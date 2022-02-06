A JavaScript library to produce international postal addresses formatted by region.

Installation

npm install i18n-postal-address yarn add i18n-postal-address

Usage

As an ESM module (web)

Load i18n-postal-address directly from skypack (CDN).

< script type = "module" > import PostalAddress from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/i18n-postal-address' </ script >

On the web (self-hosted)

It's exposed through the window global object as explained below.

index.html

< head > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./postal-address.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./app.js" > </ script > </ head >

app.js

var PostalAddress = window .PostalAddress.default var myAddress = new PostalAddress()

With a bundler / Node.js

With a bundler (e.g. webpack) or in Node.js you can just require / import it.

import PostalAddress from 'i18n-postal-address' const myAddress = new PostalAddress()

Example

The methods can be chained one after the other for a cleaner code.

const myAddressPersonal = new PostalAddress() myAddressPersonal .setAddress1( 'Rua do Pastel, 19' ) .setCity( 'Aveiro' ) .setCountry( 'Brazil' ) .setFirstName( 'John' ) .setHonorific( 'Mr.' ) .setLastName( 'Pestana' ) .setPostalCode( '2700-242' ) .setSecondName( 'Lopes' ) .setOutputFormat( 'array' ) .setFormat({ country : 'AR' , type : 'personal' , }) console .log(myAddressPersonal.output()) console .log(myAddressPersonal.toString())

output()

[ [ 'Mr.', 'John', 'Lopes' ], [ 'Pestana' ], [ 'Rua do Pastel, 19' ], [ '2700-242', 'Aveiro' ], [ 'Brazil' ] ]

toString()

Mr. John Lopes Pestana Rua do Pastel, 19 2700-242 Aveiro Brazil

Available Class Methods

Address Attributes

setAddress1(string) setAddress2(string) setAddressNum(string) setCity(string) setCompanyName(string) setCountry(string) setDo(string) setDong(string) setFirstLastName(string) setFirstName(string) setGu(string) setHonorific(string) setJobTitle(string) setLastName(string) setPostalCode(string) setPrefecture(string) setProvince(string) setRegion(string) setRepublic(string) setSecondLastName(string) setSecondName(string) setSi(string) setState(string) setTitle(string)

Options

These affect the output format

const postalAddress = new PostalAddress() postalAddress.setFormat({ country, type, useTransforms })

Custom Formats

Additional formats can be added or existing ones can be replaced

const addCommaAfter = ( value ) => ` ${value} ,` const postalAddress = new PostalAddress() postalAddress.addFormat({ country : 'PT' , format : [ [{ attribute : 'lastName' , transforms : [addCommaAfter] }, 'firstName' ], [ 'city' , 'postalCode' ], [ 'country' ], ], })

Valid attributes

address1 address2 addressNum city companyName country countryAlpha2 do dong firstLastName firstName gu honorific jobTitle lastName postalCode prefecture province region republic secondLastName secondName si state title

Background

Why

The great libpostal is not available on the web.

Need to present postal addresses for different regions worldwide stored in individual parts (company name, address, postal code, city, county, country, ...).

Inspiration

Disclaimer: It doesn't mean this library tries to recreate any of these

MSDN > ... > Globalization and Localization > Appendix V International Address Formats

Query Address Data

PostalAddress

Forking / Contributing

Build

yarn build

Test