Open your
~/.hyper.js config file with something like
subl ~/.hyper.js or
vim ~/.hyper.js.
Add
hyperterm-cobalt2-theme to your
plugins array. Kinda like this:
plugins: [
'hyperterm-cobalt2-theme'
],
Enjoy your life
By default the editor comes with a border, you can turn it off, or change it's colour with these settings in your config file.
Hyper → Preferences
// omit or set true to show. set false to remove it
wickedBorder: true,
// change the colour here
wickedBorderColor: '#ffc600',
A: Operator Mono. I wrote a bit of info here → http://wesbos.com/uses
A: Use CSS to fall back to a different font when the character isn't supported:
fontFamily: '"Operator Mono", "Inconsolata for Powerline", monospace'
A: k 😘
A: This isn't part of iTerm or Hyperterm, it has to do with the shell that you are using. I'm using ZSH along with Cobalt 2 for ZSH. I've got a whole free video series on this if you are interested: http://CommandLinePowerUser.com
A: Yes please! Still working on this. I might not accept your edits, but I probably will.