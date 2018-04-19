Note: This repository is no longer maintained. Feel free to fork. Probably doesn't work with the latest version of Hyper 1, and certainly unlikely to work with Hyper 2.
Open your Hyper terminal from anywhere with a global hotkey.
In your
~/.hyper.js, add
hyperterm-visor to the list of
plugins.
Note: I know I need to change the name, but I can't well and call it
hyper-visor...
In your
~/.hyper.js, you can define your hotkey (required) and the position (optional) you want your visor to be. It automatically will open on the screen where your mouse is.
modules.exports = {
config: {
// other config...
visor: {
hotkey: 'CommandOrControl+Shift+Z',
position: 'top', // or left, right, bottom
width: 200, // Optional, defaults to half of viewable area for horizontal positions, 100% for vertical
height: 900, // Optional, defaults to half of viewable area for vertical positions, 100% for horizontal
},
},
// ...
};
You can define hotkeys as specified in the Electron Accelerator docs.
This is pretty basic in its current form, and I'm labeling it as a beta as I use it and patch up edge cases, etc. I will build out more functionality and beef up this README as we go.
Starting with version
0.3.0, I have been documenting changes via GitHub's release tab.