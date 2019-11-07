Manage localization with static analysis.
npm install --save-dev i18n-extract
This module analyses code statically for key usages, such as
i18n.t('some.key'), in order to:
E.g. This module works well in conjunction with:
marker: 'polyglot.t',)
marker: 'i18n',)
i18n('key.static')
i18n('key.' + 'concat')
i18n(`key.template`)
i18n(`key.${dynamic}`)
/* i18n-extract key.comment */
Parse the
code to extract the argument of calls of i18n(
key).
code should be a string.
import {extractFromCode} from 'i18n-extract';
const keys = extractFromCode("const followMe = i18n('b2b.follow');", {
marker: 'i18n',
});
// keys = ['b2b.follow']
Parse the
files to extract the argument of calls of i18n(
key).
files can be either an array of strings or a string. You can also use a glob.
import {extractFromFiles} from 'i18n-extract';
const keys = extractFromFiles([
'*.jsx',
'*.js',
], {
marker: 'i18n',
});
marker: The name of the internationalized string marker function. Defaults to
i18n.
keyLoc: An integer indicating the position of the key in the arguments. Defaults to
0. Negative numbers, e.g.,
-1, indicate a position relative to the end of the argument list.
parser: Enum indicate the parser to use, can be
typescript or
flow. Defaults to
flow.
babelOptions: A Babel configuration object to allow applying custom transformations or plugins before scanning for i18n keys. Defaults to a config with all babylon plugins enabled.
Report the missing keys. Those keys should probably be translated.
locale should be a object containing the translations.
keysUsed should be an array. Containes the keys used in the source code.
It can be retrieve with
extractFromFiles our
extractFromCode.
import {findMissing} from 'i18n-extract';
const missing = findMissing({
key1: 'key 1',
}, ['key1', 'key2']);
/**
* missing = [{
* type: 'MISSING',
* key: 'key2',
* }];
*/
Report the unused key. Those keys should probably be removed.
locale should be a object containing the translations.
keysUsed should be an array. Containes the keys used in the source code.
It can be retrieve with
extractFromFiles our
extractFromCode.
import {findUnused} from 'i18n-extract';
const unused = findUnused({
key1: 'key 1',
key2: 'key 2',
}, ['key1']);
/**
* unused = [{
* type: 'UNUSED',
* key: 'key2',
* }];
*/
Report the duplicated key. Those keys should probably be mutualized.
The default
threshold is 1, it will report any duplicated translations.
locale should be a object containing the translations.
keysUsed should be an array. Containes the keys used in the source code.
It can be retrieve with
extractFromFiles our
extractFromCode.
options should be an object. You can provide a
threshold property to change the number of duplicated value before it's added to the report.
import {findDuplicated} from 'i18n-extract';
const duplicated = findDuplicated({
key1: 'Key 1',
key2: 'Key 2',
key3: 'Key 2',
});
/**
* unused = [{
* type: 'DUPLICATED',
* keys: [
* 'key2',
* 'key3',
* ],
* value: 'Key 2',
* }];
*/
Report any dynamic key. It's arguably more dangerous to use dynamic key. They may break.
locale should be a object containing the translations.
keysUsed should be an array. Containes the keys used in the source code.
It can be retrieve with
extractFromFiles our
extractFromCode.
import {forbidDynamic} from 'i18n-extract';
const forbidDynamic = forbidDynamic({}, ['key.*']);
/**
* forbidDynamic = [{
* type: 'FORBID_DYNAMIC',
* key: 'key.*',
* }];
*/
Flatten the object.
object should be a object.
import {flatten} from 'i18n-extract';
const flattened = flatten({
key2: 'Key 2',
key4: {
key41: 'Key 4.1',
key42: {
key421: 'Key 4.2.1',
},
},
});
/**
* flattened = {
* key2: 'Key 2',
* 'key4.key41': 'Key 4.1',
* 'key4.key42.key421': 'Key 4.2.1',
* };
*/
Output a new po file with only the messages present in
messages.
If a message is already present in the
poInput, we keep the translation.
If a message is not present, we add a new empty translation.
messages should be an array.
poInput should be a string.
poOutput should be a string.
import {mergeMessagesWithPO} from 'i18n-extract';
const messages = ['Message 1', 'Message 2'];
mergeMessagesWithPO(messages, 'messages.po', 'messages.output.po');
/**
* Will output :
* > messages.output.po has 812 messages.
* > We have added 7 messages.
* > We have removed 3 messages.
*/
MIT