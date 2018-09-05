Run the following:
npm install i18n-2
Note: If you plan on using the module with Express.js, please view Using with Express.js, below.
// Load Module and Instantiate
var i18n = new (require('i18n-2'))({
// setup some locales - other locales default to the first locale
locales: ['en', 'de']
});
// Use it however you wish
console.log( i18n.__("Hello!") );
new i18n(options)
The
i18n function is the return result from calling
require('i18n-2'). You use this to instantiate an
I18n instance and set any configuration options. You'll probably only do this if you're not using the
expressBind method.
i18n.expressBind(app, options)
You'll use this method to attach the i18n functionality to the request object inside Express.js. The app argument should be your Express.js app and the options argument should be the same as if you were calling
new i18n(options). See "Using with Express.js" at the end of this README for more details.
__(string, [...])
Translates a string according to the current locale. Also supports sprintf syntax, allowing you to replace text, using the node-sprintf module.
For example:
var greeting = i18n.__('Hello %s, how are you today?', 'Marcus');
this puts Hello Marcus, how are you today?. You might also add endless arguments or even nest it.
var greeting = i18n.__('Hello %s, how are you today? How was your %s?',
'Marcus', i18n.__('weekend'));
which puts Hello Marcus, how are you today? How was your weekend?
You might even use dynamic variables. They get added to the current locale file if they do not yet exist.
var greetings = ['Hi', 'Hello', 'Howdy'];
for (var i = 0; i < greetings.length; i++) {
console.log( i18n.__(greetings[i]) );
};
which outputs:
Hi
Hello
Howdy
You can also use nested object :
{
"foo": {
"bar": "ok"
}
}
And use dot notation to access the value :
i18n.__('foo.bar');
__n(one, other, count, [...])
Different plural forms are supported as a response to
count:
var singular = i18n.__n('%s cat', '%s cats', 1);
var plural = i18n.__n('%s cat', '%s cats', 3);
this gives you 1 cat and 3 cats. As with
__(...) these could be nested:
var singular = i18n.__n('There is one monkey in the %%s', 'There are %d monkeys in the %%s', 1, 'tree');
var plural = i18n.__n('There is one monkey in the %%s', 'There are %d monkeys in the %%s', 3, 'tree');
putting There is one monkey in the tree or There are 3 monkeys in the tree.
You may also use in your locale object/file :
{
"catEat": {
"one": "%d cat eat the %s",
"other": "%d cat eat the %s"
}
}
and use
__n() as you would use
__() (directly, or from locale) :
var singular = i18n.__n('catEat', 1, 'mouse');
var plural = i18n.__n('catEat', 10, 'mouse');
getLocale()
Returns a string containing the current locale. If no locale has been specified then it default to the value specified in
defaultLocale.
setLocale(locale)
Sets a locale to the specified string. If the locale is unknown, the locale defaults to the one specified by
defaultLocale. For example if you have locales of 'en' and 'de', and a
defaultLocale of 'en', then call
.setLocale('ja') it will be equivalent to calling
.setLocale('en').
setLocaleFromQuery([request])
To be used with Express.js or another framework that provides a
request object. Generally you would want to use this by setting the
query option to
true.
This method takes in an Express.js request object, looks at the query property, and specifically at the
lang parameter. Reading the value of that parameter will then set the locale.
For example:
example.com/?lang=de
Will then do:
setLocale('de')
setLocaleFromSessionVar([request])
To be used with Express.js or another framework that provides a
request object. Generally you would want to use this by setting the
session option to
true.
This methods takes in an Express.js request object, looks at the variable
locale (you may override this behaviour by changing the option
sessionVarName, which defaults to
locale) contained in the
session object, and it will set the locale to that value.
For example, if the session is : { user: { ... }, locale: 'de' }
Then
setLocaleFromSessionVar will do
setLocale('de')
setLocaleFromSubdomain([request])
To be used with Express.js or another framework that provides a
request object. Generally you would want to use this by setting the
subdomain option to
true.
This method takes in an Express.js request object, looks at the hostname, and extracts the sub-domain. Reading the value of the subdomain the locale is then set.
For example:
de.example.com
Will then do:
setLocale('de')
setLocaleFromCookie([request])
To be used with Express.js or another framework that provides a
request object. This method takes a request object, looks at it's cookies property and tries to find a cookie named
cookieName (default:
lang).
See Using with Express.js for a complete example.
For example:
console.log(req.cookies.lang) //=> 'de'
setLocaleFromCookie()
Will then do:
setLocale('de')
setLocaleFromEnvironmentVariable()
To be used with some desktop application environment (like Electron or NW.js) or console. This method tries to get language code from
LANG environment variable. For example, it get
de from
de_DE.UTF-8.
For example:
console.log(process.env.LANG) //=> 'en_US.UTF-8'
setLocaleFromEnvironmentVariable()
Will then do:
setLocale('en')
isPreferredLocale()
To be used with Express.js or another framework that provides a
request object. This method works if a
request option has been specified when the i18n object was instantiated.
This method returns true if the locale specified by
getLocale matches a language desired by the browser's
Accept-language header.
