4

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Use hyron-cli in place of this package to make working easier and more convenient

Introduction (beta)

Hyron is an extremely powerful framework that helps you develop an extremely fast and easy server app.

npm install hyron

CircleCI Codacy Badge downloads version chat license

Features

  1. High reusability
  2. Easy to use
  3. Easy to upgrade and maintain
  4. High plug-in capability
  5. Save working time

Benefit

  1. Save time, development costs
  2. Easy to scale, maintain, debug
  3. Easy and convenient to work

Hello world

const hyron = require("hyron");

class demo {
    static requestConfig() {
        return {
            sayHello: "get"
        };
    }

    sayHello(yourName = "you") {
        return "Hello " + yourName;
    }
};

var instance = hyron.getInstance(3000);

instance.enableServices({
    "api": demo
})

instance.startServer();

Result : A router register on

GET http://localhost:3000/api/say-hello?yourName=[your_name]

Reference Document

For more detail, please read at : https://docs.hyron.org/api-reference

Contributing to Hyron

Check out contributing guide to get an overview of how to contribute to Hyron.

