Summon your Hyper windows with a system-wide hotkey.

In a multi-window situation, hyperterm-summon will remember the last active window and restore focus to it.

If Hyper is already active when the hotkey is pressed, your terminal windows will be hidden and (on macOS only) your previously-active application will regain focus.

Installation

Use the Hyper CLI, bundled with your Hyper app, to install hyperterm-summon by entering the following into Hyper:

hyper i hyperterm-summon

Options

Key Description Default hideDock Hide the Hyper icon in the dock and app switcher. false hideOnBlur Hide Hyper when the windows lose focus. false hotkey Shortcut1 to toggle Hyper window visibility. Ctrl+;

Example Config

module .exports = { config : { summon : { hideDock : true , hideOnBlur : true , hotkey : 'Alt+Super+O' , }, }, plugins : [ 'hyperterm-summon' ], };

1 For a list of valid shortcuts, see Electron Accelerators.