inflect

customizable inflections for nodejs

Installation

npm install i

Usage

Require the module before using

var inflect = require ( 'i' )();

All the below api functions can be called directly on a string

inflect.titleize( 'messages to store' ) 'messages to store' .titleize

only if true is passed while initiating

var inflect = require ( 'i' )( true );

Pluralize

inflect.pluralize( 'person' ); inflect.pluralize( 'octopus' ); inflect.pluralize( 'Hat' );

Singularize

inflect.singularize( 'people' ); inflect.singularize( 'octopi' ); inflect.singularize( 'Hats' );

Camelize

inflect.camelize( 'message_properties' ); inflect.camelize( 'message_properties' , false );

Underscore

inflect.underscore( 'MessageProperties' ); inflect.underscore( 'messageProperties' );

Humanize

inflect.humanize( 'message_id' );

Dasherize

inflect.dasherize( 'message_properties' ); inflect.dasherize( 'Message Properties' );

Titleize

inflect.titleize( 'message_properties' ); inflect.titleize( 'message properties to keep' );

Demodulize

inflect.demodulize( 'Message.Bus.Properties' );

Tableize

inflect.tableize( 'MessageBusProperty' );

Classify

inflect.classify( 'message_bus_properties' );

Foreign key

inflect.foreign_key( 'MessageBusProperty' ); inflect.foreign_key( 'MessageBusProperty' , false );

Ordinalize

inflect.ordinalize( '1' );

Custom rules for inflection

Custom plural

We can use regexp in any of these custom rules

inflect.inflections.plural( 'person' , 'guys' ); inflect.pluralize( 'person' ); inflect.singularize( 'guys' );

Custom singular

inflect.inflections.singular( 'guys' , 'person' ) inflect.singularize( 'guys' ); inflect.pluralize( 'person' );

Custom irregular

inflect.inflections.irregular( 'person' , 'guys' ) inflect.pluralize( 'person' ); inflect.singularize( 'guys' );

Custom human

inflect.inflections.human( /^(.*)_cnt$/i , '$1_count' ); inflect.humanize( 'jargon_cnt' );

Custom uncountable

inflect.inflections.uncountable( 'oil' ) inflect.pluralize( 'oil' ); inflect.singularize( 'oil' );

Contributors

TODO

More obscure test cases

I accept pull requests and guarantee a reply back within a day

License

MIT/X11

Bug Reports

Pavan Kumar Sunkara (pavan.sss1991@gmail.com)

