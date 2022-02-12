customizable inflections for nodejs
NOTE: 0.3.2 was accidentally unpublished from the server and npm doesn't allow me to publish it back. Please upgrade to 0.3.3
npm install i
Require the module before using
var inflect = require('i')();
All the below api functions can be called directly on a string
inflect.titleize('messages to store') // === 'Messages To Store'
'messages to store'.titleize // === 'Messages To Store'
only if
true is passed while initiating
var inflect = require('i')(true);
inflect.pluralize('person'); // === 'people'
inflect.pluralize('octopus'); // === 'octopi'
inflect.pluralize('Hat'); // === 'Hats'
inflect.singularize('people'); // === 'person'
inflect.singularize('octopi'); // === 'octopus'
inflect.singularize('Hats'); // === 'Hat'
inflect.camelize('message_properties'); // === 'MessageProperties'
inflect.camelize('message_properties', false); // === 'messageProperties'
inflect.underscore('MessageProperties'); // === 'message_properties'
inflect.underscore('messageProperties'); // === 'message_properties'
inflect.humanize('message_id'); // === 'Message'
inflect.dasherize('message_properties'); // === 'message-properties'
inflect.dasherize('Message Properties'); // === 'Message Properties'
inflect.titleize('message_properties'); // === 'Message Properties'
inflect.titleize('message properties to keep'); // === 'Message Properties to Keep'
inflect.demodulize('Message.Bus.Properties'); // === 'Properties'
inflect.tableize('MessageBusProperty'); // === 'message_bus_properties'
inflect.classify('message_bus_properties'); // === 'MessageBusProperty'
inflect.foreign_key('MessageBusProperty'); // === 'message_bus_property_id'
inflect.foreign_key('MessageBusProperty', false); // === 'message_bus_propertyid'
inflect.ordinalize( '1' ); // === '1st'
We can use regexp in any of these custom rules
inflect.inflections.plural('person', 'guys');
inflect.pluralize('person'); // === 'guys'
inflect.singularize('guys'); // === 'guy'
inflect.inflections.singular('guys', 'person')
inflect.singularize('guys'); // === 'person'
inflect.pluralize('person'); // === 'people'
inflect.inflections.irregular('person', 'guys')
inflect.pluralize('person'); // === 'guys'
inflect.singularize('guys'); // === 'person'
inflect.inflections.human(/^(.*)_cnt$/i, '$1_count');
inflect.humanize('jargon_cnt'); // === 'Jargon count'
inflect.inflections.uncountable('oil')
inflect.pluralize('oil'); // === 'oil'
inflect.singularize('oil'); // === 'oil'
Here is a list of Contributors
I accept pull requests and guarantee a reply back within a day
MIT/X11
Pavan Kumar Sunkara (pavan.sss1991@gmail.com)