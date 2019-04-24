Use hyron-cli in place of this package to make working easier and more convenient
Hyron is an extremely powerful framework that helps you develop an extremely fast and easy server app.
npm install hyron
const hyron = require("hyron");
class demo {
static requestConfig() {
return {
sayHello: "get"
};
}
sayHello(yourName = "you") {
return "Hello " + yourName;
}
};
var instance = hyron.getInstance(3000);
instance.enableServices({
"api": demo
})
instance.startServer();
Result : A router register on
GET http://localhost:3000/api/say-hello?yourName=[your_name]
For more detail, please read at : https://docs.hyron.org/api-reference
Check out contributing guide to get an overview of how to contribute to Hyron.