or options], callback)

var i18nStringsFiles = require ( 'i18n-strings-files' ); i18nStringsFiles.readFile( 'Localizable.strings' , 'UTF-16' , function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); i18nStringsFiles.readFile( 'Localizable.strings' , { 'encoding' : 'UTF-16' , 'wantsComments' : true }, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); });

readFileSync(filename, [encoding or options])

var i18nStringsFiles = require ( 'i18n-strings-files' ); var data = i18nStringsFiles.readFileSync( 'Localizable.strings' , 'UTF-16' ); console .log(data); var data = i18nStringsFiles.readFileSync( 'Localizable.strings' , { 'encoding' : 'UTF-16' , 'wantsComments' : true }); console .log(data);

var i18nStringsFiles = require ( 'i18n-strings-files' ); var data = { 'key1' : 'value1' , 'key2' : 'value2' }; i18nStringsFiles.writeFile( 'Localizable.strings' , data, 'UTF-16' , function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log( 'File written' ); });

var i18nStringsFiles = require ( 'i18n-strings-files' ); var data = { 'key1' : { 'text' : 'value1' , 'comment' : 'comment1' }, 'key2' : { 'text' : 'value2' , 'comment' : 'comment2' } }; i18nStringsFiles.writeFile( 'Localizable.strings' , data, { 'encoding' : 'UTF-16' , 'wantsComments' : true }, function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log( 'File written' ); });

writeFileSync(filename, data, [encoding or options])

var i18nStringsFiles = require ( 'i18n-strings-files' ); i18nStringsFiles.writeFileSync( 'Localizable.strings' , data, 'UTF-16' ); console .log( 'File written' ); i18nStringsFiles.writeFileSync( 'Localizable.strings' , data, { 'encoding' : 'UTF-16' , 'wantsComments' : true }); console .log( 'File written' );

var i18nStringsFiles = require ( 'i18n-strings-files' ); var input = '"key1" = "value1";' var data = i18nStringsFiles.parse(input); input = '/* comment1 */

"key1" = "value1";' data = i18nStringsFiles.parse(input, { 'wantsComments' : true });