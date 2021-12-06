Cobalt2 for Hyper

Installing

Open your ~/.hyper.js config file with something like subl ~/.hyper.js or vim ~/.hyper.js . Add hyperterm-cobalt2-theme to your plugins array. Kinda like this: plugins: [ 'hyperterm-cobalt2-theme' ], Enjoy your life

Settings

By default the editor comes with a border, you can turn it off, or change it's colour with these settings in your config file. Hyper → Preferences

wickedBorder : true , wickedBorderColor : '#ffc600' ,

FAQ

Q: What font is that? I Love It!

A: Operator Mono. I wrote a bit of info here → http://wesbos.com/uses

Q: How do I get Powerline working with a non-patched font?

A: Use CSS to fall back to a different font when the character isn't supported:

fontFamily : '"Operator Mono", "Inconsolata for Powerline", monospace'

Q: I HATE THAT FONT SO MUCH, I HATE YOU AND I WANT YOU TO KNOW IT

A: k 😘

Q: How did you get the cool prompt?

A: This isn't part of iTerm or Hyperterm, it has to do with the shell that you are using. I'm using ZSH along with Cobalt 2 for ZSH. I've got a whole free video series on this if you are interested: http://CommandLinePowerUser.com

Q: Can I make edits?

A: Yes please! Still working on this. I might not accept your edits, but I probably will.

