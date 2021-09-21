openbase logo
hyperterm-summon

Summon your Hyperterm windows with a system-wide hotkey

Readme

hyperterm-summon

Build Status code style: prettier

Summon your Hyper windows with a system-wide hotkey.

In a multi-window situation, hyperterm-summon will remember the last active window and restore focus to it.

If Hyper is already active when the hotkey is pressed, your terminal windows will be hidden and (on macOS only) your previously-active application will regain focus.

Installation

Use the Hyper CLI, bundled with your Hyper app, to install hyperterm-summon by entering the following into Hyper:

hyper i hyperterm-summon

Options

KeyDescriptionDefault
hideDockHide the Hyper icon in the dock and app switcher.false
hideOnBlurHide Hyper when the windows lose focus.false
hotkeyShortcut1 to toggle Hyper window visibility.Ctrl+;

Example Config

module.exports = {
  config: {
    summon: {
      hideDock: true,
      hideOnBlur: true,
      hotkey: 'Alt+Super+O',
    },
  },
  plugins: ['hyperterm-summon'],
};

1 For a list of valid shortcuts, see Electron Accelerators.

