Hypothesis client

The Hypothesis client is a browser-based tool for making annotations on web pages. It’s a client for the Hypothesis web annotation service. It’s used by the Hypothesis browser extension, and can also be embedded directly into web pages.

Development

See the client Development Guide for instructions on building, testing and contributing to the client.

Community

See our Contact page to join us on Slack, or log in once you've already created an account.

If you'd like to contribute to the project, you should consider subscribing to the development mailing list, where we can help you plan your contributions.

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.

License

The Hypothesis client is released under the 2-Clause BSD License, sometimes referred to as the "Simplified BSD License". Some third-party components are included. They are subject to their own licenses. All of the license information can be found in the included LICENSE file.