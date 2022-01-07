Hyperwallet REST SDK (Beta)

A library to manage users, transfer methods and payments through the Hyperwallet Rest V4 API To access Rest V3 APIs please use SDK v1.5

Prerequisites

Hyperwallet's NodeJS server SDK requires at minimum NodeJS 6.15.1 and above.

Installation

$ npm install hyperwallet-sdk

Documentation

Documentation is available at http://hyperwallet.github.io/node-sdk.

API Overview

To write an app using the SDK

Register for a sandbox account and get your username, password and program token at the Hyperwallet Program Portal.

Add dependency hyperwallet-sdk to your package.json .

Require hyperwallet-sdk in your file var Hyperwallet = require ( "hyperwallet-sdk" );

Create a instance of the Hyperwallet Client (with username, password and program token) var client = new Hyperwallet({ username : "restapiuser@4917301618" , password : "mySecurePassword!" , programToken : "prg-645fc30d-83ed-476c-a412-32c82738a20e" , });

Start making API calls (e.g. create a user) var userData = { clientUserId : "test-client-id-1" , profileType : "INDIVIDUAL" , firstName : "Daffyd" , lastName : "y Goliath" , email : "testmail-1@hyperwallet.com" , addressLine1 : "123 Main Street" , city : "Austin" , stateProvince : "TX" , country : "US" , postalCode : "78701" , }; client.createUser(userData, function ( errors, body, res ) { if (errors) { console .log( "Create User Failed" ); console .log(errors); } else { console .log( "Create User Response" ); console .log(body); } }); The displayed callback format is valid for all SDK methods. For more information see the Callback Documentation.

Development

Run the tests using npm :

$ npm install $ npm test

Reference

REST API Reference

License

MIT