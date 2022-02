Makes pasting into hyperterm safe and easy

Not maintained anymore, might not work correctly

hpm install hyperterm-paste

Description

Now pasting from browser into terminal will never run shell command by itself!

Transformations applied to input:

remove leading $

remove leading whitespaces

multiline input will be concatenated to one line by adding &&

trailing newline will be removed which prevents from execution

Custom separators

By default plugin will use && for new lines which is fine for bash and zsh shells. If you use something more exotic you can specify custom separator as env in your config .hyper.js file:

env : { "HYPER_PASTE_SEPARATOR" : " & " },

Escape hatch