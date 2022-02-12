openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
i

i

by Pavan Kumar Sunkara
0.3.7 (see all)

custom inflections for nodejs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

668K

GitHub Stars

201

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

inflect

customizable inflections for nodejs

NOTE: 0.3.2 was accidentally unpublished from the server and npm doesn't allow me to publish it back. Please upgrade to 0.3.3

Installation

npm install i

Usage

Require the module before using

var inflect = require('i')();

All the below api functions can be called directly on a string

inflect.titleize('messages to store') // === 'Messages To Store'
'messages to store'.titleize // === 'Messages To Store'

only if true is passed while initiating

var inflect = require('i')(true);

Pluralize

inflect.pluralize('person'); // === 'people'
inflect.pluralize('octopus'); // === 'octopi'
inflect.pluralize('Hat'); // === 'Hats'

Singularize

inflect.singularize('people'); // === 'person'
inflect.singularize('octopi'); // === 'octopus'
inflect.singularize('Hats'); // === 'Hat'

Camelize

inflect.camelize('message_properties'); // === 'MessageProperties'
inflect.camelize('message_properties', false); // === 'messageProperties'

Underscore

inflect.underscore('MessageProperties'); // === 'message_properties'
inflect.underscore('messageProperties'); // === 'message_properties'

Humanize

inflect.humanize('message_id'); // === 'Message'

Dasherize

inflect.dasherize('message_properties'); // === 'message-properties'
inflect.dasherize('Message Properties'); // === 'Message Properties'

Titleize

inflect.titleize('message_properties'); // === 'Message Properties'
inflect.titleize('message properties to keep'); // === 'Message Properties to Keep'

Demodulize

inflect.demodulize('Message.Bus.Properties'); // === 'Properties'

Tableize

inflect.tableize('MessageBusProperty'); // === 'message_bus_properties'

Classify

inflect.classify('message_bus_properties'); // === 'MessageBusProperty'

Foreign key

inflect.foreign_key('MessageBusProperty'); // === 'message_bus_property_id'
inflect.foreign_key('MessageBusProperty', false); // === 'message_bus_propertyid'

Ordinalize

inflect.ordinalize( '1' ); // === '1st'

Custom rules for inflection

Custom plural

We can use regexp in any of these custom rules

inflect.inflections.plural('person', 'guys');
inflect.pluralize('person'); // === 'guys'
inflect.singularize('guys'); // === 'guy'

Custom singular

inflect.inflections.singular('guys', 'person')
inflect.singularize('guys'); // === 'person'
inflect.pluralize('person'); // === 'people'

Custom irregular

inflect.inflections.irregular('person', 'guys')
inflect.pluralize('person'); // === 'guys'
inflect.singularize('guys'); // === 'person'

Custom human

inflect.inflections.human(/^(.*)_cnt$/i, '$1_count');
inflect.humanize('jargon_cnt'); // === 'Jargon count'

Custom uncountable

inflect.inflections.uncountable('oil')
inflect.pluralize('oil'); // === 'oil'
inflect.singularize('oil'); // === 'oil'

Contributors

Here is a list of Contributors

TODO

  • More obscure test cases

I accept pull requests and guarantee a reply back within a day

License

MIT/X11

Bug Reports

Report here. Guaranteed reply within a day.

Contact

Pavan Kumar Sunkara (pavan.sss1991@gmail.com)

Follow me on github, twitter

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial