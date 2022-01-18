openbase logo
It's a small library to provide the I18n translations on the Javascript. It comes with Rails support.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

181K

GitHub Stars

3.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

114

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

i18n.js

Export i18n translations to JSON.
A perfect fit if you want to export translations to JavaScript.

Oh, you don't use Ruby? No problem! You can still use i18n-js
and the companion JavaScript package.

Tests Gem Gem MIT License

This branch contains the code for v4, our next major release.

Installation

gem install i18n-js

Or add the following line to your project's Gemfile:

gem "i18n-js", "~> 4.0.0.alpha1"

Usage

About patterns:

  • Patterns can use * as a wildcard and can appear more than once.
    • * will include everything
    • *.messages.*
  • Patterns starting with ! are excluded.
    • !*.activerecord.* will exclude all ActiveRecord translations.

The config file:

---
translations:
  - file: app/frontend/locales/en.json
    patterns:
      - "*"
      - "!*.activerecord"
      - "!*.errors"
      - "!*.number.nth"

  - file: app/frontend/locales/:locale.json
    patterns:
      - "*"

The Ruby API:

require "i18n-js"

I18nJS.call(config_file: "config/i18n.yml")
I18nJS.call(config: config)

The CLI API:

$ i18n init --config config/i18n.yml
$ i18n export --config config/i18n.yml --require config/environment.rb

By default, i18n will use config/i18n.yml and config/environment.rb as the configuration files. If you don't have these files, then you'll need to specify both --config and --require.

Automatically export translations

Using watchman

Create a script at bin/i18n-watch.

#!/usr/bin/env bash

root=`pwd`

watchman watch-del "$root"
watchman watch-project "$root"
watchman trigger-del "$root" i18n

watchman -j <<-JSON
[
  "trigger",
  "$root",
  {
    "name": "i18n",
    "expression": [
      "anyof",
      ["match", "config/locales/**/*.yml", "wholename"],
      ["match", "config/i18n.yml", "wholename"]
    ],
    "command": ["i18n", "export"]
  }
]
JSON

# If you're running this through Foreman,
# the uncomment the following lines:
# while true; do
#   sleep 1
# done

Make it executable with chmod +x bin/i18n-watch. To watch for changes, run ./bin/i18n-watch. If you're using Foreman, make sure you uncommented the lines that keep the process running (while..), and add something like the following line to your Procfile:

i18n: ./bin/i18n-watch

Using guard

Install guard and guard-compat. Then create a Guardfile with the following configuration:

guard(:"i18n-js",
      run_on_start: true,
      config_file: "./config/i18n.yml",
      require_file: "./config/environment.rb") do
  watch(%r{^(app|config)/locales/.+\.(yml|po)$})
  watch(%r{^config/i18n.yml$})
  watch("Gemfile")
end

If your files are located in a different path, remember to configure file paths accordingly.

Now you can run guard start -i.

Using listen

Create a file under config/initializers/i18n.rb with the following content:

Rails.application.config.after_initialize do
  require "i18n-js/listen"
  I18nJS.listen
end

The code above will watch for changes based on config/i18n.yml and config/locales. You can customize these options with I18nJS.listen(config_file: "config/i18n.yml", locales_dir: "config/locales").

Integrating with your frontend

You're done exporting files, now what? Well, go to i18n to discover how to use the NPM package that loads all the exported translation.

FAQ

How can I export translations without having a database around?

Some people may have a build process using something like Docker that don't necessarily have a database available. In this case, you may define your own loading file by using something like i18n export --require ./config/i18n_export.rb, where i18n_export.rb may look like this:

# frozen_string_literal: true

require "bundler/setup"
require "rails"
require "active_support/railtie"
require "action_view/railtie"

I18n.load_path += Dir["./config/locales/**/*.yml"]

Notice that you may not need to load ActiveSupport and ActionView lines, or even may need to add additional requires for other libs. With this approach you have full control on what's going to be loaded.

Maintainer

Contributors

Contributing

For more details about how to contribute, please read https://github.com/fnando/i18n-js/blob/main/CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

The gem is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License. A copy of the license can be found at https://github.com/fnando/i18n-js/blob/main/LICENSE.md.

Code of Conduct

Everyone interacting in the i18n-js project's codebases, issue trackers, chat rooms and mailing lists is expected to follow the code of conduct.

Nastuzzi Samy41 Ratings32 Reviews
Co-Founder and CTO of BRIC A VRAC. Cannot live without developing
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Poor Documentation
Performant

i18n-js is the only package I think to use for translations on my ReactJs and ReactNative applications. It is well built, simple and do not require a long time to integrate it. The only pointy thing I see, the documentation could be better with a more detailed information

0
Alexander RussellSaskatoon, Saskatchewan68 Ratings8 Reviews
October 23, 2020
mohamed-alashry52 Ratings0 Reviews
October 5, 2020

