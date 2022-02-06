openbase logo
ipa

i18n-postal-address

by João Carmo
0.4.3

A JavaScript library to produce international postal addresses formatted by region.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

i18n-postal-address

npm version jest tests Total alerts Language grade: JavaScript

A JavaScript library to produce international postal addresses formatted by region.

Installation

npm install i18n-postal-address

# or

yarn add i18n-postal-address

Usage

As an ESM module (web)

Load i18n-postal-address directly from skypack (CDN).

<script type="module">
  import PostalAddress from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/i18n-postal-address'
</script>

Demo available in codepen.

On the web (self-hosted)

It's exposed through the window global object as explained below.

index.html

<head>
  <script type="text/javascript" src="./postal-address.js"></script>
  <script type="text/javascript" src="./app.js"></script>
</head>

app.js

// Define myAddress
var PostalAddress = window.PostalAddress.default
var myAddress = new PostalAddress()

// ...

With a bundler / Node.js

With a bundler (e.g. webpack) or in Node.js you can just require / import it.

import PostalAddress from 'i18n-postal-address'

// Define myAddress
const myAddress = new PostalAddress()

Example

The methods can be chained one after the other for a cleaner code.

const myAddressPersonal = new PostalAddress()

myAddressPersonal
  .setAddress1('Rua do Pastel, 19')
  .setCity('Aveiro')
  .setCountry('Brazil')
  .setFirstName('John')
  .setHonorific('Mr.')
  .setLastName('Pestana')
  .setPostalCode('2700-242')
  .setSecondName('Lopes')
  .setOutputFormat('array')
  .setFormat({
    country: 'AR',
    type: 'personal',
  })

console.log(myAddressPersonal.output())

console.log(myAddressPersonal.toString())

output()

[ [ 'Mr.', 'John', 'Lopes' ],
  [ 'Pestana' ],
  [ 'Rua do Pastel, 19' ],
  [ '2700-242', 'Aveiro' ],
  [ 'Brazil' ] ]

toString()

Mr. John Lopes
Pestana
Rua do Pastel, 19
2700-242 Aveiro
Brazil

Available Class Methods

Address Attributes

setAddress1(string)
setAddress2(string)
setAddressNum(string)
setCity(string)
setCompanyName(string)
setCountry(string)
setDo(string)
setDong(string)
setFirstLastName(string)
setFirstName(string)
setGu(string)
setHonorific(string)
setJobTitle(string)
setLastName(string)
setPostalCode(string)
setPrefecture(string)
setProvince(string)
setRegion(string)
setRepublic(string)
setSecondLastName(string)
setSecondName(string)
setSi(string)
setState(string)
setTitle(string)

Options

These affect the output format

/*
  Input one country and one type,
  Define whether text transformations should be executed

  country: 'CA' | ...
  type: 'business' | 'english' | 'default' | 'french' | 'personal'
  useTransforms: true | false
*/

const postalAddress = new PostalAddress()

postalAddress.setFormat({ country, type, useTransforms })

Custom Formats

Additional formats can be added or existing ones can be replaced

/*
  The country should be an uppercase ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code

  The format should be an array of array of strings or objects
    - The strings should be valid attribute names
    - The objects should contain the attribute (required)
    - The objects may contain an array of transforming functions that will be
      applied sequentially over the given attribute with the following signature
        (string) => string
*/

const addCommaAfter = (value) => `${value},`

const postalAddress = new PostalAddress()

postalAddress.addFormat({
  country: 'PT',
  format: [
    [{ attribute: 'lastName', transforms: [addCommaAfter] }, 'firstName'],
    ['city', 'postalCode'],
    ['country'],
  ],
})

Valid attributes

address1
address2
addressNum
city
companyName
country
countryAlpha2
do
dong
firstLastName
firstName
gu
honorific
jobTitle
lastName
postalCode
prefecture
province
region
republic
secondLastName
secondName
si
state
title

Background

Why

The great libpostal is not available on the web.

Need to present postal addresses for different regions worldwide stored in individual parts (company name, address, postal code, city, county, country, ...).

Inspiration

Disclaimer: It doesn't mean this library tries to recreate any of these

MSDN > ... > Globalization and Localization > Appendix V International Address Formats

Query Address Data

PostalAddress

Forking / Contributing

Build

yarn build

Test

yarn test:unit

yarn test:functional

