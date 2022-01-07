openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

hyperwallet-sdk

by hyperwallet
1.6.4 (see all)

An SDK implementation in JS (Node) for the v3 REST APIs.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Coverage Status Document NPM version

Hyperwallet REST SDK (Beta)

A library to manage users, transfer methods and payments through the Hyperwallet Rest V4 API To access Rest V3 APIs please use SDK v1.5

Prerequisites

Hyperwallet's NodeJS server SDK requires at minimum NodeJS 6.15.1 and above.

Installation

$ npm install hyperwallet-sdk

Documentation

Documentation is available at http://hyperwallet.github.io/node-sdk.

API Overview

To write an app using the SDK

  • Register for a sandbox account and get your username, password and program token at the Hyperwallet Program Portal.

  • Add dependency hyperwallet-sdk to your package.json.

  • Require hyperwallet-sdk in your file

    var Hyperwallet = require("hyperwallet-sdk");

  • Create a instance of the Hyperwallet Client (with username, password and program token)

    var client = new Hyperwallet({
  username: "restapiuser@4917301618",
  password: "mySecurePassword!",
  programToken: "prg-645fc30d-83ed-476c-a412-32c82738a20e",
});

  • Start making API calls (e.g. create a user)

    var userData = {
   clientUserId: "test-client-id-1",
   profileType: "INDIVIDUAL",
   firstName: "Daffyd",
   lastName: "y Goliath",
   email: "testmail-1@hyperwallet.com",
   addressLine1: "123 Main Street",
   city: "Austin",
   stateProvince: "TX",
   country: "US",
   postalCode: "78701",
};

client.createUser(userData, function(errors, body, res) {
   if (errors) {
      console.log("Create User Failed");
      console.log(errors);
   } else {
      console.log("Create User Response");
      console.log(body);
   }
});

    The displayed callback format is valid for all SDK methods. For more information see the Callback Documentation.

Development

Run the tests using npm:

$ npm install
$ npm test

Reference

REST API Reference

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial