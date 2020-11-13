Modern translation module for web.
npm i i18n-for-browser
# or
yarn add i18n-for-browser
i18n-for-browser is also available on unpkg.com as UMD, which exposes global object
i18n.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/i18n-for-browser?main=umd"></script>
Module exposes next API:
export default globalConfig;
export {
I18nConfigInstance,
I18nPluralLocale,
I18nLocale,
I18nLangLocales,
I18nLocales,
I18nFallbacks,
I18nUnknownPhraseListener,
I18nProcessor,
I18nConfig,
I18nForkConfig,
I18nParams,
I18nPluralParams,
pluralIntervalProcessor,
mustacheProcessor,
__,
__mf,
__n,
__m
};
Description of this methods you can find in Documentation.
Shirt description:
Global config. Instanse of
Config.
import i18n, {
pluralIntervalProcessor,
__,
__n
} from 'i18n-for-browser';
/**
* Set global config.
*/
i18n.configure({
/**
* Store of translations.
*/
locales: {
'en': {
/**
* Simple translation example.
*/
'cat': 'cat',
/**
* Plutal translation example.
*/
'%s cats': {
'one': '%s cat',
'other': '%s cats'
},
/* ... */
},
'ru': {
/**
* Пример простого перевода.
*/
'cat': 'кошка',
/**
* Пример перевода множественного числа.
*/
'%s cats': {
'one': '%s кошка',
'few': '%s кошки',
'many': '%s кошек',
'other': '%s кошка'
},
/* ... */
}
},
/**
* Cookie name to store locale.
*/
cookieName: 'yourcookiename'
});
console.log(__('cat')); // Uses global config.
/**
* Create config fork with some overrides.
*/
const i18nFork = i18n.fork({
/**
* List of post processors.
*/
processors: [pluralIntervalProcessor]
});
/**
* Bind new config to method.
*/
const __pi = i18nFork.bind(__n);
/**
* Now you able to use plural intervals.
*/
console.log(
__pi('[0] no dog|[2,5] some dogs|[6,11] many dogs|[12,36] dozens of dogs|a horde of %s dogs|[100,] too many dogs', 3) // Uses bound config.
);
Translates a single phrase and adds it to locales if unknown.
/**
* Basic usage
*/
__('cat')
/**
* As template string
*/
__`cat`
/**
* Supports sprintf formatting
*/
__('%d cats', 3)
/**
* Sprintf formatting with template string
*/
__`${3} cats`
/**
* Sprintf formatting with few arguments
*/
__('%d cats with %s', 3, 'long tails')
/**
* Mustache templates are supported with `mustacheProcessor`
*/
__('Hello {{name}}', { name: 'Marcus' })
/**
* First argument as object with specified locale
*/
__({ phrase: 'Hello', locale: 'ru' })
Supports the advanced MessageFormat as provided by excellent messageformat module. You should definetly head over to messageformat.github.io for a guide to MessageFormat.
i18n-for-browser takes care of
new MessageFormat('en').compile(msg); with the current msg loaded from it's json files and cache that complied fn in memory. So in short you might use it similar to
__() plus extra object to accomblish MessageFormat's formating.
/**
* Basic usage, also works as raw `__` method
*/
__mf('cat')
/**
* Basic replacement
*/
__mf('Hello {name}', { name: 'Marcus' })
/**
* Also work with sprintf formatting
*/
__mf('Hello {name}, how was your %s?', 'test', { name: 'Marcus' })
Plurals translation of a single phrase. Singular and plural forms will get added to locales if unknown. Returns translated parsed and substituted string based on
count parameter.
/**
* Basic usage
*/
__('%s cats', 2)
/**
* As template string
*/
__`${3} cats`
/**
* Can work without translation in config
*/
__('%d dog', '%d dogs', 3)
/**
* First argument as object with specified locale
*/
__n({ singular: '%s cat', plural: '%s cats', locale: 'nl', count: 3 })
Returns a map of translations for a given phrase in each language.
/**
* Basic usage
*/
__m(__, 'Hello')
To provide translations to client from your express app you can use this helper.
import i18nExpressHelper from 'i18n-for-browser/lib/middleware';
// or
const i18nExpressHelper = require('i18n-for-browser/lib/middleware');
// ...
// Before this `i18n` should already initialized.
app.use(i18nExpressHelper(i18nNodeConfig));
// ...
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>views/layout.ejs</title>
<%- initI18nForBrowser() %>
<script src="js-file-with-imported-i18n-for-browser.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<%- body %>
</body>
</html>