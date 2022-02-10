Hyperview is a new hypermedia format and React Native client for developing server-driven mobile apps.
See the Hyperview website for more information about Hyperview and Hyperview XML.
This repo contains a React Native implementation of the Hyperview Client. It can either be integrated into an existing React Native app, or used to create a self-contained RN app.
The Hyperview client only has two required dependencies:
More importantly, the client is designed to be incorporated into an existing React Native project, and thus has the following peer dependencies:
This repo contains an example XML server that serves Hyperview XML to showcase the available features. It also contains a demo Expo project that can connect to the example XML server, or any other Hyperview endpoint.
From the repo root directory:
yarn
yarn test:xmlserver
This will start an HTTP server listening on port 8085.
In a separate shell, install the demo dependencies and start the development server. From the repo root directory:
cd demo
yarn
The next step depends on whether you want to run the demo app in the iOS simulator, on an Android Virtual Device, or on a physical mobile device.
From the
demo/ directory:
yarn ios
This will open the iOS simulator and install the demo app in the simulator. It will then start the Expo development server to load the demo app.
From the
demo/ directory:
adb reverse tcp:8085 tcp:8085
yarn android
This will open an AVD and install the demo app in the emulator. It will then start the Expo development server to load the demo app.
On your physical mobile device, install the Expo client
Make sure your mobile device and development machine are connected to the same network.
Open /demo/navigation/AppNavigator.js in a text editor. In
initialRouteParams, replace the host in the url (
http://0.0.0.0:8085/index.xml) with the IP of your machine. This is needed in order for your physical device to be able to request the example XML files from your development machine.
From the
demo/ directory on your development machine:
yarn start
This command will start an Expo development server and open a webpage (http://localhost:19002). This webpage will display a QR code.
As you're developing new features for hyperview core, you can use the demo app along with this special command to help you quickly test your changes:
yarn sync
This command will update the installed hyperview package to use the untransformed code (so that it can easily be debugged), watch any changes made to
src/ and copy them into
demo/node_modules/hyperview/src.
You can also pass as an additional argument the root path of your own react-native app where you've installed hyperview to perform the same sync/watch operation. e.g.
yarn sync ../projects/my-cool-app
Tip
You may stop this with Ctrl + C
Whether you're using a physical device or simulator, you should now see a Hyperview screen rendered from the example server:
The example server simply serves files from the ./examples directory. You can modify or add files in ./examples and the server will update without restarting.
application_key which is the
string passed as a first argument to the method
AppRegistry.registerComponent in your root react-native component:
yarn generate <application_key>
yarn storybook
Now you may open http://localhost:7007 on your browser to view storybook controls.
Start the app registered as
application_key.
Note
If you're getting issues about duplicate modules try removing the
node_modulesfrom
/demoand retry.
This version of the Expo app is out of date. Uninstall the app and run again to upgrade.
If you see this warning message on the Expo development server webpage, you need to uninstall the Expo app from the simulator or physical device and install the latest version. On a physical device, this means getting the latest version from an app store. In the simulator or AVD, this means uninstalling and re-running
yarn ios or
yarn android.