Export i18n translations to JSON.
A perfect fit if you want to export translations to JavaScript.
Oh, you don't use Ruby? No problem! You can still use i18n-js
and the companion JavaScript package.
gem install i18n-js
Or add the following line to your project's Gemfile:
gem "i18n-js", "~> 4.0.0.alpha1"
About patterns:
* as a wildcard and can appear more than once.
* will include everything
*.messages.*
! are excluded.
!*.activerecord.* will exclude all ActiveRecord translations.
The config file:
---
translations:
- file: app/frontend/locales/en.json
patterns:
- "*"
- "!*.activerecord"
- "!*.errors"
- "!*.number.nth"
- file: app/frontend/locales/:locale.json
patterns:
- "*"
The Ruby API:
require "i18n-js"
I18nJS.call(config_file: "config/i18n.yml")
I18nJS.call(config: config)
The CLI API:
$ i18n init --config config/i18n.yml
$ i18n export --config config/i18n.yml --require config/environment.rb
By default,
i18n will use
config/i18n.yml and
config/environment.rb as the
configuration files. If you don't have these files, then you'll need to specify
both
--config and
--require.
Create a script at
bin/i18n-watch.
#!/usr/bin/env bash
root=`pwd`
watchman watch-del "$root"
watchman watch-project "$root"
watchman trigger-del "$root" i18n
watchman -j <<-JSON
[
"trigger",
"$root",
{
"name": "i18n",
"expression": [
"anyof",
["match", "config/locales/**/*.yml", "wholename"],
["match", "config/i18n.yml", "wholename"]
],
"command": ["i18n", "export"]
}
]
JSON
# If you're running this through Foreman,
# the uncomment the following lines:
# while true; do
# sleep 1
# done
Make it executable with
chmod +x bin/i18n-watch. To watch for changes, run
./bin/i18n-watch. If you're using Foreman, make sure you uncommented the lines
that keep the process running (
while..), and add something like the following
line to your Procfile:
i18n: ./bin/i18n-watch
Install guard and guard-compat. Then create a Guardfile with the following configuration:
guard(:"i18n-js",
run_on_start: true,
config_file: "./config/i18n.yml",
require_file: "./config/environment.rb") do
watch(%r{^(app|config)/locales/.+\.(yml|po)$})
watch(%r{^config/i18n.yml$})
watch("Gemfile")
end
If your files are located in a different path, remember to configure file paths accordingly.
Now you can run
guard start -i.
Create a file under
config/initializers/i18n.rb with the following content:
Rails.application.config.after_initialize do
require "i18n-js/listen"
I18nJS.listen
end
The code above will watch for changes based on
config/i18n.yml and
config/locales. You can customize these options with
I18nJS.listen(config_file: "config/i18n.yml", locales_dir: "config/locales").
You're done exporting files, now what? Well, go to i18n to discover how to use the NPM package that loads all the exported translation.
Some people may have a build process using something like Docker that don't
necessarily have a database available. In this case, you may define your own
loading file by using something like
i18n export --require ./config/i18n_export.rb, where
i18n_export.rb may look
like this:
# frozen_string_literal: true
require "bundler/setup"
require "rails"
require "active_support/railtie"
require "action_view/railtie"
I18n.load_path += Dir["./config/locales/**/*.yml"]
Notice that you may not need to load ActiveSupport and ActionView lines, or even may need to add additional requires for other libs. With this approach you have full control on what's going to be loaded.
For more details about how to contribute, please read https://github.com/fnando/i18n-js/blob/main/CONTRIBUTING.md.
The gem is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License. A copy of the license can be found at https://github.com/fnando/i18n-js/blob/main/LICENSE.md.
Everyone interacting in the i18n-js project's codebases, issue trackers, chat rooms and mailing lists is expected to follow the code of conduct.
