Hyper.app Tab Icons

Icons in the header tabs for the current running process in Hyper.app.

How It Works

Uses fuzzaldrin to try to match the current tab title with the SVG icons that have been added to the repo, then displays the matched icon. Has the ability to map different icons and styles.

Demo

Configuration

There are few options to customize the different icons and styles applied. You may configure these inside of ~/.hyper.js .

Type: object

Default: { display : 'inline-block' , marginRight : '0.25rem' , transition : 'opacity 200ms ease-in' , verticalAlign : 'middle' , width : '1rem' , }

This object can be any CSSStyleDeclaration allowed. Pass an inline style object the same way you would with React.

Type: object

Default: { display : 'inline-block' , marginRight : '0.25rem' , transition : 'opacity 200ms ease-in' , verticalAlign : 'middle' , width : '1rem' , opacity : 0.3 , }

This object can be any CSSStyleDeclaration allowed. Pass an inline style object the same way you would with React.

Type: object

Default: {}

Map of icon to array of process names. Example:

{ nodejs : [ 'node' ], docker : [ 'docker-compose' ], }

Look inside src/icons for possible icons to map to. Look at src/constants/mapIcons.js for defaults.

Type: object

Default: {}

Map of process name to color string. Example:

{ bash : '#FFF' , fish : '#D8494F' , zsh : '#C5DB00' , }

Look at src/constants/mapColors.js for defaults.

Type: boolean

Default: false

Toggles icon colors. Inherits color from current CSS applied to tab text ✨magically✨.

Type: object

Default: /^(.*?) /

The regex used to capture the process name in the title.

If you use something like zsh that swaps the process name and current working directory, the following regex should work: /: (.*?)$/ .

Alternatively, supply an object with the properties source and flags . { source : '^(.*?) ' , flags : '' , }

Type: number (integer)

(integer) Default: 1

The index of the match out of the array of matches made by config.tabIcons.processNameRegex .

An index of 0 is the full match made by the regex. An index of 1 or more is used to get an exact match from one of the matching groups.

Contribution

There are an almost infinite amount of processes out there, so any help adding new icons, mapping colors, et cetera is greatly appreciated!

Credit