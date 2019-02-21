hyperx

tagged template string virtual dom builder

This module is similar to JSX, but provided as a standards-compliant ES6 tagged template string function.

hyperx works with virtual-dom, react, hyperscript, or any DOM builder with a hyperscript-style API: h(tagName, attrs, children) .

You might also want to check out the hyperxify browserify transform to statically compile hyperx into javascript expressions to save sending the hyperx parser down the wire.

compatibility

Template strings are available in: node 4+, chrome 41, firefox 34, edge, opera 28, safari 9

If you're targeting these platforms, there's no need to use a transpiler!

examples

virtual-dom node example

var vdom = require ( 'virtual-dom' ) var hyperx = require ( 'hyperx' ) var hx = hyperx(vdom.h) var title = 'world' var wow = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] var tree = hx `<div> <h1 y="ab ${ 1 + 2 } cd">hello ${title} !</h1> ${hx `<i>cool</i>` } wow ${wow.map( function (w, i) { return hx `<b> ${w} </b>

` } )} </div>` console .log(vdom.create(tree).toString())

output:

$ node vdom.js < div > < h1 y = "ab3cd" > hello world! </ h1 > < i > cool </ i > wow < b > 1 </ b > < b > 2 </ b > < b > 3 </ b > </ div >

react node example

var React = require ( 'react' ) var toString = require ( 'react-dom/server' ).renderToString var hyperx = require ( 'hyperx' ) var hx = hyperx( function createElement ( component, properties, children ) { return React.createElement.apply( null , [component, properties].concat(children)) }, { createFragment : function createFragment ( children ) { return React.createElement.apply( null , [React.Fragment, {}].concat(children)) } }) var title = 'world' var wow = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] var frag = hx ` <tr> <td>row1</td> </tr> <tr> <td>row2</td> </tr> ` var tree = hx `<div> <h1 y="ab ${ 1 + 2 } cd">hello ${title} !</h1> ${hx `<i>cool</i>` } wow ${wow.map( function (w, i) { return hx `<b> ${w} </b>

` } )} <table> ${frag} </table> </div>` console .log(toString(tree))

hyperscript node example

var h = require ( 'hyperscript' ) var hyperx = require ( 'hyperx' ) var hx = hyperx(h) var title = 'world' var wow = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] var tree = hx `<div> <h1 data-y="ab ${ 1 + 2 } cd">hello ${title} !</h1> ${hx `<i>cool</i>` } wow ${wow.map( function (w) { return hx `<b> ${w} </b>

` } )} </div>` console .log(tree.outerHTML)

virtual-dom/main-loop browser example

var vdom = require ( 'virtual-dom' ) var hyperx = require ( 'hyperx' ) var hx = hyperx(vdom.h) var main = require ( 'main-loop' ) var loop = main({ times : 0 }, render, vdom) document .querySelector( '#content' ).appendChild(loop.target) function render ( state ) { return hx `<div> <h1>clicked ${state.times} times</h1> <button onclick= ${onclick} >click me!</button> </div>` function onclick ( ) { loop.update({ times : state.times + 1 }) } }

react browser example

var React = require ( 'react' ) var render = require ( 'react-dom' ).render var hyperx = require ( 'hyperx' ) var hx = hyperx(React.createElement) var App = React.createClass({ getInitialState : function ( ) { return { n : 0 } }, render : function ( ) { return hx `<div> <h1>clicked ${ this .state.n} times</h1> <button onClick= ${ this .handleClick} >click me!</button> </div>` }, handleClick : function ( ) { this .setState({ n : this .state.n + 1 }) } }) render(React.createElement(App), document .querySelector( '#content' ))

console.log example

var hyperx = require ( 'hyperx' ) var convertTaggedTemplateOutputToDomBuilder = hyperx( function ( tagName, attrs, children ) { console .log(tagName, attrs, children) }) convertTaggedTemplateOutputToDomBuilder `<h1>hello world</h1>`

api

var hyperx = require ( 'hyperx' )

var hx = hyperx(h, opts={})

Return a tagged template function hx from a hyperscript-style factory function h .

Values to use for h :

virtual-dom - vdom.h

react - React.createElement with parameter children spread

with parameter spread hyperscript - hyperscript

Optionally provide:

opts.concat(a, b) - custom concatenation function to combine quasiliteral strings with expressions. The h factory function will receive the objects returned by the concatenation function and can make specific use of them. This is useful if you want to implement a pre-processor to generate javascript from hyperx syntax.

- custom concatenation function to combine quasiliteral strings with expressions. The factory function will receive the objects returned by the concatenation function and can make specific use of them. This is useful if you want to implement a pre-processor to generate javascript from hyperx syntax. opts.attrToProp - turn off attribute to property conversions when false

- turn off attribute to property conversions when opts.createFragment - if your template string has multiple root elements, they will be provided as an array to this function. the return value will then be returned by the template literal

prior art

license

BSD

install