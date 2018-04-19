openbase logo
hv

hyperterm-visor

by Cameron Spear
0.3.4 (see all)

Open your Hyper terminal from anywhere with a global hotkey.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37

GitHub Stars

164

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Note: This repository is no longer maintained. Feel free to fork. Probably doesn't work with the latest version of Hyper 1, and certainly unlikely to work with Hyper 2.

HyperTerm Visor

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/CWSpear/hyperterm-visor

Open your Hyper terminal from anywhere with a global hotkey.

HyperTerm Visor

Installation

In your ~/.hyper.js, add hyperterm-visor to the list of plugins.

Note: I know I need to change the name, but I can't well and call it hyper-visor...

Config

In your ~/.hyper.js, you can define your hotkey (required) and the position (optional) you want your visor to be. It automatically will open on the screen where your mouse is.

modules.exports = {
  config: {
    // other config...
    visor: {
      hotkey: 'CommandOrControl+Shift+Z',
      position: 'top', // or left, right, bottom
      width: 200, // Optional, defaults to half of viewable area for horizontal positions, 100% for vertical
      height: 900, // Optional, defaults to half of viewable area for vertical positions, 100% for horizontal
    },
  },
  // ...
};

You can define hotkeys as specified in the Electron Accelerator docs.

Roadmap

  • Better customization of where you can make the terminal appear.
  • Option to always open on a specific monitor, etc.
  • Double press mod keys to activate (i.e. hit Ctrl twice to activate).
  • Create window if all windows have been closed.

Caveats

  • It always uses the most recently open window as your visor window.
  • If all windows have been closed, it won't do anything until you manually open a new window.

This is pretty basic in its current form, and I'm labeling it as a beta as I use it and patch up edge cases, etc. I will build out more functionality and beef up this README as we go.

Changelog

Starting with version 0.3.0, I have been documenting changes via GitHub's release tab.

