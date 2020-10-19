i18n-dts is a
d.ts file generator for i18n-js.
With generated
d.ts file you can treat
I18n object type-safely!
npm install -D i18n-dts
yarn add -D i18n-dts
First of all specify the following settings in root
package.json.
model: file extension type can be either
.json,
.ts or
.js
outputDir:
d.ts file will be emitted in specified directory
"i18n-dts": {
"model": "./src/locale/languages/en.json",
"outputDir": "./typings"
}
Note that when you specify
.ts or
.js file type as a model, use
module.exports to export an object.
module.exports = {
platform: {
ios: 'Press Cmd+R to reload,\nCmd+D or shake for dev menu',
},
};
And add
outputDir dir into
filesGlob option in
tsconfig.json.
"filesGlob": [
"typings/*.d.ts",
],
That's it! Now you can use
i18n-dts command which generates corresponding
d.ts file.
We recommend to add scripts below into
package.json.
"scripts": {
"i18n-dts": "i18n-dts",
"i18n-dts:watch": "i18n-dts -w"
},
You can enable watch mode by adding
--watch (shorthand
-w) flag.
In the watch mode, i18n-dts watches update of model file and generates d.ts file when the model is updated.
i18n-dts --watch
The i18n-js library supports defining your own pluralization rules. If you've added or changed the rules, you might need to override the default keys (zero, one, other) that i18n-dts looks for to determine if a string should be treated as a pluralized definition. To do this, use the
--pluralization-keys <keys> (shorthand
-k) flag with a list of comma-separated keys.
i18n-dts --pluralization-keys zero,one,other,many
