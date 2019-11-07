Manage localization with static analysis.

Installation

npm install --save-dev i18n-extract

The problem solved

This module analyses code statically for key usages, such as i18n.t('some.key') , in order to:

Report keys that are missing

Report keys that are unused.

Report keys that are highly duplicated.

E.g. This module works well in conjunction with:

polyglot.js ( marker: 'polyglot.t', )

) webpack and his localisation plugin: i18n-webpack-plugin ( marker: 'i18n', )

Supported keys

static:

i18n( 'key.static' )

string concatenation:

i18n( 'key.' + 'concat' )

template string:

i18n( `key.template` )

dynamic:

i18n( `key. ${dynamic} ` )

comment:

API

Parse the code to extract the argument of calls of i18n( key ).

code should be a string.

should be a string. Return an array containing keys used.

Example

import {extractFromCode} from 'i18n-extract' ; const keys = extractFromCode( "const followMe = i18n('b2b.follow');" , { marker : 'i18n' , });

Parse the files to extract the argument of calls of i18n( key ).

files can be either an array of strings or a string. You can also use a glob.

can be either an array of strings or a string. You can also use a glob. Return an array containing keys used in the source code.

Example

import {extractFromFiles} from 'i18n-extract' ; const keys = extractFromFiles([ '*.jsx' , '*.js' , ], { marker : 'i18n' , });

Options

marker : The name of the internationalized string marker function. Defaults to i18n .

: The name of the internationalized string marker function. Defaults to . keyLoc : An integer indicating the position of the key in the arguments. Defaults to 0 . Negative numbers, e.g., -1 , indicate a position relative to the end of the argument list.

: An integer indicating the position of the key in the arguments. Defaults to . Negative numbers, e.g., , indicate a position relative to the end of the argument list. parser : Enum indicate the parser to use, can be typescript or flow . Defaults to flow .

: Enum indicate the parser to use, can be or . Defaults to . babelOptions : A Babel configuration object to allow applying custom transformations or plugins before scanning for i18n keys. Defaults to a config with all babylon plugins enabled.

Report the missing keys. Those keys should probably be translated.

locale should be a object containing the translations.

should be a object containing the translations. keysUsed should be an array. Containes the keys used in the source code. It can be retrieve with extractFromFiles our extractFromCode .

should be an array. Containes the keys used in the source code. It can be retrieve with our . Return a report.

Example

import {findMissing} from 'i18n-extract' ; const missing = findMissing({ key1 : 'key 1' , }, [ 'key1' , 'key2' ]);

Plugins

Report the unused key. Those keys should probably be removed.

locale should be a object containing the translations.

should be a object containing the translations. keysUsed should be an array. Containes the keys used in the source code. It can be retrieve with extractFromFiles our extractFromCode .

should be an array. Containes the keys used in the source code. It can be retrieve with our . Return a report.

Example

import {findUnused} from 'i18n-extract' ; const unused = findUnused({ key1 : 'key 1' , key2 : 'key 2' , }, [ 'key1' ]);

Report the duplicated key. Those keys should probably be mutualized. The default threshold is 1, it will report any duplicated translations.

locale should be a object containing the translations.

should be a object containing the translations. keysUsed should be an array. Containes the keys used in the source code. It can be retrieve with extractFromFiles our extractFromCode .

should be an array. Containes the keys used in the source code. It can be retrieve with our . options should be an object. You can provide a threshold property to change the number of duplicated value before it's added to the report.

should be an object. You can provide a property to change the number of duplicated value before it's added to the report. Return a report.

Example

import {findDuplicated} from 'i18n-extract' ; const duplicated = findDuplicated({ key1 : 'Key 1' , key2 : 'Key 2' , key3 : 'Key 2' , });

Report any dynamic key. It's arguably more dangerous to use dynamic key. They may break.

locale should be a object containing the translations.

should be a object containing the translations. keysUsed should be an array. Containes the keys used in the source code. It can be retrieve with extractFromFiles our extractFromCode .

should be an array. Containes the keys used in the source code. It can be retrieve with our . Return a report.

Example

import {forbidDynamic} from 'i18n-extract' ; const forbidDynamic = forbidDynamic({}, [ 'key.*' ]);

Flatten the object.

object should be a object.

Example

import {flatten} from 'i18n-extract' ; const flattened = flatten({ key2 : 'Key 2' , key4 : { key41 : 'Key 4.1' , key42 : { key421 : 'Key 4.2.1' , }, }, });

Output a new po file with only the messages present in messages . If a message is already present in the poInput , we keep the translation. If a message is not present, we add a new empty translation.

messages should be an array.

should be an array. poInput should be a string.

should be a string. poOutput should be a string.

Example

import {mergeMessagesWithPO} from 'i18n-extract' ; const messages = [ 'Message 1' , 'Message 2' ]; mergeMessagesWithPO(messages, 'messages.po' , 'messages.output.po' );

License

MIT