When you instantiate a new i18n object there are a few options that you can pass in. The only required option is
locales.
locales
You can pass in the locales in two ways: As an array of strings or as an object of objects. For example:
locales: ['en', 'de']
This will set two locales (en and de) and read in the JSON contents of both translation files. (By default this is equal to "./locales/NAME.js", you can configure this by changing the
directory and
extension options.) Additionally when you pass in an array of locales the first locale is automatically set as the
defaultLocale.
You can also pass in an object, like so:
locales: {
"en": {
"Hello": "Hello"
},
"de": {
"Hello": "Hallo"
}
}
In this particular case no files will ever be read when doing a translation. This is ideal if you are loading your translations from a different source. Note that no
defaultLocale is set when you pass in an object, you'll need to set it yourself.
defaultLocale
You can explicitly define a default locale to be used in cases where
.setLocale(locale) is used with an unknown locale. For example if you have locales of 'en' and 'de', and a
defaultLocale of 'en', then call
.setLocale('ja') it will be equivalent to calling
.setLocale('en').
directory and
extension
These default to
"./locales" and
".js" accordingly. They are used for saving and reading the locale data files (see the
locales option for more information on how this works).
When your server is in production mode it will read these files only once and then cache the result. It will not write any updated strings when in production mode.
When in development, or testing, mode the files will be read on every instantiation of the
i18n object. Additionally newly-detected strings will be automatically added, and written out, to the locale JSON files.
A generated
en.js inside
./locales/ may look something like:
{
"Hello": "Hello",
"Hello %s, how are you today?": "Hello %s, how are you today?",
"weekend": "weekend",
"Hello %s, how are you today? How was your %s.": "Hello %s, how are you today? How was your %s.",
"Hi": "Hi",
"Howdy": "Howdy",
"%s cat": {
"one": "%s cat",
"other": "%s cats"
},
"There is one monkey in the %%s": {
"one": "There is one monkey in the %%s",
"other": "There are %d monkeys in the %%s"
},
"tree": "tree"
}
that file can be edited or just uploaded to webtranslateit for any kind of collaborative translation workflow.
base
You can specify a function that will be used to extract base file name for each locale. It may be used for instance to keep in the locales only region-specific translations and move all what's shared to the base files.
It will take effect only when
locales are provided as an array and
base is a function that returns a string value. You can skip this mechanism for particular locale if
base returns no value.
Each locale is merged with its base (if found) such that locale translations override the base. If the base file does not exist or is not parsable - it will not be created.
Following example takes
de.js and
en.js as bases respectively for each locale:
locales: ['at-de', 'de-de', 'at-en', 'de-en'],
base: function(locale) {
return locale.slice(-2);
}
parse(data, [indent]) and
dump(data)
Optional custom methods to override
JSON.parse() and
JSON.stringify(), respectively. One possible use for this is to allow for file formats other than JSON. For example:
var i18n = new (require('i18n-2'))({
locales: ['en', 'de'],
extension: '.yaml',
parse: function (data) {
return require('js-yaml').safeLoad(data);
},
dump: function (data) {
return require('js-yaml').safeDump(data);
}
});
request,
subdomain,
query and
session
These options are to be used with Express.js or another framework that provides a
request object. In order to use the
subdomain and
query options you must specify the
request option, passing in the Express.js
request object.
If you pass in a
request object a new
i18n property will be attached to it, containing the i18n instance.
Note that you probably won't need to use
request directly, if you use
expressBind it is taken care of automatically.
Setting the
subdomain option to
true will run the
setLocaleFromSubdomain method automatically on every request.
Setting the
session option to
true will run the
setLocaleFromSessionVar method automatically on every request.
By default the
query option is set to true. Setting the
query option to
false will stop the
setLocaleFromQuery method from running automatically on every request.
register
Copy the
__,
__n,
getLocale, and
isPreferredLocale methods over to the object specified by the
register property.
var obj = {};
new i18n({ 'register': obj })
console.log( obj.__("Hello.") );
devMode
By default the
devMode property is automatically set to be
false if Node.js is in production mode and
true otherwise. You can override this by setting a different value to the
devMode option.
indent
Sets the indent string for
JSON.stringify when updating the locale files. Defaults to a tab character. Might be useful when you use a source formatter in your project.
In your app.js:
// load modules
var express = require('express'),
i18n = require('i18n-2');
// Attach the i18n property to the express request object
// And attach helper methods for use in templates
i18n.expressBind(app, {
// setup some locales - other locales default to en silently
locales: ['en', 'de'],
// change the cookie name from 'lang' to 'locale'
cookieName: 'locale'
});
// This is how you'd set a locale from req.cookies.
// Don't forget to set the cookie either on the client or in your Express app.
app.use(function(req, res, next) {
req.i18n.setLocaleFromCookie();
next();
});
// Set up the rest of the Express middleware
app.use(app.router);
app.use(express.static(__dirname + '/public'));
module.exports = {
index: function(req, res) {
res.render("index", {
title: req.i18n.__("My Site Title"),
desc: req.i18n.__("My Site Description")
});
}
};
(This example uses the Swig templating system.)
{% extends "page.swig" %}
{% block content %}
<h1>{{ __("Welcome to:") }} {{ title }}</h1>
<p>{{ desc }}</p>
{% endblock %}
i18n-2 uses the debug module to output debug messages to the console. To output all debug messages, set the
DEBUG environment variable:
DEBUG=i18n-2:*
This will output debugging messages from the module.
