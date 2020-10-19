i18n-dts is a d.ts file generator for i18n-js.

With generated d.ts file you can treat I18n object type-safely!

Installation

NPM

npm install -D i18n-dts

Yarn

yarn add -D i18n-dts

Configuration

First of all specify the following settings in root package.json .

model : file extension type can be either .json , .ts or .js

: file extension type can be either , or outputDir : d.ts file will be emitted in specified directory

"i18n-dts" : { "model" : "./src/locale/languages/en.json" , "outputDir" : "./typings" }

Note that when you specify .ts or .js file type as a model, use module.exports to export an object.

module .exports = { platform: { ios: 'Press Cmd+R to reload,

Cmd+D or shake for dev menu' , }, };

And add outputDir dir into filesGlob option in tsconfig.json .

"filesGlob" : [ "typings/*.d.ts" , ],

That's it! Now you can use i18n-dts command which generates corresponding d.ts file.

We recommend to add scripts below into package.json .

"scripts" : { "i18n-dts" : "i18n-dts" , "i18n-dts:watch" : "i18n-dts -w" },

Options

Watch mode

You can enable watch mode by adding --watch (shorthand -w ) flag.

In the watch mode, i18n-dts watches update of model file and generates d.ts file when the model is updated.

i18n-dts --watch

Custom pluralization keys

The i18n-js library supports defining your own pluralization rules. If you've added or changed the rules, you might need to override the default keys (zero, one, other) that i18n-dts looks for to determine if a string should be treated as a pluralized definition. To do this, use the --pluralization-keys <keys> (shorthand -k ) flag with a list of comma-separated keys.

i18n-dts --pluralization-keys zero,one,other,many

Licence