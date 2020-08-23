Detect possible instances of untranslated strings being used in HTML and HTML-derived template languages

i18n-lint is a tool for detecting hardcoded (untranslated) strings in HTML and template source files. It can be used a CLI utility, or as library. i18n-lint detects instances where a HTML element's text node or certain attributes look like a hardcoded string.

See https://jwarby.github.io/i18n-lint/ for the full documentation and demos.

Getting started

Installing

Install using npm:

npm install -g jwarby/i18n-lint

Installing globally will give you access to the i18n-lint binary from anywhere.

Documentation

See https://jwarby.github.io/i18n-lint/ for the full documentation.

CLI

The CLI program is called i18n-lint , and will be available once i18n-lint has been installed globally.

Usage:

i18n-lint [OPTIONS] <file ...>

Program help and information

Run i18n-lint --help or i18n-lint -h to display help output and then exit

or to display help output and then exit Run i18n-lint --version or i18n-lint -V to display version and then exit

or to display version and then exit Run man i18n-lint on systems which support man to view the Linux manual page

Linting files

To lint a file, call i18n-lint <file> :

i18n-lint some_file.html

You can use a glob pattern too:

i18n-lint app/views/**/*.html

Options

Display help and then exit

Display version information and then exit

Set the template delimiters which the source files use. The value should be the start and end delimiters, separated by a comma. For example, if running i18n-lint against template files which use a Mustache-like syntax, use the following:

i18n-lint -t "{{,}}" views/**/*.hbs

Similarly, but for EJS-syntax:

i18n-lint -t "<%,%>" views/**/*.ejs

A comma-separated list of which HTML attributes should be checked.

A comma-separated list of HTML tags to ignore when searching for hardcoded strings.

default: default

The reporter to use when outputting information. The reporters follow the same structure as JSHint reporters, and the i18n-lint library reports error in the same manner as JSHint - this means you can use any existing JSHint reporters as reporters for i18n-lint !

There are 3 built-in reporters that get shipped with i18n-lint : default , unix and json .

To write your own reporters, look to lib/reporters/*.js as a starting point.

A comma-separated list of file patterns to exclude, such as 'docs/,ignored.html' .

Maintain/turn off colored output. For more info, see https://www.npmjs.com/package/chalk#chalk-supportscolor.

Exit Status

0 : if everything went OK, and no hardcoded strings were found

: if everything went OK, and no hardcoded strings were found 1 : if hardcoded strings were found

: if hardcoded strings were found 64 : command-line usage error, e.g. no input files provided ( [EX_USAGE] )

: command-line usage error, e.g. no input files provided ( ) 66 : cannot open input, e.g. input files I/O error, specified reporter file does not exist ( [EX_NOINPUT] )

: cannot open input, e.g. input files I/O error, specified reporter file does not exist ( ) 70 : internal software error ( [EX_SOFTWARE] )

Colored Output

To maintain colored output, run i18n-lint with the --color flag:

i18n-lint --color **/*.html | less -R

Library

To use i18n-lint as a library, install it locally and require it in your projects:

npm install --save-dev i18n-lint

var I18nLint = require ( 'i18n-lint' ); var errors = I18nLint( 'some_file.ejs' , { templateDelimiters : [[ '<%' , '%>' ]], attributes : [ 'title' , 'alt' , 'data-custom-attr' ] });

Note: prior to v1.1.0, only a single set of template delimiters could be passed. However, the legacy single-depth API is still supported, ie: templateDelimiters: ['<%', '%>'] will still work (but is not recommended).

If you want to scan a string instead of reading in a file, you can use the scan function:

var I18nLint = require ( 'i18n-lint' ); var context = '<h1>Some hardcoded string</h1>

<br>

<p>

content not translated</p>' ; var options = { }; var errors = I18nLint.scan(context, options);

The scan function can also accept a fileName parameter:

var I18nLint = require ( 'i18n-lint' ); var stdin = '' ; var errors = I18nLint(context, options, 'stdin' );

This allows more meaningful output when the reporters print a filename.

Options

Options are passed as an object, as the second parameter to i18n-lint .

templateDelimiters

type: Array , default: []

Specify the start and end template delimiters which the source files use. We can specify multiple delimiters if needed. For example, when linting EJS files:

I18nLint( 'file.ejs' , { templateDelimiters : [[ '<%' , '%>' ]] });

attributes

type: Array , default: ['alt', 'placeholder', 'title']

Specify which HTML attributes to check when searching for hardcoded strings.

type: Array , default: ['style', 'script', 'pre', 'code']

An array of tags which should be ignored when searching for hardcoded strings.

Using Reporters

When using i18n-lint as a library, you can still use the reporters:

console .log(I18nLint.reporters); var reporter = I18nLint.reporters.default; var errors = I18nLint( 'file.html' , {}); reporter(errors);

There are currently 3 built-in reporters: default , unix and json .

To use other reporters, simply require them:

var I18nLint = require ( 'i18n-lint' ); var reporter = require ( 'i18n-lint-awesome-reporter' ); reporter(I18nLint( 'file.html' , {}));

Error Format

{ file : '' , error : { id : String , code : String , reason : String , evidence : RegExp , line : Number , character : Number , scope : String } }

Grunt

There is a grunt task which wraps i18n-lint 's functionality, which can be found at https://github.com/jwarby/grunt-i18n-lint.

Warning Numbers

W001 : hardcoded text node found

: hardcoded text node found W002 : hardcoded attribute value found

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

Running Tests

npm test lints JS files in bin/ , lib/ and test/ runs mocha test suite



Generate Code Coverage Report

npm run-script coverage coverage is output to a ./coverage directory



Release History

i18n-lint follows SemVer rules for version numbers.

23rd Aug 2020

Support for more than one set of template delimiters add - thanks @alexmorvan

18th Sep 2019

First published release.

License

Copyright (c) 2015 James Warwood. Licensed under the MIT license.

Authors

See AUTHORS.txt.

Acknowledgements