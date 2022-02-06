A JavaScript library to produce international postal addresses formatted by region.
npm install i18n-postal-address
# or
yarn add i18n-postal-address
Load i18n-postal-address directly from skypack (CDN).
<script type="module">
import PostalAddress from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/i18n-postal-address'
</script>
Demo available in codepen.
It's exposed through the window global object as explained below.
index.html
<head>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./postal-address.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./app.js"></script>
</head>
app.js
// Define myAddress
var PostalAddress = window.PostalAddress.default
var myAddress = new PostalAddress()
// ...
With a bundler (e.g. webpack) or in Node.js you can just require / import it.
import PostalAddress from 'i18n-postal-address'
// Define myAddress
const myAddress = new PostalAddress()
The methods can be chained one after the other for a cleaner code.
const myAddressPersonal = new PostalAddress()
myAddressPersonal
.setAddress1('Rua do Pastel, 19')
.setCity('Aveiro')
.setCountry('Brazil')
.setFirstName('John')
.setHonorific('Mr.')
.setLastName('Pestana')
.setPostalCode('2700-242')
.setSecondName('Lopes')
.setOutputFormat('array')
.setFormat({
country: 'AR',
type: 'personal',
})
console.log(myAddressPersonal.output())
console.log(myAddressPersonal.toString())
output()
[ [ 'Mr.', 'John', 'Lopes' ],
[ 'Pestana' ],
[ 'Rua do Pastel, 19' ],
[ '2700-242', 'Aveiro' ],
[ 'Brazil' ] ]
toString()
Mr. John Lopes
Pestana
Rua do Pastel, 19
2700-242 Aveiro
Brazil
setAddress1(string)
setAddress2(string)
setAddressNum(string)
setCity(string)
setCompanyName(string)
setCountry(string)
setDo(string)
setDong(string)
setFirstLastName(string)
setFirstName(string)
setGu(string)
setHonorific(string)
setJobTitle(string)
setLastName(string)
setPostalCode(string)
setPrefecture(string)
setProvince(string)
setRegion(string)
setRepublic(string)
setSecondLastName(string)
setSecondName(string)
setSi(string)
setState(string)
setTitle(string)
These affect the output format
/*
Input one country and one type,
Define whether text transformations should be executed
country: 'CA' | ...
type: 'business' | 'english' | 'default' | 'french' | 'personal'
useTransforms: true | false
*/
const postalAddress = new PostalAddress()
postalAddress.setFormat({ country, type, useTransforms })
Additional formats can be added or existing ones can be replaced
/*
The country should be an uppercase ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code
The format should be an array of array of strings or objects
- The strings should be valid attribute names
- The objects should contain the attribute (required)
- The objects may contain an array of transforming functions that will be
applied sequentially over the given attribute with the following signature
(string) => string
*/
const addCommaAfter = (value) => `${value},`
const postalAddress = new PostalAddress()
postalAddress.addFormat({
country: 'PT',
format: [
[{ attribute: 'lastName', transforms: [addCommaAfter] }, 'firstName'],
['city', 'postalCode'],
['country'],
],
})
address1
address2
addressNum
city
companyName
country
countryAlpha2
do
dong
firstLastName
firstName
gu
honorific
jobTitle
lastName
postalCode
prefecture
province
region
republic
secondLastName
secondName
si
state
title
The great libpostal is not available on the web.
Need to present postal addresses for different regions worldwide stored in individual parts (company name, address, postal code, city, county, country, ...).
Disclaimer: It doesn't mean this library tries to recreate any of these
MSDN > ... > Globalization and Localization > Appendix V International Address Formats
Build
yarn build
Test
yarn test:unit
yarn test:functional