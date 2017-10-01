Icons in the header tabs for the current running process in Hyper.app.
Uses fuzzaldrin to try to match the current tab title with the SVG icons that have been added to the repo, then displays the matched icon. Has the ability to map different icons and styles.
There are few options to customize the different icons and styles applied.
You may configure these inside of
~/.hyper.js.
config.tabIcons.activeStyle
object
{
display: 'inline-block',
marginRight: '0.25rem',
transition: 'opacity 200ms ease-in',
verticalAlign: 'middle',
width: '1rem',
}
This object can be any CSSStyleDeclaration allowed. Pass an inline style object the same way you would with React.
config.tabIcons.inactiveStyle
object
{
display: 'inline-block',
marginRight: '0.25rem',
transition: 'opacity 200ms ease-in',
verticalAlign: 'middle',
width: '1rem',
opacity: 0.3,
}
This object can be any CSSStyleDeclaration allowed. Pass an inline style object the same way you would with React.
config.tabIcons.mapIcons
object
{}
Map of icon to array of process names. Example:
{
nodejs: ['node'],
docker: ['docker-compose'],
}
Look inside
src/icons for possible icons to map to. Look at
src/constants/mapIcons.js for defaults.
config.tabIcons.mapColors
object
{}
Map of process name to color string. Example:
{
bash: '#FFF',
fish: '#D8494F',
zsh: '#C5DB00',
}
Look at
src/constants/mapColors.js for defaults.
config.tabIcons.disableColors
boolean
false
Toggles icon colors. Inherits color from current CSS applied to tab text ✨magically✨.
config.tabIcons.processNameRegex
object
/^(.*?) /
The regex used to capture the process name in the title.
If you use something like
zsh that swaps the process name and current working
directory, the following regex should work:
/: (.*?)$/.
Alternatively, supply an object with the properties
source and
flags.
{
source: '^(.*?) ',
flags: '',
}
config.tabIcons.processNameMatch
number (integer)
1
The index of the match out of the array of matches made by
config.tabIcons.processNameRegex.
An index of
0is the full match made by the regex. An index of
1or more is used to get an exact match from one of the matching groups.
There are an almost infinite amount of processes out there, so any help adding new icons, mapping colors, et cetera is greatly appreciated!
Inspired by Atom's
file-icons.