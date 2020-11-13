Modern translation module for web.

Install

npm i i18n-for-browser yarn add i18n-for-browser

CDN

i18n-for-browser is also available on unpkg.com as UMD, which exposes global object i18n .

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/i18n-for-browser?main=umd" > </ script >

API

Module exposes next API:

export default globalConfig; export { I18nConfigInstance, I18nPluralLocale, I18nLocale, I18nLangLocales, I18nLocales, I18nFallbacks, I18nUnknownPhraseListener, I18nProcessor, I18nConfig, I18nForkConfig, I18nParams, I18nPluralParams, pluralIntervalProcessor, mustacheProcessor, __, __mf, __n, __m };

Description of this methods you can find in Documentation.

Shirt description:

Global config. Instanse of Config .

Usage example import i18n, { pluralIntervalProcessor, __, __n } from 'i18n-for-browser' ; i18n.configure({ locales : { 'en' : { 'cat' : 'cat' , '%s cats' : { 'one' : '%s cat' , 'other' : '%s cats' }, }, 'ru' : { 'cat' : 'кошка' , '%s cats' : { 'one' : '%s кошка' , 'few' : '%s кошки' , 'many' : '%s кошек' , 'other' : '%s кошка' }, } }, cookieName : 'yourcookiename' }); console .log(__( 'cat' )); const i18nFork = i18n.fork({ processors : [pluralIntervalProcessor] }); const __pi = i18nFork.bind(__n); console .log( __pi( '[0] no dog|[2,5] some dogs|[6,11] many dogs|[12,36] dozens of dogs|a horde of %s dogs|[100,] too many dogs' , 3 ) );

Translates a single phrase and adds it to locales if unknown.

Usage example __( 'cat' ) __ `cat` __( '%d cats' , 3 ) __ ` ${ 3 } cats` __( '%d cats with %s' , 3 , 'long tails' ) __( 'Hello {{name}}' , { name : 'Marcus' }) __({ phrase : 'Hello' , locale : 'ru' })

Supports the advanced MessageFormat as provided by excellent messageformat module. You should definetly head over to messageformat.github.io for a guide to MessageFormat. i18n-for-browser takes care of new MessageFormat('en').compile(msg); with the current msg loaded from it's json files and cache that complied fn in memory. So in short you might use it similar to __() plus extra object to accomblish MessageFormat's formating.

Usage example __mf( 'cat' ) __mf( 'Hello {name}' , { name : 'Marcus' }) __mf( 'Hello {name}, how was your %s?' , 'test' , { name : 'Marcus' })

Plurals translation of a single phrase. Singular and plural forms will get added to locales if unknown. Returns translated parsed and substituted string based on count parameter.

Usage example __( '%s cats' , 2 ) __ ` ${ 3 } cats` __( '%d dog' , '%d dogs' , 3 ) __n({ singular : '%s cat' , plural : '%s cats' , locale : 'nl' , count : 3 })

Returns a map of translations for a given phrase in each language.

Usage example __m(__, 'Hello' )

Express middleware helper

To provide translations to client from your express app you can use this helper.

import i18nExpressHelper from 'i18n-for-browser/lib/middleware' ; const i18nExpressHelper = require ( 'i18n-for-browser/lib/middleware' ); app.use(i18nExpressHelper(i18nNodeConfig));