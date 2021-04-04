This is a text hyphenation library, based on Franklin M. Liang's hyphenation algorithm. In core of the algorithm lies a set of hyphenation patterns. They are extracted from hand-hyphenated dictionaries. Patterns for this library were taken from ctan.org and ported to Javascript.
import { hyphenate } from "hyphen/en";
hyphenate("A certain king had a beautiful garden").then(result => {
// A cer[-]tain king had a beau[-]ti[-]ful garden
// [-] is soft hyphen
});
npm install hyphen
or
yarn add hyphen
import {
hyphenate,
hyphenateHTML,
hyphenateHTMLSync,
hyphenateSync
} from "hyphen/en";
hyphenate("Plain text - hyphenate everything").then(result => {
// Plain text - hy[-]phen[-]ate every[-]thing
});
hyphenateHTML("<blockquote>HTML tags are NOT hyphenated</blockquote>").then(
result => {
// <blockquote>HTML tags are NOT hy[-]phen[-]at[-]ed</blockquote>
}
);
hyphenateHTMLSync("<blockquote>Sync version of `hyphenateHTML`</blockquote>");
// <blockquote>Sync ver[-]sion of `hy[-]phen[-]ate[-]HTML`</blockquote>
hyphenateSync("Sync version of `hyphenate`");
// Sync ver[-]sion of `hy[-]phen[-]ate`
hyphenate("Options", { debug: true, hyphenChar: "%", minWordLength: 5 });
// Op%tions
debug
A
Boolean indicating, if script should output debug info to console. Default is
false.
hyphenChar
A
String sets a value of the soft hyphen character. Default value is
\u00AD.
minWordLength
A
Number sets the minimum length of the word, intended for hyphenation. Default value is
5.
hyphen/af Afrikaans
hyphen/as Assamese
hyphen/be Belarusian
hyphen/bg Bulgarian
hyphen/bn Bengali
hyphen/ca Catalan
hyphen/cop Coptic
hyphen/cs Czech
hyphen/cu Church Slavonic
hyphen/cy Welsh
hyphen/da Danish
hyphen/de-1901 German, traditional spelling
hyphen/de-1996 German, reformed spelling
hyphen/de-CH-1901 German, traditional Swiss spelling
hyphen/de aliases
hyphen/de-1996
hyphen/el-monoton Modern Greek, monotonic spelling
hyphen/el-polyton Modern Greek, polytonic spelling
hyphen/el aliases
hyphen/el-monoton
hyphen/en-gb English, British spelling
hyphen/en-us English, American spelling
hyphen/en aliases
hyphen/en-us
hyphen/es Spanish
hyphen/et Estonian
hyphen/ethi aliases
hyphen/mul-ethi
hyphen/eu Basque
hyphen/fi Finnish
hyphen/fr French
hyphen/fur Friulan
hyphen/ga Irish
hyphen/gl Galician
hyphen/grc Ancient Greek
hyphen/gu Gujarati
hyphen/hi Hindi
hyphen/hr Croatian
hyphen/hsb Upper Sorbian
hyphen/hu Hungarian
hyphen/hy Armenian
hyphen/ia Interlingua
hyphen/id Bahasa Indonesia, Indonesian
hyphen/is Icelandic
hyphen/it Italian
hyphen/ka Georgian
hyphen/kmr Kurmanji, Northern Kurdish
hyphen/kn Kannada
hyphen/la-x-classic Classical Latin
hyphen/la-x-liturgic Liturgical Latin
hyphen/la Latin
hyphen/lt Lithuanian
hyphen/lv Latvian
hyphen/ml Malayalam
hyphen/mn-cyrl-x-lmc Mongolian, Cyrillic script, alternative patterns
hyphen/mn-cyrl Mongolian, Cyrillic script
hyphen/mn aliases
hyphen/mn-cyrl
hyphen/mr Marathi
hyphen/mul-ethi Multiple languages using the Ethiopic scripts
hyphen/nb Norwegian Bokmål, bokmål, norsk bokmål
hyphen/nl Dutch
hyphen/nn Norwegian Nynorsk, nynorsk
hyphen/no Norwegian, norsk
hyphen/oc Occitan
hyphen/or Odia, Oriya
hyphen/pa Panjabi, Punjabi
hyphen/pi Pāli
hyphen/pl Polish
hyphen/pms Piedmontese
hyphen/pt Portuguese
hyphen/rm Romansh
hyphen/ro Romanian
hyphen/ru Russian
hyphen/sa Sanskrit
hyphen/sh-cyrl Serbocroatian, Cyrillic script
hyphen/sh-latn Serbocroatian, Latin script
hyphen/sh aliases
hyphen/sh-cyrl
hyphen/sk Slovak
hyphen/sl Slovenian
hyphen/sr-cyrl Serbian, Cyrillic script
hyphen/sr aliases
hyphen/sr-cyrl
hyphen/sv Swedish
hyphen/ta Tamil
hyphen/te Telugu
hyphen/th Thai
hyphen/tk Turkmen
hyphen/tr Turkish
hyphen/uk Ukrainian
hyphen/zh-latn-pinyin Mandarin Chinese, pinyin transliteration
hyphen/zh aliases
hyphen/zh-latn-pinyin
import createHyphenator from "hyphen";
import patterns from "hyphen/patterns/en-us";
const hyphenate = createHyphenator(patterns, { async: true });
const hyphenateHTML = createHyphenator(patterns, { async: true, html: true });
const hyphenateHTMLSync = createHyphenator(patterns, { html: true });
const hyphenateSync = createHyphenator(patterns);
Note: This original factory function surves mostly for the backwards compatibility reasons.
The CSS
hyphens property is intended to add hyphenation support to modern browsers without Javascript:
p {
hyphens: auto;
}
It is part of the CSS Text Level 3 specification. The browser compatibility list can be found on the related MDN page.
