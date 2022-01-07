A library to manage users, transfer methods and payments through the Hyperwallet Rest V4 API To access Rest V3 APIs please use SDK v1.5
Hyperwallet's NodeJS server SDK requires at minimum NodeJS 6.15.1 and above.
$ npm install hyperwallet-sdk
Documentation is available at http://hyperwallet.github.io/node-sdk.
To write an app using the SDK
Register for a sandbox account and get your username, password and program token at the Hyperwallet Program Portal.
Add dependency
hyperwallet-sdk to your
package.json.
Require
hyperwallet-sdk in your file
var Hyperwallet = require("hyperwallet-sdk");
Create a instance of the Hyperwallet Client (with username, password and program token)
var client = new Hyperwallet({
username: "restapiuser@4917301618",
password: "mySecurePassword!",
programToken: "prg-645fc30d-83ed-476c-a412-32c82738a20e",
});
Start making API calls (e.g. create a user)
var userData = {
clientUserId: "test-client-id-1",
profileType: "INDIVIDUAL",
firstName: "Daffyd",
lastName: "y Goliath",
email: "testmail-1@hyperwallet.com",
addressLine1: "123 Main Street",
city: "Austin",
stateProvince: "TX",
country: "US",
postalCode: "78701",
};
client.createUser(userData, function(errors, body, res) {
if (errors) {
console.log("Create User Failed");
console.log(errors);
} else {
console.log("Create User Response");
console.log(body);
}
});
The displayed callback format is valid for all SDK methods. For more information see the Callback Documentation.
Run the tests using
npm:
$ npm install
$ npm test