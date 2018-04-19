Note: This repository is no longer maintained. Feel free to fork. Probably doesn't work with the latest version of Hyper 1, and certainly unlikely to work with Hyper 2.

HyperTerm Visor

Open your Hyper terminal from anywhere with a global hotkey.

Installation

In your ~/.hyper.js , add hyperterm-visor to the list of plugins .

Note: I know I need to change the name, but I can't well and call it hyper-visor ...

Config

In your ~/.hyper.js , you can define your hotkey (required) and the position (optional) you want your visor to be. It automatically will open on the screen where your mouse is.

modules.exports = { config : { visor : { hotkey : 'CommandOrControl+Shift+Z' , position : 'top' , width : 200 , height : 900 , }, }, };

You can define hotkeys as specified in the Electron Accelerator docs.

Roadmap

Better customization of where you can make the terminal appear.

Option to always open on a specific monitor, etc.

Double press mod keys to activate (i.e. hit Ctrl twice to activate).

Create window if all windows have been closed.

Caveats

It always uses the most recently open window as your visor window.

If all windows have been closed, it won't do anything until you manually open a new window.

This is pretty basic in its current form, and I'm labeling it as a beta as I use it and patch up edge cases, etc. I will build out more functionality and beef up this README as we go.

Changelog