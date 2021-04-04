hyphen

This is a text hyphenation library, based on Franklin M. Liang's hyphenation algorithm. In core of the algorithm lies a set of hyphenation patterns. They are extracted from hand-hyphenated dictionaries. Patterns for this library were taken from ctan.org and ported to Javascript.

import { hyphenate } from "hyphen/en" ; hyphenate( "A certain king had a beautiful garden" ).then( result => { });

Install

npm install hyphen

or

yarn add hyphen

Usage

import { hyphenate, hyphenateHTML, hyphenateHTMLSync, hyphenateSync } from "hyphen/en" ; hyphenate( "Plain text - hyphenate everything" ).then( result => { }); hyphenateHTML( "<blockquote>HTML tags are NOT hyphenated</blockquote>" ).then( result => { } ); hyphenateHTMLSync( "<blockquote>Sync version of `hyphenateHTML`</blockquote>" ); hyphenateSync( "Sync version of `hyphenate`" );

Options

hyphenate( "Options" , { debug : true , hyphenChar : "%" , minWordLength : 5 });

debug A Boolean indicating, if script should output debug info to console. Default is false .

hyphenChar A String sets a value of the soft hyphen character. Default value is \u00AD .

minWordLength A Number sets the minimum length of the word, intended for hyphenation. Default value is 5 .

Import available languages

hyphen/af Afrikaans

Afrikaans hyphen/as Assamese

Assamese hyphen/be Belarusian

Belarusian hyphen/bg Bulgarian

Bulgarian hyphen/bn Bengali

Bengali hyphen/ca Catalan

Catalan hyphen/cop Coptic

Coptic hyphen/cs Czech

Czech hyphen/cu Church Slavonic

Church Slavonic hyphen/cy Welsh

Welsh hyphen/da Danish

Danish hyphen/de-1901 German, traditional spelling

German, traditional spelling hyphen/de-1996 German, reformed spelling

German, reformed spelling hyphen/de-CH-1901 German, traditional Swiss spelling

German, traditional Swiss spelling hyphen/de aliases hyphen/de-1996

aliases hyphen/el-monoton Modern Greek, monotonic spelling

Modern Greek, monotonic spelling hyphen/el-polyton Modern Greek, polytonic spelling

Modern Greek, polytonic spelling hyphen/el aliases hyphen/el-monoton

aliases hyphen/en-gb English, British spelling

English, British spelling hyphen/en-us English, American spelling

English, American spelling hyphen/en aliases hyphen/en-us

aliases hyphen/es Spanish

Spanish hyphen/et Estonian

Estonian hyphen/ethi aliases hyphen/mul-ethi

aliases hyphen/eu Basque

Basque hyphen/fi Finnish

Finnish hyphen/fr French

French hyphen/fur Friulan

Friulan hyphen/ga Irish

Irish hyphen/gl Galician

Galician hyphen/grc Ancient Greek

Ancient Greek hyphen/gu Gujarati

Gujarati hyphen/hi Hindi

Hindi hyphen/hr Croatian

Croatian hyphen/hsb Upper Sorbian

Upper Sorbian hyphen/hu Hungarian

Hungarian hyphen/hy Armenian

Armenian hyphen/ia Interlingua

Interlingua hyphen/id Bahasa Indonesia, Indonesian

Bahasa Indonesia, Indonesian hyphen/is Icelandic

Icelandic hyphen/it Italian

Italian hyphen/ka Georgian

Georgian hyphen/kmr Kurmanji, Northern Kurdish

Kurmanji, Northern Kurdish hyphen/kn Kannada

Kannada hyphen/la-x-classic Classical Latin

Classical Latin hyphen/la-x-liturgic Liturgical Latin

Liturgical Latin hyphen/la Latin

Latin hyphen/lt Lithuanian

Lithuanian hyphen/lv Latvian

Latvian hyphen/ml Malayalam

Malayalam hyphen/mn-cyrl-x-lmc Mongolian, Cyrillic script, alternative patterns

Mongolian, Cyrillic script, alternative patterns hyphen/mn-cyrl Mongolian, Cyrillic script

Mongolian, Cyrillic script hyphen/mn aliases hyphen/mn-cyrl

aliases hyphen/mr Marathi

Marathi hyphen/mul-ethi Multiple languages using the Ethiopic scripts

Multiple languages using the Ethiopic scripts hyphen/nb Norwegian Bokmål, bokmål, norsk bokmål

Norwegian Bokmål, bokmål, norsk bokmål hyphen/nl Dutch

Dutch hyphen/nn Norwegian Nynorsk, nynorsk

Norwegian Nynorsk, nynorsk hyphen/no Norwegian, norsk

Norwegian, norsk hyphen/oc Occitan

Occitan hyphen/or Odia, Oriya

Odia, Oriya hyphen/pa Panjabi, Punjabi

Panjabi, Punjabi hyphen/pi Pāli

Pāli hyphen/pl Polish

Polish hyphen/pms Piedmontese

Piedmontese hyphen/pt Portuguese

Portuguese hyphen/rm Romansh

Romansh hyphen/ro Romanian

Romanian hyphen/ru Russian

Russian hyphen/sa Sanskrit

Sanskrit hyphen/sh-cyrl Serbocroatian, Cyrillic script

Serbocroatian, Cyrillic script hyphen/sh-latn Serbocroatian, Latin script

Serbocroatian, Latin script hyphen/sh aliases hyphen/sh-cyrl

aliases hyphen/sk Slovak

Slovak hyphen/sl Slovenian

Slovenian hyphen/sr-cyrl Serbian, Cyrillic script

Serbian, Cyrillic script hyphen/sr aliases hyphen/sr-cyrl

aliases hyphen/sv Swedish

Swedish hyphen/ta Tamil

Tamil hyphen/te Telugu

Telugu hyphen/th Thai

Thai hyphen/tk Turkmen

Turkmen hyphen/tr Turkish

Turkish hyphen/uk Ukrainian

Ukrainian hyphen/zh-latn-pinyin Mandarin Chinese, pinyin transliteration

Mandarin Chinese, pinyin transliteration hyphen/zh aliases hyphen/zh-latn-pinyin

Factory function

import createHyphenator from "hyphen" ; import patterns from "hyphen/patterns/en-us" ; const hyphenate = createHyphenator(patterns, { async : true }); const hyphenateHTML = createHyphenator(patterns, { async : true , html : true }); const hyphenateHTMLSync = createHyphenator(patterns, { html : true }); const hyphenateSync = createHyphenator(patterns);

Note: This original factory function surves mostly for the backwards compatibility reasons.

Text hyphenation in CSS

The CSS hyphens property is intended to add hyphenation support to modern browsers without Javascript:

p { hyphens : auto; }

It is part of the CSS Text Level 3 specification. The browser compatibility list can be found on the related MDN page.

Alternatives

Check other great hyphenation libraries: